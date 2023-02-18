'Indian Idol 13' Contestant Impresses Ramdev With Her 'Om Namah Shivay'

Yoga guru Ramdev, who appeared on the singing reality show 'Indian Idol 13' for its Mahashivratri special episode, was left in awe of Nitish Bharti's beautiful sand paintings depicting the narrative of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.



He also praised contestant Sonakshi Kar for her rendition of 'Om Namah Shivay'.



While praising the sand artist, who also participated in 'India's Got Talent', Ramdev said: "I was not aware that there was magic happening right around me. The way Sonakshi was singing, and the way Nitish was depicting it was truly magical. The magnificence of Lord Shiva is difficult to translate into art - be it singing or in a picture - but today Nitish Bharti's work made India proud."



He was also impressed with the rendition of 'Om Namah Shivay' by Sonakshi Kar whom he appreciated for her singing style.



"It was excellent the way you presented yourself as 'sur ka adhaar' (foundation of tune)," Ramdev said.



The 'Mahashivratri' special episode is hosted by lyricist Manoj Muntashir who shared the stories of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati while the top eight contestants, including Rishi Singh, Bidipta Chakraborty, Debosmita Roy, Senjuti Das, Sonakshi Kar, Chirag Kotwal, Navdeep Wadali, and Shivam Singh, amazed the judges and guests with their performance on mythological songs.



Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya are seen as judges in 'Indian Idol 13'.



The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television.