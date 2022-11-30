‘CAT’: Hasleen Kaur, Suvinder Vicky Share Their Experiences Of Working With Randeep Hooda In Netflix Series

Netflix is geared up for the release of its all-new high voltage crime-thriller series - ‘CAT’ where Randeep Hooda will be seen making his starry series-debut, taking centre stage as police informant Gurnaam Singh.

As a series based on relationships, love, family, sacrifices and more, ‘CAT’ showcases Gurnaam’s Singh’s journey, a devoted son and brother, who gets plunged into the underbelly of power, politics and a web of lies after he sees his drug-addict brother suffering.

Bringing a host of talented actors such as former Miss India Earth Hasleen Kaur and veteran Punjabi actor Suvinder Vicky among others, the show not only displayed their reel relationships beautifully but also deepened their friendships off-screen. For their roles, Randeep and his co-stars - Hasleen and Suvinder, were also required to converse and deliver dialogues in Punjabi. To ensure that they portrayed Punjab in the most authentic manner, they turned to each other for support and encouragement.

Speaking about his experience on ‘CAT’ and playing Sehtab Singh, Suvinder Vicky informed, “As an actor, forming a bond off-screen is a vital part of creating chemistry between characters on-screen. During CAT, Hasleen, Randeep and I were constantly leaning on each other to discuss our characters' graphs and bringing the fluidity of the Punjabi dialect on-screen.”

He added, “Randeep never shied away when he needed help with a dialogue and how to approach it, which I believe is a beautiful quality as an actor. In fact, he was the first one to break the ice with me when he took Danish Sood (Sunny) and me for a film one evening. These experiences that we had with each other truly helped us translate our real bonds into reel moments.”

Hasleen Kaur also shared how the cast helped her effortlessly slip into her character as a headstrong Punjabi woman-cop called Babita. She said, “As a character, Babita is extremely honest and sincere, which are characteristics I can deeply resonate with. Babita’s innate eagerness to do her work with utmost honesty is something she and I have in common.”

She further praised Randeep Hooda and signed off by saying, “Not to mention, sharing screen-space with an actor as refined and committed to his craft as Randeep sir has been a rewarding experience. As part of our preparations, we constantly and consciously chose to converse in Punjabi to fine-tune our dialect and the nuances that come with it. While working with him and learning his creative process, I can proudly say I have come out to be a better actor than I was before.”

‘CAT’, directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua, will start streaming on Netflix from December 9.