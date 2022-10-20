Thursday, Oct 20, 2022
'Bigg Boss 16': Abdu Rozik Goes 'Deewana' Over Nimrit Ahluwalia

Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Alhuwalia
Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Alhuwalia Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Oct 2022 5:39 pm

The cutest contestant of controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 16' Abdu Rozik seems to be smitten by co-contestant Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

In a new promo video, Abdu is seen following Nimrit everywhere. In one instance, where Nimrit is seen getting dressed in an Indian outfit, Abdu looks at her lovingly and then says "you are beautiful."

To which, Nimrit replies: "You are so sweet, you make me feel beautiful." She then says: "You can give me company" as the actress starts doing her make-up. He then follows her to the room and looks at her in awe as she dolls up.

In a previous video, co-contestant Shiv is seen asking Abdu if he gets "butterflies" when he sits with Nimrit.

Abdu replied, "Yes." and then sings "Nimrat Nimrat Nimrat chillaunga kurta faar ke".

To this, Shiv laughingly is heard saying: "Launda jawan hogaya (you have grown up now)." The clip also shows Abdu fondly looking at Nimrit over the kitchen counter.
 

