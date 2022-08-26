Friday, Aug 26, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

'Vikram Vedha' Teaser Clocks 22.4 Million Views In 24 Hours

The teaser of the upcoming film 'Vikram Vedha', which stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, has received a thunderous response from all quarters. The teaser, which promises the film to be a complete entertainment package with an epic storyline, clocked 22.4 million views across all platforms.

Vikram Vedha
Vikram Vedha IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Aug 2022 3:10 pm

The teaser of the upcoming film 'Vikram Vedha', which stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, has received a thunderous response from all quarters. The teaser, which promises the film to be a complete entertainment package with an epic storyline, clocked 22.4 million views across all platforms.

In addition, it has secured the top spot on YouTube and micro-blogging site Twitter's trending list. It has raked close to a million likes on YouTube (9.4 likes and counting).

The teaser drew unanimous praise from the industry and the audience.

Amongst those cheering for the teaser were B-town celebrities like Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rakesh Roshan, Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Zoya Akhtar, Sonakshi Sinha, Vaani Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Parineeti Chopra and Sunidhi Chauhan.

The film presents an intriguing story of a righteous cop Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) and menacing gangster Vedha (played by Hrithik Roshan). The film is an adaptation of the 2017 Vijay Sethupathi and R. Madhavan-starrer film of the same name and has been helmed by the same directors Pushkar and Gayatri.

Vikram Vedha is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks & Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and S. Sashikanth and is set to land in theatres globally on September 30, 2022.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Vikram Vedha Hrithik Roshan Saif Ali Khan New Trailer Release Youtube Twitter Trends Vicky Kaushal Abhishek Bachchan
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Syrma SGS Technology Makes Strong Stock Market Debut, Shares Surge 39% Over IPO Price

Syrma SGS Technology Makes Strong Stock Market Debut, Shares Surge 39% Over IPO Price

Shehnaaz Gill Finally Talks About Sidharth Shukla's Death: I Have Never Tried To Hide My Emotions

Shehnaaz Gill Finally Talks About Sidharth Shukla's Death: I Have Never Tried To Hide My Emotions