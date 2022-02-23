'Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness' To Have Spider-Man And Iron-Man?

A toy set apparently linked to Marvel's upcoming film 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' appears to be suggesting the return of two fan favourites in the film.

The miniature figures of three different versions of Doctor Strange fighting a giant monster are included in the toy set. Scarlet Witch and America Chavez, who will both appear in the film, are also present. However, according to Brick Fanatics, the set also includes Iron Man and Spider-Man. Given that the film's most recent trailer featured the same monster, many fans interpreted this as confirmation of the two characters' inclusion in the film.

A Glimpse of The Lego Set

The fact that recent leaks claimed actor Tom Cruise would play Iron Man and actor Tobey Maguire would play Spider-Man seems to support this claim. However, neither of these claims has been independently verified or confirmed.

The LEGO set is number 76218 named as ‘The Sanctum Sanctorum’ with reference to Doctor Strange's headquarters. According to reports, with 2,708 pieces, it will be the largest LEGO set from the location and will hit stores this summer, possibly after the film's June 6 release.

‘Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness’, starring actor Benedict Cumberbatch in the lead role, is part of the MCU's Phase 4 and explores the concept of a multiverse, which allows different versions of characters to be portrayed on screen.

The Sam Raimi film, which also stars Chiwetel Ejifor, Benedict Wong, and Rachel McAdams, has been termed as "the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first out-and-out horror outing." On May 6, the film will be released in theatres.