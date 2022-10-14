Friday, Oct 14, 2022
‘Haldi’ On Disney+ Hotstar: Govinda's Niece And Krushna Abhishek’s Sister Arti Singh's New Short Film Inspired By True Incidents

Arti Singh, Neelu Dogra and Arsh Sehrawat team up for Anshuman Chaturvedi's short film ‘Haldi’, which releases on Disney+ Hotstar. The former ‘Bigg Boss’ star opens up about how the character is based on real incidents.

Updated: 14 Oct 2022 4:09 pm

The short film 'Haldi' starring ‘Bigg Boss’ fame actress Arti Singh alongside actress Neelu Dogra of ‘Bhagya Laxmi’ fame and actor Arsh Sehrawat revolves around an incident that left lead character Pallavi scarred for the rest of her life. Helmed by director Anshuman Chaturvedi and produced by Rahul Datta, ‘Haldi’ is set to release on October 15 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Arti Singh, who has been part of many television shows, opens up about her role in the film. She states, "It is about an incident that scarred Pallavi for the rest of her life. Finally, she takes a stand for herself not depending on anyone where she will not take it anymore. The story made me take this role. And this issue is faced by so many people but they are not able to take a stand. And the way the producer and director narrated it, I had confidence that they will do justice to the story."

Talking about how the whole idea came up, director Anshuman Chaturvedi says, "It's a personal story of someone very close in my life. Of course, a woman who went through such ordeals in her life that scarred her for the rest of her life. I also went through a few experiences during my childhood that traumatised me as well. So, it was a collective ordeal that I experienced and witnessed. Hence, I thought of giving it the shape of a visual story filled with agony. It's a poetic justice that is meted out at the end."

Producer Rahul Datta talks about what prompted him to back ‘Haldi’. He shares, "The storyline really attracted me. I had heard something like this from many friends. We brainstormed about the cast and then finalised Arti as she pulls it very strongly and also Neelu ji is my favourite actor."

