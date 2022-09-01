Friday, Sep 02, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

‘Bigg Boss 11’ Winner Shilpa Shinde Makes A Comeback To Television With ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10’

Shilpa Shinde, who became a household name after shows like ‘Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai’ and ‘Bigg Boss 11’, is now returning to television screens after a gap of 2 years with the new season of the dance reality show, ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’.

Shilpa Shinde On 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10'
Shilpa Shinde On 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10' Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Sep 2022 10:27 pm

‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ is returning with its 10th season after a gap of 5 years. The winner of ‘Bigg Boss 11’, Shilpa Shinde is set to make a comeback to TV after two years. She joins the much-awaited dance reality show as one of the contestants. Ready to transform herself from a non-dancer to a dancer, Shilpa Shinde promises to make a great first impression with her maiden performance on the show.

In the pilot episode, actress Madhuri Dixit was floored by Shilpa Shinde’s performance on her popular song ‘Ghagra’. In her inimitable style, Madhuri Dixit enquired, “Kaha thi aap? (Where were you?)”

Shilpa Shinde was quick to respond as she said, “I had no work. I wanted to go to a place where I can find peace, and no one is around. I planned to build my own home and I did succeed in that. To be honest, I travelled too far but waited for a comeback. Basically, I was waiting for ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ and here I am, to do my best and rock the stage.”

Tags

Art & Entertainment Television Show Indian Television Show TV Reality Shows Reality Show Contestants Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Returns Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai Bigg Boss Shilpa Shinde Madhuri Dixit Mumbai Bombay India
NEXT MATCH
HKG
VS
PAK
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Kinchit Shah Wins Girlfriend’s Heart – Watch Video

Kinchit Shah Wins Girlfriend’s Heart – Watch Video

West Bengal Man Gets Life Imprisonment For 'Digital Rape' In Noida: What Is It?

West Bengal Man Gets Life Imprisonment For 'Digital Rape' In Noida: What Is It?