‘The Woman King’: Viola Davis’ Historical Epic Film To Release In India On October 14

‘The Woman King’ revolves around an all-female fighting force called the Agojie. The story follows their story as they fought battle after battle in order to protect the African kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s.

'The Woman King'
'The Woman King' Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Sep 2022 2:58 pm

Packed with powerful performances, stirring battle scenes, elaborate costume and set designs, and seminal filmmaking, ‘The Woman King’ has been highly acclaimed by audiences and critics alike. Inspired by real women warriors – an all-female fighting force called the Agojie, the historical epic movie follows their story as they fought battle after battle in order to protect the African kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s.

Touted as this season’s Academy award contender, ‘The Woman King’ is also only one of two movies this year to have received the A+ CinemaScore – one of the most prestigious and credible scores to be conferred upon movies basis audience surveys.

What’s more – it is helmed by women artists on all fronts – from Academy, Golden Globe and Primetime Emmy award-winning actor, Viola Davis, International Emmy award-winning Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch who has made history as the first Black female to be cast as 007 and Sheila Atim in the cast to Gina Prince-Bythewood who has directed the film, writers Dana Stevens and Maria Bello, producer Cathy Schulman, cinematographer Polly Morgan, costume designer Gersha Phillips and more.

The film has already gained a mighty stronghold on the global box-office. The Viola Davis starrer is now all set to make its way to theatres in India on October 14. The movie will release across India in languages, English and Tamil.

