4 Titles That You Must Watch On Lionsgate Play This June

‘Love Island UK’ is back with another season that is sure to be spicier than ever before. Surviving emotional rollercoasters to the journey of love, this celebrated British dating show will follow the lives of 12 hot singletons who are looking for ‘the one’. However, the new season has taken an effort to ensure that islanders develop more meaningful relationships by encouraging sessions on ‘mutually respectful behavior in a relationship’ prior to their arrival to the villa. Additionally, in season 9, the contestants and their PR teams won’t have access to their social media, creating further curiosity amongst fans.