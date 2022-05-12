Thursday, May 12, 2022
'Dobaaraa': Taapsee Pannu And Anurag Kashyap's Edgy Thriller’s Release Date Announced

Actress Taapsee Pannu and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap are coming together for an edgy thriller, ‘Dobaaraa’. The film is also set to open this year's London Indian Film Festival (LIFF).

Updated: 12 May 2022 4:45 pm

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's film ‘Dobaaraa’ is scheduled to be released in theatres on August 19, the makers announced Thursday. Billed as an edgy thriller, the movie stars Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati.

‘Dobaaraa’ is jointly produced by Ekta Kapoor's Cult Movies, a new division under her Balaji Telefilms banner, and Sunir Khetarpal's ATHENA.

The film marks Kashyap and Pannu's third collaboration after the 2018 hit ‘Manmarziyaan’ and biographical drama ‘Saand Ki Aankh’ (2019), on which he served as producer. It also reunites Pannu with Gulati, who previously co-starred in 2020's ‘Thappad’.

‘Dobaaraa’ is also set to open this year's London Indian Film Festival (LIFF) on June 23.

