'Delhi Crime 2' Director Tanuj Chopra Explains How He Selected Locations Across The City

'Delhi Crime 2' director and showrunner Tanuj Chopra speaks about how he and his team looked at Delhi as a character and handpicked locations that best suited the situation in the popular series.



Spilling the behind-the-scenes details of 'Delhi Crime' Season 2, the Indo-American filmmaker revealed the different locations featured in the second instalment of the show.



"We scouted a wide range of locations all over the city: marketplaces, bastis (slums), flyovers, colonies and farmland. I wanted to go beyond the typical landmarks we see in shows about Delhi."



He added: "I wanted to feature lesser seen places so the picture of the city feels authentic and real. We wanted to make a Delhi that's aligned with our themes, a dark bustling metropolis with people living in vastly different ways.."



Produced by SK Global Entertainment, Golden Karavan, Film Karavan, this season sees a violent quadruple murder against senior citizens that needs to be solved by DCP Vartika and her team.



The Netflix series sees Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Adil Hussain, Anurag Arora, Sidharth Bhardwaj and Gopal Dutt in pivotal roles. The series 'Delhi Crime 2' is based on a chapter 'Moon Gazer' from a book 'Khaki Files' written by Neeraj Kumar.