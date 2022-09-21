'Irreverence Should Be Our Default State': Condolences Start Pouring In

Even as the news of comedian Raju Srivastava's death spread across the country, messages of condolence started pouring in.



The first to react was Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, who said: "It is regrettable that Raju Srivastava is no more with us. He came from a poor family, but with his talent and hard work, he created his presence in the world. There are very few talented comedians like him. I remember how he wanted to contest from Kanpur when he joined SP."



Srivastava was indeed given an SP ticket in the run-up to the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, but he later returned it and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.



Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar tweeted: "Saddened to hear the tragic news of Raju Srivastava's untimely demise. He made us all laugh with his amazing comic timing for so many years. We have lost a gem. My deepest condolences to his family members and admirers."



Mourning the comedian's passing, 'Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi' director Sudhir Mishra said: "Raju Srivastava has gone! Hopefully the lesson that he leaves behind is that irreverence should be our default state. To laugh in the face of authority is a fundamental right. Alvida!"



'The Kashmir Files' hitmaker Vivek Agnihotri said: "My brother, friend and the country's wave of happiness, RajuSrivastava is no more. I'm deeply saddened. An artiste like him is rarely seen, India hasn't seen another like him. I pray that his soul rests in peace. My prayers are with his family, fans."