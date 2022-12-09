‘CAT’: Five Reasons To Binge Watch Netflix’s Action-Packed Series Starring Randeep Hooda

‘CAT’, the latest Netflix series, is a thrilling story about politics, brotherhood, family love and sacrifices set in Punjab’s hinterlands. Starring Randeep Hooda, Suvinder Vicky, Hasleen Kaur, Sukhwinder Chahal and others, the series is sure to have audiences at the edge-of-its-seat with its brilliance in filmmaking, power packed performances and its many plot twists.

If you’re not convinced yet, here’s a list of 5 reasons why we suggest you watch it:

Randeep Hooda’s brilliant act

There can’t be a better reason to watch ‘CAT’, if not for Randeep Hooda himself. Throughout his career as an actor, he has played each of his characters with a sense of responsibility and the goal of perfection. So there’s promise, there’s talent and an oomph of charisma that makes him the actor he is today.

Fun fact: Even as a man of Haryana, Randeep wanted to ensure that he came across Punjabi to its very last, minute detail. So he refused to talk to anyone in any other language other than Punjabi during the entirety of his shoot, so he could perfect the Punjabi accent.

Punjab in its Real Element, Glory and Tragedy

Shot over 80 locations across Punjab, the series is as authentic as it can get. From the actors speaking Punjabi to an in-depth introduction to the real culture of the people and the state, everything from greetings, food, conversations and love for people have been captured through a very realistic lens.

The creator-director of the series, Balwinder Singh Janjua, ensured that he didn’t shoot a single scene on a set, so as to keep the portrayal of the state of Punjab as genuine as possible. Even as he showcased two separate timelines a decade apart, the crew has displayed all the nuances and differences of a Punjab in 1990 and then in 2006 - the culture, its people et al. What’s more? Punjabi local talent made their way into the series to leave no stone unturned!

It’s a Complete Package

The show is a fabulously crafted crime-thriller that is not only realistic but also entertaining and exasperating all the same. That’s not it. The series touches upon a number of themes spanning romance, action, suspense, family, revenge and more. The series is all-encompassing in the sense that it showcases the full extent of human emotions and conflict.

A Talented Cast And Crew

‘CAT’ is an explosion of creativity and talent. The cast and crew are both extraordinary and their performances are spectacular. Apart from Randeep, the series stars a stellar set of actors comprising thespian Suvinder Vicky, Miss India-Earth Hasleen Kaur, popular Punjabi actor Sukhwinder Chahal. From their outfits to dialogue delivery and everything in between, the cast went overboard to ensure absolute perfection!

Soundtrack

The series is packed with 8 original songs curated especially to match the many varied moments. Once you watch the series, there’s sure to be your own new playlist. So, if you want to vibe on some dope original Punjabi tracks, this album has it all!