Why OZAK AI Is The Ethereum AI Presale Everyone's Watching — From $0.005 To $1 Listing Price

The presale of Ozak AI, along with its sophisticated AI-blockchain model, provides a unique opportunity to enter the project before a possible increase in value.

Why OZAK AI Is The Ethereum AI Presale Everyone’s Watching — From $0.005 To $1 Listing Price
Sponsored Content

Ozak AI ($OZ) has already raised more than $1.8 million in its presale and has attracted much attention in the Ethereum and AI blockchain space. The project seeks to integrate artificial intelligence and decentralized infrastructure to provide real-time predictive analytics to the financial markets.

Presale Growth and Token Economics

The $OZ presale is at Phase 4, and the price of tokens is $0.005 per token. More than 122 million tokens have been sold, raising over 1.80 million in funds. In addition, the next step will raise the price to $0.01, doubling the cost of entry to new players.

The maximum supply is capped at 10 billion tokens and the distribution is as follows:

  • 30% presale

  • 30% ecosystem and community development

  • 20% future reserve

  • 10% liquidity and listings

  • 10% team

Also, there is a minimum investment of $100, and the contribution can be made in ETH, USDT, or USDC. The $OZ token will fuel transactions, customization of the Prediction Agent, user rewards, and voting in governance. Therefore, the early access price of $0.005 will enable investors to purchase the tokens at half a cent each, with a listing price of $1.

Technology and Market Position

Ozak AI is based on the Ozak Stream Network (OSN), which allows low-latency processing of market data. This system provides real-time predictive analytics that enables traders and institutions to act as market events occur.

Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN) improve security by processing and storing information on distributed nodes rather than centralized servers. Ozak Data Vaults also protect sensitive data and customizable Prediction Agents enable non-technical users to build AI models to trade or predict.

Ozak AI integrates high-speed analytics with decentralized security, which positions it to respond to the increasing demand in the market. Analysts observe that this is one of the features that may propel its 400x growth forecast.

Growth Potential Toward the 2025 Bull Run

Crypto analysts predict that there will be record inflows to AI-powered blockchain projects prior to the peak market in 2025. As a result, the combination of real-time analytics and decentralized infrastructure can provide Ozak AI with a competitive edge.

With the presale price at $0.005, early adopters are likely to enjoy high returns in case the token hits its target of $1. Others even predict a price of over $2 by 2026 due to the rising adoption and market growth.

The project is already visible on large tracking sites like CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko. In addition, its community is growing via referral programs and presale incentives, contributing to its momentum before Phase 5.

Conclusion

The presale of Ozak AI, along with its sophisticated AI-blockchain model, provides a unique opportunity to enter the project before a possible increase in value. Investors who obtain tokens at a price lower than $0.01 can enjoy the advantages of early access along with the anticipated long-term increase to the $1-$2 price range.

For more information about Ozak AI, visit the links below:

Website: https://ozak.ai/

Twitter/X: https://x.com/OzakAGI

Telegram: https://t.me/OzakAGI

Disclaimer: Cryptocurrency investments are risky and highly volatile. This is not financial advice; always do your research. Our editors are not involved, and we do not take responsibility for any losses.

