‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10’: 10 Memorable And Unforgettable Moments From The Celebrity Dance Reality Show

The time for the curtains to draw on India’s favourite celebrity dance show has almost come. The show, which returned to television after a hiatus of five long years, entertained the viewers with incredible acts and a star-studded line-up of celebrity guests. The show has been replete with moments that will forever be etched in the memory of the audience. As we cannot wait to witness who takes home the coveted trophy of this season, let’s look at the top 10 memorable moments of the show.

Amruta Khanvilkar Rs.101 moment

Amruta Khanvilkar was one of the strongest and most popular contestants in this season of ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’. Her brilliant performances and versatility have always been applauded by the judges and the audience. The popular Marathi actor received a standing ovation and a ‘shagun’ of Rs. 101 from judge Madhuri Dixit Nene. Madhuri recalled how the late choreographer Saroj Khan used to reward her with a ‘shagun’ for her best dance performances. Upon witnessing Amruta's flawless performance, Madhuri continues the late choreographer’s tradition. This was one of the most heart-warming moments of the season.

Neetu Kapoor joining the contestants to pay tribute to the Kapoors

The new mother-in-law and grandma Neetu Kapoor graced the stage of COLORS’ ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10’ and brought in with her multiple moments of fun and celebrations. The celebrity contestants paid tribute to the Kapoor family. Among all the brilliant performances, Niti Taylor with choreographer partner Akash recreated the famous ‘Ranbir-Alia’ wedding along with the ‘baraat’. Their performances stirred up some fond memories for Neetu Kapoor.

Social media sensation Kili Paul singing ‘Raatan Lambiyaan’ for judge Madhuri Dixit

‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10’ welcomed Tanzanian internet sensation Kili Paul, known for his apt lip-syncing and entertaining re-creation of Bollywood chartbusters. The social media icon took to the stage and floored the judges Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit Nene, and Nora Fatehi with his spectacular performance. Kili grooved to the popular song ‘Channe Ke Khet Mein’ with judge Madhuri Dixit Nene and sang ‘Raatan Lambiyaan’ to woo the evergreen beauty. Kili’s honest and earnest efforts left the audience wanting for more. This went down as one of the most unforgettable moments of the show.

The ‘Maha-sangam’ with ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’

The biggest dose of dance and khatra came together on COLORS’ Mahasangam of 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10’ and 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’. The entertainment quotient hit a new high as the ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 2’ squad comprising of, action master Rohit Shetty and finalists Tushar Kalia and Jannat Zubair, joined the Jhalak stage and gave the contestant a challenge that added a ‘Khatra’ element to their dance. The episode witnessed multiple brave and brilliant performances, but the one that stood out was Faisal Sheikh’s rendition of the song ‘Singham’. Faisal left the judges speechless, especially guest Rohit Shetty, who couldn’t resist expressing his pride while seeing Faisal’s memorable journey.

Madhuri Dixit’s ‘Dola Re’ moment with Amruta

Among the multiple moments that the evergreen and timeless beauty Madhuri Dixit performed on the show, one of the most legendary was when she did a rendition of her chart-topper song ‘Dola Re Dola’. Amruta's choreographer Pratik Utekar was unwell, hence for the episode he was replaced by Ashish Patil. Ashish decked up in a saree and jewellery, just like Amruta pulled off a brilliant performance. Seeing their impeccable performance, judge Madhuri Dixit Nene couldn’t stop herself from dancing with the contestant and fellow judge Karan Johar even went on to remark that it was the best moment on the show.

Arjun Bijlani brings his thunder to the ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ stage

Owing to some personal reason, host Maniesh Paul was replaced by Arjun Bijlani for a weekend and the viewers didn’t complain. The witty television actor brought his own charm and humour to the show. Arjun’s fun banter with judge Karan Johar and him sharing the experience of his journey from a contestant to a host was indeed special. He kept on professing his undying love for judge Madhuri Dixit Nene which was fun to watch.

Gunjan and Madhuri Dixit’s ‘Maar Dala’ moment

The youngest but the most formidable contestant of this season, Gunjan had a fair share of perfect scores, but the ultimate reward was dancing with the queen herself Madhuri Dixit Nene on her super-hit song ‘Maar Dala’. During the partner swap week, Gunjan and Tejas were paired with Akash. Together they rocked the stage with their hip-hop and contemporary rendition to Madhuri’s evergreen song ‘Maar Dala’. Seeing their power-packed performance, Madhuri joined the stage to shake a leg with the cute contestant.

Sprinter Dutee Chand’s grand wild card entry

‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10’ witnessed one of the proudest moments on Indian television as sprinter and former Olympian Dutee Chand, graced the stage with her honourable presence. Dutee who is a pro-athlete, stepped into the world of television for the first time and cheered the judges up with her infectious energy and zeal to work hard. Although not a pro-dancer, Dutee’s earnest efforts made the audience root for her.

‘Channe Ka Khet’ moment with Bhumi Pednekar

Who can forget the moment when judge Madhuri Dixit Nene grooved to her song ‘Channe Ke Khet’ with the cast of ‘Govinda Mera Naam’? Her famous moves to this song have always been a favourite among the audience and seeing her recreate the magic left the judges and the viewers speechless. Guest for the evening Bhumi Pednekar also joined in on the fun and grooved along with the goddess of dance.

Janhvi Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit Nene recreated ‘Dhayi Sham Roklai’

Judge Madhuri Dixit Nene shared an emotional moment with Gen-Z star Jahnvi Kapoor. An emotional Madhuri shared that she remembered dancing with Janhvi’s late mother Sridevi on the Jhalak stage. The starlet who came to promote her film ‘Mili’, got an opportunity to dance with Madhuri on ‘Dhai Sham Roklai’.