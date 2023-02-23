'Incredibly Meaningful': Vidyut Jammwal Gifts His Maiden Best Debutant Trophy To Old School

Bollywood action hero Vidyut Jammwal turned out to be a real-life hero as he gifted his school his maiden win -- the Best Debutant performance trophy as a token of respect.



As part of one of his school's special celebratory events, Vidyut, who made his Bollywood debut in 2011 with 'Force' for which he was feted with the honour of Best Male Debut, was invited back to Army Public School in Dagshai, Himachal Pradesh.



The 42-year-old actor, who was born in Jammu, wanted to make this experience unforgettable. Hence, Vidyut presented his school principal with his very first and special award.



"I carried along my very first award so that I could respectfully offer it to the principal and teachers as a token of my sincere appreciation and gratitude," said the actor.



"I've always believed in giving gifts that have value and mean the most to me. And my trophy is just that -- incredibly memorable and exceptionally meaningful! I'm so happy to now see it grace the special showcase in my school now as a shared experience."



Vidyut is hopeful that "it serves as an inspiring reminder for future generations to come".



On the Bollywood front, Vidyut will next be seen in a spy-thriller titled 'IB71' directed by National Award-winning director Sankalp Reddy.



Vidyut, who has bankrolled the film, will be seen essaying the lead character in the film, which reportedly revolves around the India-Pakistan War of 1971.