Why OZAK AI Is The Ethereum AI Presale Everyone’s Watching — From $0.005 To $1 Listing Price

Ozak AI ($OZ) has already raised more than $1.8 million in its presale and has attracted much attention in the Ethereum and AI blockchain space. The project seeks to integrate artificial intelligence and decentralized infrastructure to provide real-time predictive analytics to the financial markets.

Presale Growth and Token Economics

The $OZ presale is at Phase 4, and the price of tokens is $0.005 per token. More than 122 million tokens have been sold, raising over 1.80 million in funds. In addition, the next step will raise the price to $0.01, doubling the cost of entry to new players.

The maximum supply is capped at 10 billion tokens and the distribution is as follows:

30% presale

30% ecosystem and community development

20% future reserve

10% liquidity and listings

10% team

Also, there is a minimum investment of $100, and the contribution can be made in ETH, USDT, or USDC. The $OZ token will fuel transactions, customization of the Prediction Agent, user rewards, and voting in governance. Therefore, the early access price of $0.005 will enable investors to purchase the tokens at half a cent each, with a listing price of $1.