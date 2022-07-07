Thursday, Jul 07, 2022
'Evil' Renewed For Season 4 At Paramount+

American streaming service Paramount+ has handed a season four order for the supernatural drama series "Evil".

'Evil' Poster
'Evil' Poster Google Images

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Jul 2022 3:50 pm

The show's renewal comes weeks after season three of the series launched on the platform, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Created by Michelle and Robert King, "Evil" features Katja Herbers as forensic psychologist Dr Kristen Bouchard, who teams up with aspiring priest David Acosta (Mike Colter) and tech expert Ben Shakir (Aasif Mandvi) to investigate supernatural incidents that may be the work of demonic possession.

"'Evil 'continues to expand its fanbase of both critics and viewers alike; season three currently has a 100 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and it is a consistent top-five most-watched original series and acquisition driver for the service,” said Nicole Clemens, president, Paramount+ original scripted series.

"We couldn't be more excited to be terrified by what Robert and Michelle create for season four with our outstanding cast bringing it to life," she added.

Originally developed for CBS, "Evil" aired its first season on the broadcast network before moving to the streamer for its sophomore debut.

The show is produced by CBS Studios in association with King Size Productions. Michelle and Robert King also serve as executive producers, along with Liz Glotzer, Rockne S. O’Bannon and Nelson McCormick.

[With Inputs From PTI]

