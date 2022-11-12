Saturday, Nov 12, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10': Rubina Dilaik, Choreographer Sanam Bring Back '90s Rain Dance Bollywood Magic

Popular television actress Rubina Dilaik and her choreographer Sanam will have the most magical act for this weekend. They would be bringing back the 90s Bollywood rain dance on the reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10'.

TV actor Rubina Dilaik.
TV actor Rubina Dilaik. Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Nov 2022 1:51 pm

Popular television actress Rubina Dilaik and her choreographer Sanam will have the most magical act for this weekend. They would be bringing back the 90s Bollywood rain dance on the reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10'. 

As per sources, the duo had a rain act on the 90s cult romantic song 'Aankhon Se Tune Yeh Kya Keh Diya' starring Rani Mukherji and Aamir Khan.

Sanam shares: 'The judges were very kind. They spoke about Rubina's extensions, her growth as a dancer."

"They said they were mesmerised by the act and that makes me a very proud teacher. Also, it being a rain sequence, they also pointed out that the sensuality showcased via the song was not vulgar and called it classy. As a choreographer, it was a really good day for me."

Last week the partners were exchanged and this week they are back, Sanam shares, 'I am super glad to be paired with Rubina."

"We have both grown and evolved together in this show. She is dedicated, punctual and a really nice human being. Our bond has only grown and we're really working hard to get the trophy home."

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bollywood Indian Television Actors Hindi TV Reality Shows Actor/Actress Bollywood Actor Mumbai Weekend Rubina Dilaik Mumbai
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Abhishek Bachchan On Claims That 'Breathe Into the Shadows' Stigmatise Mental Health: Completely Disagree

Abhishek Bachchan On Claims That 'Breathe Into the Shadows' Stigmatise Mental Health: Completely Disagree

Child Sex Abuse: CBI Raids 56 Locations In Nationwide Crackdown On Child Sexual Abuse Material

Child Sex Abuse: CBI Raids 56 Locations In Nationwide Crackdown On Child Sexual Abuse Material