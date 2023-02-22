5 Times Nargis Fakhri Made Our Hearts Skip A Beat With Her Fashion Fits

Nargis Fakhri is an inspiration to millions in many ways. The panache with which she carries herself is just amazing. She may have been away from Bollywood for quite a long time, but she has finally made a comeback with ‘Shiv Shastri Balboa’, and her performance has been widely appreciated.

Coming back to her style statement, here are a few times she made heads turn and jaws drop with her fashion fits:

For the first look, the actress kept it comfortable and stylish with a burgundy dress paired with an abstract printed net jacket. She opted for dewy makeup and added statement earrings jewellery. For her hair, she chose a high pony and looked every bit gorgeous in this look.

For the second look, Nargis looks every bit chic and classy in the black body-con dress. This fit made us look twice and definitely took our breath away. For her hair, she opted for a side partition with curls. She added minimal jewellery with a hint of cotton candy glossy lips for her makeup. She added black pumps to complete her look.

Keeping it formal and loud is the satin blue double-breasted blazer paired with satin blue pants with a side slit. She had middle-partitioned beachy waves and for her makeup, she opted for a glowy dewy look. For her jewellery, she opted for minimal hoops with a statement gold choker.

Nargis looked straight out of a dream in this multi-layered sunflower yellow dress. This beautiful body con dress is a dream for every girl's closet. She opted for minimal makeup keeping all eyes on the dress only. She let her tresses loose and we absolutely loved it.

For the last look, Nargis opted for a peacock green ball gown where all camera attention just turned on her. Keeping all the attention on this intricately blinged dress, the actress opted for a topknot. She also kept her jewellery minimal with statement diamond and emerald earrings.

With all these looks, we can surely say she's a true fashion icon.