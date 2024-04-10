5 Times ‘Heeramandi’ Star Aditi Rao Hydari Mesmerized Us With Her Elegant Looks

Aditi Rao Hydari has captivated audiences with her mesmerizing presence on screen every now and then. She has been making headlines ever since her relationship with Siddharth became public. Their engagement recently created a huge uproar among the fans and followers of both the stars. It was being reported that they had secretly gotten married, but then later on, they revealed that that had gotten engaged. With the wedding coming up hopefully in the next few months, and with her having some of the biggest releases of her career happening in the next couple of months, Aditi Rao Hydari is on an all-time high.
She has been praised quite often for her royal looks onscreen. She has played characters from different time periods and that has only increased her hold on different genres. If you look closely, there has always been an effortless poise and sophistication that comes along with every character that she picks up for screen.
As she is making headlines once again for her upcoming release, let’s take a closer look at a few such instances where Aditi Rao Hydari has left us all mesmerised with her exquisite elegance:
1. ‘Heeramandi’
Starring in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama, ‘Heeramandi’ has already captured attention with its intriguing premise, and Aditi Rao Hydari’s elegant looks as Bibbojaan only adds to the anticipation of the project. From traditional attire to intricate ensembles, Aditi Rao Hydari’s grace and poise shine through, leaving us eagerly awaiting her portrayal in this highly anticipated series.
2. ‘Padmaavat’
In the epic period drama ‘Padmaavat’, Aditi Rao Hydari portrayed the character of Mehrunisa with grace and elegance. Her regal attire, adorned with intricate jewellery and delicate fabrics, perfectly captured the essence of royalty, earning her praise for her captivating presence on screen.
3. ‘Taj’
Aditi Rao Hydari’s portrayal of Anarkali in ‘Taj’ showcased her ability to embody the essence of timeless beauty. Dressed in traditional Anarkali attire, she exuded grace and sophistication, captivating viewers with her enchanting presence and emotive performance.
4. ‘Jubilee’
Aditi Rao Hydari’s role as Sumitra in ‘Jubilee’ showcased her versatility as an actress and her ability to effortlessly transition between different eras and characters. Her elegant looks in the film, characterised by vintage-inspired hairstyles and classic attire, added depth and authenticity to her portrayal, leaving a lasting impression on audiences.
5. ‘Wazir’
Aditi Rao Hydari’s bridal look in the film ‘Wazir’ was nothing short of mesmerizing. Dressed in a traditional bridal ensemble adorned with intricate embroidery and traditional jewellery, she epitomised timeless elegance and grace. Her ethereal beauty and poise captivated audiences, making her bridal look one of the standout moments of the film.
Which look among these did you feel the best? Share your thoughts with us.
Also, are you excited to watch ‘Heeramandi’? Stay hooked onto Outlook for more interesting titbits about the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial.