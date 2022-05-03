Tuesday, May 03, 2022
‘India Police Force’: Vibhuti Thakur Roped In To Star In Rohit Shetty's Web Series

Actress Vibhuti Thakur who was seen in 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main' will be playing a significant role in director Rohit Shetty's upcoming web series. She will become a part of Shetty's cop universe.

Rohit Shetty, Vibhuti Thakur Instagram

Updated: 03 May 2022 7:55 pm

Actress Vibhuti Thakur who was seen in ‘Tera Yaar Hoon Main’ will be playing a major role in director Rohit Shetty’s web series. The series is titled, ‘India Police Force’. 

According to the Statesman, a show’s close source said, “Vibhuti will feature alongside Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi, and Shilpa Shetty. Though it’s a cameo, yet it’s a prominent role that will bring a major twist in the tale.”

Thakur then confirmed the news and said, “At this moment, I won’t be able to reveal much, all I can say is that I am doing this series.” Thakur had also worked with Shetty previously in ‘Simmba’ which starred actors Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh. The actress further said, I share a good rapport with Rohit sir and it’s always overwhelming to work with him. I am glad after ‘Simmba’ I am getting another opportunity to associate with him.”

Recently, Thakur’s contact number was leaked online and she was cyberbullied. She received vulgar messages and phone calls asking for sexual favours from strangers. She filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime department. 

Talking about the same she said, “I’ve had a lot of sleepless nights. My health was affected by the traumatic stress I experienced as a result of that incident. To be very honest, that was one of the darkest phases of my life, but I am glad this show came as a ray of sunshine."

