'Faltu' Aims To Create Awareness On Gender Equality: Niharika Chouksey

'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actress Niharika Chouksey is currently part of the show 'Faltu', which aims to create awareness about gender equality.



Recently, Niharika came across a video of a girl Nirasha on social media, who is from Mumbai. She got this name because her parents were keen to have a boy child. The actress talks about the similarities she found in the show and the story of this girl and many such girls in society.



She says: "Today, I came across a young girl's video whose parents have named her Nirasha. I felt so sad that this is still happening in our society. This is exactly what our new show 'Faltu' is all about... We are trying to create awareness about gender equality and let those girls know that they are not alone and they can achieve whatever they want."



She further adds that she is happy to play a realistic character.



"Nirasha's story is very similar to the one we are showing in our new show and I feel super grateful that I have this opportunity to show something very real and relatable through my character with which many girls will relate to. I just wish that our society changes for good," she concludes.

