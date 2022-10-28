Friday, Oct 28, 2022
'Money Is Not Who I Am': Kanye West Admits Anti-Semitic Stance Has Cost Him $2 Billion

American rapper Kanye West has responded to being dropped by a number of top partnerships.

Updated: 28 Oct 2022 11:18 am

American rapper Kanye West has responded to being dropped by a number of top partnerships, including Adidas, talent agency CAA, film and television programming company MRC and luxury fashion label Balenciaga, because of his anti-Semitic comments on social media, reports 'Variety'. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The post comes days after Ariel Zev (Ari) Emanuel, CEO of the entertainment and media agency Endeavor, urged companies to stop doing business with West.

Entertainment industry figures, including Emanuel and the Gersh Agency's Bob Gersh, urged companies that work with West to cut ties with the rapper, according to 'Variety'.

Kim Kardashian, West's ex-wife, also issued a short statement via Twitter, writing: "Hate speech is never OK or excusable. I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end."

