Sunday, Aug 21, 2022
'Predator 2' Actor Gary Busey Charged With 'Criminal Sexual Contact'

Updated: 21 Aug 2022 8:19 pm

Hollywood actor Gary Busey, who is known for his work in 'A Star Is Born' and 'Predator 2', is facing four charges, including two counts of criminal sexual contact in the fourth degree, by the police department of Cherry Hill, New Jersey, reports Variety.

The actor was visiting the town during the weekend of August 12 to August 14 to attend the Monster-Mania Convention at a Hotel. According to Variety, during the time of the convention, Cherry Hill police responded to a report of a sex offense at a hotel.

After investigating the incident, detectives charged the 78-year-old actor on four offenses: two counts of criminal sexual contact in the fourth degree, one count of attempting criminal sexual contact in the fourth degree and one disorderly conduct count of harassment.

The Cherry Hill Police Department has declined to provide further details regarding the incident at this time.

Variety adds that Busey was booked as a guest for Monster-Mania, a horror-themed, fan-fueled event that runs out of Cherry Hill semi-annually. The actor corresponded with attendees throughout the weekend, appearing in several photographs shared by fans on social media.

According to the convention's resources, the actor was listed as an attendee of the Autograph Room, along with other actors such as Ralph Macchio, Tom Skerritt and Veronica Cartwright. Busey has appeared at Monster-Mania in prior editions of the convention.

It remains unclear whether Busey, a legal resident of Malibu, California, remains in New Jersey a week after the convention.

