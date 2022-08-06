Saturday, Aug 06, 2022
'Karnataka Ratna' To Be Awarded Posthumously To Puneeth Rajkumar On November 1: Chief Minister Bommai

The state government will present the 'Karnataka Ratna' award posthumously to late Kannada film star Puneeth Rajkumar on state formation day this year.

Puneeth Rajkumar
Puneeth Rajkumar Instagram: @puneethrajkumar.fans

Updated: 06 Aug 2022 1:18 pm

The state government will present the 'Karnataka Ratna' award posthumously to late Kannada film star Puneeth Rajkumar on state formation day this year.

"We have decided to present the award to late Puneeth Rajkumar on November 1," Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommmai said on Friday.

Speaking to media persons after inaugurating the Independence Day Flower Show at the Lalbagh Glass House, Bommai said, a committee would be formed to make preparations for the award presentation ceremony. "Members of Dr Rajkumar's family would also be included as members of the committee. We all together will present the award posthumously to Puneeth in a highly dignified manner," the chief minister said.

Puneeth Rajkumar, the youngest son of Kannada thespian Late Dr Rajkumar, had passed away on October 29, 2021. He was just 46 years of age.

This year the flower show has been organised as a tribute to Dr Rajkumar and Puneeth Rajkumar.

"The flower show being held annually since 1922 has been attracting huge crowds every year. This year, it is even more attractive as the nation is celebrating 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. It is set to attract lakhs of people over the next 10 days," Bommai said.

[With Inputs From IANS]

