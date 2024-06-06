4 Titles That You Must Watch On Lionsgate Play This June

After a month of riveting titles in May, brace yourself for an action and romance-filled June. This monsoon season promises an unprecedented mix of love, comedy, drama, and action, along with a dose of reality TV. Get ready to don your gloves and step into the ring with the digital premiere of ‘The Iron Claw’, flirt with danger in ‘Die In A Gunfight’, and indulge in the ultimate British dating sensation, ‘Love Island UK 9’.
That’s right. You can catch hit after hit this June only on Lionsgate Play. Here are some of the most popular titles that you would be able to catch on the streaming platform this month:
1. ‘Die In A Gunfight’ (June 7)
Romeo and Juliet but with guns, violence and action, ‘Die In A Gunfight’, brings a modern twist to a classic trope. Starring Alexandra Daddario, Diego Boneta and Justin Chatwin, the film sees the Rathcarts and Gibbons pitted against each other due to an age-old family feud. However, when Mary Rathcart and Ben Gibbon fall in love with each other, they’re families take it upon themselves to separate them, by any means necessary. Will their love survive or will the cycle of tragedy continue?
2. ‘The Iron Claw’ (June 14)
A tale that put wrestling on the map, ‘The Iron Claw’ follows the rise and fall of Kevin and Kerry Von Erich as they sail through brotherhood and the emotional turbulence of their careers. A rollercoaster of loss, endurance and triumph, the film directed by Sean Durkin, starring Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White, as the brothers seek immortal glory bringing the best of the fight world to fans worldwide.
3. ‘Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon’ (June 21)
In a one of a kind story, Kate Hudson stars as a single mother Bonnie, struggling to make ends meet when she stumbles upon a woman with mysterious abilities. Seeking a payday, she enlists this woman as they go on a crime spree, making them both very rich in the process. But this attracts the attention of unwanted legal forces, prompting her to make some drastic decisions. Will she manage to escape or did she finally take it a step too far?
4. ‘Love Island UK 9’ (June 28)
‘Love Island UK’ is back with another season that is sure to be spicier than ever before. Surviving emotional rollercoasters to the journey of love, this celebrated British dating show will follow the lives of 12 hot singletons who are looking for ‘the one’. However, the new season has taken an effort to ensure that islanders develop more meaningful relationships by encouraging sessions on ‘mutually respectful behavior in a relationship’ prior to their arrival to the villa. Additionally, in season 9, the contestants and their PR teams won’t have access to their social media, creating further curiosity amongst fans.
So, which one are you most excited to watch this June? Share your thoughts with us.