'Gangubai Kathiawadi': Five Things To Expect From The Trailer

Bollywood director Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known for his unique take on stories. The director has presented the film industry with many movies set telling unconventional tales of people coming from different walks of life. His upcoming directorial ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ is one of the much-anticipated movies of 2022. The movie stars actress Alia Bhatt playing the role of Gangubai.

Along with Bhatt, the film stars actors Ajay Devgn, Huma Qureshi, Emraan Hashmi, and others. It is an adaptation of chapters from Hussain Zaidi's acclaimed novel ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai’ (2011), which is based on personal and true stories of sex workers. The makers announced on Thursday (February 3) that the trailer will be released on Friday (February 4). With the announcement made, here are five things to expect out of the ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ trailer.

Extravagant Sets

Extravagant sets have become synonymous to Bhansali's movies. As the trailer is set to drop on February 4, viewers can expect to see more of the backdrop of the movie. It will be interesting to see how the director manages to re-create the time of Gangubai and the popular red-light area of Kamathipura from Mumbai. As seen in the teaser, the set has a vintage touch to it depicting the time of the 1960s.

Glimpses of Other Cast

The teaser of the movie was centred around the lead of the movie, Bhatt. It is expected out of the trailer to put some light on the other actors involved in the making of the movie and the roles they play. Audiences can expect to have glimpses of Devgan, Qureshi, and Hasmi in the trailer. The first look of Devgan in the movie was also revealed recently. However, nothing more has been shown on him in the teaser.

Light on the Story

‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ is based on the real-life story of a girl named Ganga Harjivandas. She was born in Gujarat but eventually moved to Mumbai to settle with her lover. However, she was sold to a brothel for an amount of Rs.500. Ganga was destroyed by this betrayal, but her new life as Gangubai began. According to Gangubai's chapter in Zaidi's book, Gangubai was one of the most prominent names in Mumbai's largest red light district. In one of the incidents, Gangubai sought justice from one of the most powerful Mafia Dons, Karim Lala. According to the book, she was raped by one of Karim's gang members, and she appealed to him for justice. Later, Karim Lala and Gangu's relationship took a new turn when Gangu tied a rakhi around his wrist and declared him as her brother. Gangu was also treated as a sister by Karim Lala, who gave his sister the reigns of Kamathipura, making her one of Mumbai's 'Mafia Queens'. As the trailer is set to release, audiences can expect a little more insight into life of the central figure of the movie. The trailer might reveal the journey of Gangubai in bits and pieces to the audiences.

Powerful Performances

Bhansali is known to bring out the best in his actors in every film and this movie has many experienced actors on-board. While Bhatt's performance has been lauded over in the teaser, the trailer wiol bring out more of her performance on the screen. The movie also marks the reunion of Devgan and Bhansali after 22 years. They last worked together in 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'. His first look has already intrigued people, so it will be interesting to see what the actor brings to the film.

Music

Bhansali's movies right from 'Khaamoshi' to 'Hum Dil Chuke Sanam', 'Devdas', and 'Ramleela', music has always been a strong point of the filmmaker. He is known to be involved in the music department for his films very intently. So, it seems to be another feast for the music lovers. Hopefully, the background score of the trailerwill give us a good idea.