Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

'The Kashmir Files' Shortlisted For 'Official Selection' Of Swiss Film Festival

Home Art & Entertainment

'The Kashmir Files' Shortlisted For 'Official Selection' Of Swiss Film Festival

Almost a year since its release in March, Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files' continues to make news beyond the box office.

The Kashmir Files
The Kashmir Files Shortlisted For 'Official Selection' Of Swiss Film Festival IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Dec 2022 7:29 pm

 Almost a year since its release in March, Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files' continues to make news beyond the box office.

After its brush with controversy at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa recently, the movie has been selected for the 'Official Selection' category of the prestigious Switzerland International Film Festival.

Taking to social media, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri stated: "Happy to inform that #TheKashmirFiles has been selected in the 'OFFICIAL SELECTION' category of the prestigious Switzerland International Film Festival."

'The Kashmir Files' is a heart-wrenching film that captures the pain, suffering, and struggle of the Kashmiri Pandit community during the exodus of 1990. Apart from sparking a huge debate on Kashmir and the spectre of terrorism, the film collected Rs 340.92 crore worldwide.

Earlier in November, at IFFI, jury head and Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid had sparked off a controversy by describing 'The Kashmir Files' as "propaganda" and "vulgar".

Agnihotri and 'The Kashmir Files' producer and actress Pallavi Joshi, meanwhile, are gearing up to shoot their upcoming film, 'The Vaccine War', which is touted to be the story of India's race to develop an indigenous vaccine against Covid-19.

Tags

Art & Entertainment The Kashmir Files Swiss Film Festival
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' Nominated For Two Golden Globe Awards

SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' Nominated For Two Golden Globe Awards

BTS's Kim Seok-Jin Gets New Buzz Cut Ahead Of Military Enlistment

BTS's Kim Seok-Jin Gets New Buzz Cut Ahead Of Military Enlistment