'Love Today' Director Pradeep Ranganathan Elated As Rajinikanth Congratulates Him

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth has congratulated young director Pradeep Ranganthan, whose recently released film 'Love Today', has emerged a superhit.

What more can I ask for ? It was like to be near a sun . So warm . The tight hug , those eyes , the laugh , the style and the love . What a personality . SUPERSTAR @rajinikanth saw #LoveToday and wished me ❤️ Will never forget the words you said sir ❤️@archanakalpathi pic.twitter.com/Zm0ceJ1iZm — Pradeep Ranganathan (@pradeeponelife) November 12, 2022

The film's producer Archana Kalpathi also thanked Rajinikanth for his appreciation.

She wrote: "Thank you for your warm appreciation Rajinikanth Sir. Your phone call made our day. Thank you for taking the time to see the film and appreciate everybody's work. Meant the world to us, Superstar for a reason."

'Love Today', which is about the state of relationships in modern times, has been an overwhelming success.

In fact, the film has been so successful that its young director was finding it hard to believe that it became such a huge hit.

Recently, he said: "Is it really happening? Are the things I'm hearing and seeing real? The number of shows, midnight shows, occupancy, demand gets higher day-by-day."

Overwhelmed by the love from the audience, the director said: "I'm no star, I'm just one among you and the love you have showered on me is immense. I trusted you and you didn't let me down. On the other hand, you just put me on cloud nine."