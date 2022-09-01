‘Bigg Boss 11’ Winner Shilpa Shinde Makes A Comeback To Television With ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10’

‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ is returning with its 10th season after a gap of 5 years. The winner of ‘Bigg Boss 11’, Shilpa Shinde is set to make a comeback to TV after two years. She joins the much-awaited dance reality show as one of the contestants. Ready to transform herself from a non-dancer to a dancer, Shilpa Shinde promises to make a great first impression with her maiden performance on the show.

In the pilot episode, actress Madhuri Dixit was floored by Shilpa Shinde’s performance on her popular song ‘Ghagra’. In her inimitable style, Madhuri Dixit enquired, “Kaha thi aap? (Where were you?)”

Shilpa Shinde was quick to respond as she said, “I had no work. I wanted to go to a place where I can find peace, and no one is around. I planned to build my own home and I did succeed in that. To be honest, I travelled too far but waited for a comeback. Basically, I was waiting for ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ and here I am, to do my best and rock the stage.”