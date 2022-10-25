Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

'Outlander' Star Sam Heughan Got Rejected From Playing James Bond

'Outlander' served as Sam Heughan's breakthrough acting role, but it would've been James Bond had he not been turned down by franchise producers.

Sam Heughan
Sam Heughan Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Oct 2022 12:48 pm

'Outlander' served as Sam Heughan's breakthrough acting role, but it would've been James Bond had he not been turned down by franchise producers. 

In his new memoir, "Waypoints: My Scottish Journey," Heughan reveals he auditioned to play James Bond in 'Casino Royale'.

The role ended up going to Daniel Craig, who starred as 007 in a total of five Bond films, reports 'Variety'.

"It was a stage in my life where I probably wasn't ready for it," Heughan told Entertainment Weekly.

"But I wonder what would have happened if I had got it."

Heughan writes in his memoir that his Bond audition was "so hush-hush that nobody ever confirmed that I was being considered for the main role, but I knew. Of course, it blew my mind to think I might even be in the frame for such an iconic figure...I had to remind myself to relax and let them see what I could do with the character."

The audition took place at "Bond HQ" with a casting director and was followed by a meeting with franchise producer Barbara Broccoli and "Casino Royale" director Martin Campbell.

"We spoke a little about Scotland and about Bond, read the scene once, then I left," Heughan writes. "It was all so quick, the sweat beneath my leather jacket just starting to form. It was all just so cool and crowned by the fact that Barbara was charming and delightful. When I left, I half wondered whether I was about to be tested with a car chase home."

Related stories

Priyanka Chopra, Sam Heughan's 'It’s All Coming Back To Me' To Hit US Theatres In Feb 2023

Daniel Craig ultimately got the part. Heughan writes, "When I learned the role had gone elsewhere, however, the feedback I received boiled down to the fact that I wasn't edgy enough by nature. I'm always keen to take on criticism so I can improve as an actor, but the suggestion seemed to be that I lacked this quality in my real character."

"I could not see what bearing that would have on playing the role, but it was out of my hands, and meant to be."

"It wasn't a question of becoming a bad boy," he continues.

"I realised that the edge the Bond team sought could be achieved through self-confidence, which to be fair I was certainly lacking at the time."

With Craig having ended his Bond tenure with aNo Time to Die', the door might be open for Heughan to finally land the part. "Maybe I'm too old now. I know that they've been talking about making him younger," Heughan told EW.

"I feel like that's where they're gonna go, but who knows what's in their mind."

'Waypoints' releases on October 25.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Sam Heughan Outlander Actor Sam Heughan James Bond James Bond Franchise Hollywood Los Angeles
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'Kantara' Beats 'KGF' To Become Second Biggest Kannada Film

'Kantara' Beats 'KGF' To Become Second Biggest Kannada Film

Live Streaming Of ISL 2022-23: How To Watch Odisha FC Vs Kerala Blasters Football Match Live

Live Streaming Of ISL 2022-23: How To Watch Odisha FC Vs Kerala Blasters Football Match Live