5 Times ‘Heeramandi’ Star Aditi Rao Hydari Mesmerized Us With Her Elegant Looks

Aditi Rao Hydari has captivated audiences with her mesmerizing presence on screen every now and then. She has been making headlines ever since her relationship with Siddharth became public. Their engagement recently created a huge uproar among the fans and followers of both the stars. It was being reported that they had secretly gotten married, but then later on, they revealed that that had gotten engaged. With the wedding coming up hopefully in the next few months, and with her having some of the biggest releases of her career happening in the next couple of months, Aditi Rao Hydari is on an all-time high.