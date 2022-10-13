'No Fun': Brendan Fraser's Take On Tom Cruise-Led 'The Mummy' Reboot Failing

Hollywood actor Brendan Fraser, who immortalised (pun intended) 'The Mummy' franchise, feels that the 2017 reboot of the film with Tom Cruise as the lead, was no "fun".

When Universal rebooted 'The Mummy' in 2017, Fraser wasn't invited back to the party, reports Variety.

Instead, it was Tom Cruise who was left to deal with the consequences of unearthing an ancient tomb. Brendan told Variety: "It is hard to make that movie. The ingredient that we had going for our Mummy, which I didn't see in that film, was fun. That was what was lacking in that incarnation. It was too much of a straight-ahead horror movie. 'The Mummy' should be a thrill ride, but not terrifying and scary."

"I know how difficult it is to pull it off," Fraser added. "I tried to do it three times," he added.

Fraser also shared that he's open to revisiting the franchise that made him a megastar. "I don't know how it would work," he admits. "But I'd be open to it if someone came up with the right conceit."

'The Mummy' director Stephen Sommers revealed that he cast Fraser because he possessed a very specific set of skills.

"He could throw a punch and take a punch and he had a great sense of humour," he said. "You really like the guy. He never comes across as cocky or arrogant."

He added that Fraser did as many of his own stunts as he could, even injuring his knee at one point, but powering through it to complete the film. "He was game for anything we threw at him," Sommers added.