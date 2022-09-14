‘She-Hulk’ To ‘Criminal Justice’ – 5 Legal Shows On Disney+ Hotstar That’re Sure To Keep You Hooked

With their trademark witty characters, engaging dialogues, and plotlines that always have unexpected twists, legal comedies and dramas are fast becoming a genre that appeals to a wide and diverse audience. From Marvel’s latest series ‘She-Hulk: Attorney At Law’, starring Tatania Maslany, to Pankaj Tripathi’s return as lawyer Madhav Mishra in ‘Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach’, these legal shows need to be on everybody’s binge list.

Here are five legal shows on Disney+ Hotstar to watch this week:

‘She-Hulk: Attorney At Law’

Jennifer Walters, an attorney specialising in superhuman-oriented legal cases, must navigate the complicated life of a single, green 6-foot-7-inch hulk. New Episodes drop every Thursday in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

‘Boston Legal’

Alan Shore and Denny Crane lead a brigade of high-priced litigators in an upscale Boston law firm.

‘Doctor Lawyer’

Genius surgeon Han Yi-han makes a life-altering decision to become a lawyer specialising in medical crimes after losing a patient to surgical malpractice.

‘Perry Mason’

Set in 1932 Los Angeles, the series focuses on the origin story of famed defence lawyer Perry Mason, living check-to-check as a low-rent private investigator, haunted by wartime experiences in France and suffering the effects of a broken marriage.

‘Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach’

When a teenage star’s brother becomes the prime suspect in her murder, Madhav Mishra takes the case, only to realise that he has first to tackle his client’s lies. Episodes for this Pankaj Tripathi-starrer drop on the platform every Friday.