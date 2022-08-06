Saturday, Aug 06, 2022
'Shabash' From 'Jaadugar' Played At Commonwealth Games

The song "Shabash", from recently-released streaming film "Jaadugar", was recently played to motivate the players representing the Indian contingent at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in the UK's Birmingham.

Updated: 06 Aug 2022 8:11 pm

Reacting to the news, Jitendra Kumar, the film's lead actor expressed his joy. He stated: "I am beyond ecstatic. It is indeed a big thing for any actor. Never did we imagine that our song would attain this milestone. The song has been beautifully helmed by Vivek Hariharan and Niloptal Bora."

Drawing parallels of his film over the theme of reinstating confidence, he said: "In the movie, the song is played to cheer us up, restore our spirits, and emancipate us from the pressures of winning and just enjoying the game and giving our best."

As the Indian athletes continue to make the nation proud at one of the biggest sporting events in the world, being a part of their journey even in a compact manner like this, "swells" his heart with pride.

"Jaadugar" is currently available to stream on Netflix.

[With Inputs From IANS]

