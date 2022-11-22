5 Times Divya Khosla Kumar Gave Some Major Fashion Inspiration

Divya Khosla Kumar has always been a major fashion inspiration and she has always been a fashion trendsetter. You wouldn’t ever see Divya Khosla Kumar come out and not cause a stir among fashion bloggers with her style statement. Each outfit she wears always makes a statement, and people try to ape that in their looks.

Today, let’s have a look at her 5 powerful fashion looks that her fans can't get over.

Her shimmery gown with purple eye shadows has been our favourite. The look exudes a perfect festive vibe and it's really difficult to get over her gorgeous looks in this beautiful outfit.

Nobody could have donned this bold vintage look better. Divya looks like a sight to behold in this black outfit and the veil is what completes the look and makes it look regal

Princess vibes at its best, in this beautiful gown Divya had taken the internet by storm. Her look has given us some major fashion goals and yes once in this life we wish to don an outfit like this.

Neon power indeed. Divya Khosla Kumar looks like a dazzling diva in this neon dress and her make-up just perfectly completes the look and we can't get over this look of hers.

Majesty at its best, Divya looks regal in this white gown and minimalistic and beautiful eye make-up. She exudes elegance and ultimate snow-white vibes in this look.

On the work front, Divya Khosla Kumar will next be seen in ‘Yaariyan 2’. She directed the first part of ‘Yaariyan’ and now she is going to play the leading lady in the sequel to the movie.