Thursday, Nov 25, 2021
John Abraham Teases 'Force 3' As Part Of His Desire To Create An Action Universe

The 48-year-old actor John Abraham returns in an action role in his latest film, 'Satyameva Jayate 2', which opened in theatres on Thursday.

John Abraham in Satyameva Jayate 2 | Instagram

2021-11-25T22:51:46+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 25 Nov 2021, Updated: 25 Nov 2021 10:51 pm

Bollywood star John Abraham has expressed his desire to work on the third part of 'Force' and develop it as "the biggest action franchise" in the country.

The 48-year-old actor returns in an action avatar with his latest film 'Satyameva Jayate 2', which hits cinema halls Thursday. He has a lineup of hard-hitting films in the same genre including 'Attack', 'Ek Villain Returns', YRF's movie reportedly titled 'Pathan' also starring Shah Rukh Khan.

While he may have been part of successful entertainers like 'Garam Masala' and 'Dostana', movies like 'Dhoom', 'Madras Cafe', 'Force', 'Parmanu', and 'Satyameva Jayate' cemented his position as an action hero.

“I want to do bigger and better actions. I want to mount it in a big way. I want to make summer blockbuster films. The film that I own in terms of franchise is ‘Force’, it was probably the first action franchise that existed.

“I want to do ‘Force 3’ and make it the biggest action franchise this country has seen. I enjoy this space completely. I also have ‘Attack’, which is ready and even that film has the best action,” Abraham told PTI.

With stunts come injuries, something the actor said are part and parcel of the genre, but that doesn’t deter him from making more such movies.

“I feel stronger, fitter and better. I now have a grasp of how to make action bigger and I want to entertain the audience with that big fun action film. I want to create my own universe,” he added.

Asked about his film on motorcycle racing, Abraham said the project is still under development.

“We want to make that happen. We couldn’t do it because of the pandemic. My next year is packed. So, in 2023. it will definitely happen,” he added.

The actor will next be seen in the action thriller 'Attack'. Abraham also informed he has completed the shooting of Mohit Suri-helmed 'Ek Villain Returns' and work on 'Pathan' is yet to be finished. 

[With Inputs From PTI]

