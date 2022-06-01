After receiving advice from director SS Rajamouli's father, popular writer KV Vijayendra Prasad, director Ayan Mukerji made alterations to their upcoming film 'Brahmastra,' according to actor Ranbir Kapoor.

'Brahmastra' will be released in theatres on September 9. On Tuesday, Kapoor and Mukherji were in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh to promote the film when he discussed the improvements that were to be made. Kapoor further claimed that Mukherji reshot the film for four days due to the alterations.

A Pinkvilla report quoted Ranbir saying, “Ayan made us reshoot for four days after receiving suggestions from SS Rajamouli’s father. This is because he values him so much and we all are very grateful for his contribution to our film.”

Actress Alia Bhatt asked her fans to watch the film later this year. She could not be present for the event but she sent a video message to her fans. She said, “I really wish I could be there today with everyone. I am missing the whole team, Ayan, and Ranbir. But I am there in spirit and especially there in Ranbir’s heart." As per the report, SS Rajamouli also stated that Kapoor is lucky to have her in his life.

'Brahmastra' is a mythology-based fantasy trilogy starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as Shiva and Isha, respectively. Professor Arvind Chaturvedi is played by Amitabh Bachchan, and Ajay Vashisht is played by Nagarjuna. Damayanti is the name of Mouni Roy's character.

The trailer for 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' will be out on June 15.