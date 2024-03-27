What's Hot

The Best Phones Under 40000 in India (2024)

Recognizing the significance of a dependable handset, we've meticulously curated a selection of the best smartphones priced under 40000. Our list ensures that within this budget, you'll discover devices that blend cutting-edge technology, stellar performance, and impressive features, promising reliability and satisfaction with every use.

B
Best Buy
Updated on:
Updated on:
The Best Phones Under 40000 in India (2024)
info_icon

Our Top Picks

  • Best Overall: The Nothing Phone (2) 5G stands out with its powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+Gen 1 processor, exceptional 6.7-inch LTPO OLED AMOLED display with a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate, and impressive camera setup featuring a 50MP main camera and 32MP front camera make it the ultimate choice for those seeking top-notch features.

  • Best Budget: The Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone offers excellent value with its Snapdragon 888 chipset, AMOLED display, and flagship 108MP triple camera setup. With features like Dolby Vision and Atmos support, and a large 5000mAh battery, it provides premium features at an affordable price point.

From staying connected with loved ones to managing work on the go and indulging in immersive entertainment experiences, having the best smartphone is essential. Understanding the significance of this pocket-sized powerhouse, we've meticulously curated a comprehensive guide to the best phones under the 40000 rupees price bracket.

Within this range, renowned brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, and more, vie for the attention of discerning consumers by offering a plethora of feature-packed devices. These tech giants compete not just on specifications, but also on innovation, design, and user experience carved a niche for itself in the market by offering flagship-level performance at competitive prices. From stunning displays and powerful processors to cutting-edge camera systems and long-lasting batteries, these smartphones embody the pinnacle of modern mobile technology.

We understand that the process of choosing the perfect smartphone can be tedious, which is why we've undertaken the task for you. Our aim is to simplify your buying process, empowering you to make an informed decision without the hassle of endless research and comparison. So, sit back, relax, and let us guide you through this article of the finest smartphones under 40000 rupees.

Key factors to consider before purchasing a phone under 40000 

  • Performance: Look for a phone with a powerful processor (such as Qualcomm Snapdragon or MediaTek Helio series) and ample RAM (at least 6GB) to ensure smooth multitasking and lag-free performance, especially if you use demanding apps or games.

  • Camera Quality: Consider the camera setup if photography is important to you. Look for features like higher megapixel counts, optical image stabilisation (OIS), and advanced camera software for better low-light performance and overall image quality.

  • Battery Life: Opt for a smartphone with a large battery capacity (ideally 4000mAh or higher) to ensure it lasts through a full day of heavy usage. Additionally, features like fast charging can be beneficial for quickly topping up your battery when needed.

  • Display: Choose a phone with a high-quality display that suits your preferences, whether it's a vibrant AMOLED panel for rich colors and deep blacks or an LCD screen with higher refresh rates for smoother animations and gaming.

  • Software Experience: Consider the software experience offered by the phone's operating system. Stock or near-stock Android often provides a clean and smooth user experience, while manufacturer skins may offer additional features but could impact performance or timely software updates.

  • Build Quality and Design: Evaluate the build quality and design of the phone, including materials used (glass, metal, or plastic), durability features like water and dust resistance, and ergonomic considerations for comfortable handling.

  • Connectivity: Check for essential connectivity features like 4G/5G support, Wi-Fi 6 compatibility, Bluetooth version, NFC for mobile payments, and the availability of a headphone jack or USB-C port.

Storage: Ensure the phone offers sufficient internal storage for your needs, with the option to expand storage via a microSD card slot if necessary, especially if you store large media files or install numerous apps.

How we selected them for you 

  • User Feedback: We took into account user feedback and reviews from reputable sources, including tech enthusiasts, bloggers, and industry experts, to gauge real-world experiences and identify any common issues or strengths of each device.

  • Comparative Evaluation: We did side-by-side comparisons of various smartphones, evaluating factors such as processor performance, camera quality, battery endurance, display technology, and software optimization to determine their overall suitability.

  • Brand Reputation: We considered the reputation and track record of smartphone brands, including factors like reliability, customer service, software support, and the frequency of software updates, to ensure you invest in a trusted and reputable product.

  • Value Proposition: Our selection criteria included assessing the overall value proposition of each smartphone, weighing its features, specifications, build quality, and price against competitors to ensure you get the best bang for your buck.

  • Future Updates: We also considered the frequency of software updates and the length of time devices receive them, ensuring that you get a smartphone that remains up-to-date and secure.

Below is a list of best phones under 40000 in India

  1. OnePlus 12R

info_icon

The OnePlus 12R sets a new standard in smartphone excellence under 40000 rupees. Featuring a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform and up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, it ensures lightning-fast performance for all your tasks. Its Super-Bright 1.5K LTPO ProXDR Display with Dolby Vision delivers stunning visuals with a peak brightness of 4500 nits, while Aqua Touch technology ensures effortless swiping even with wet hands. The phone's computational photography capabilities, powered by a 50 MP Sony IMX890 camera, capture stunning images with unparalleled clarity. With a 5500mAh battery and 100W SUPERVOOC charging, you'll enjoy extended usage without worrying about running out of power. Smooth gaming, enhanced connectivity with WiFi 7, and a premium design round up the package, making it a top contender in its price range.

Specifications:

  • Price: 39,999  

  • Brand: OnePlus 

  • Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

  • RAM: Up to 16GB LPDDR5X

  • Display: 1.5K LTPO ProXDR

  • Camera: 50MP Sony IMX890

  • Battery: 5500mAh, 100W SUPERVOOC

  • Connectivity: WiFi 7, 5G

  • OS: OxygenOS 14

  • Cooling: Dual Cryo-velocity VC

Pros

Cons

Lightning-fast performance

Doesn't support wireless charging

Stunning camera capabilities

Curved edges make it slippery 

Long-lasting battery with fast charging

Brilliant display quality 

Premium design and build quality

User friendly interface 

No heating issues or bloatware 

User’s Review: I don't know why people complain about the oxygen OS merger? You should try it, it's hell good. Fluid, Swift and smooth with all necessary tweaks. You will not regret the camera, it takes nice photos. Ask yourself how many photos you actually take in day to day life? What we use in our day to day life is display and trust me it's hell good, bright, crisp and clear. Watching it is a treat to the eyes. Battery is damn good. It can easily last you 7+ hrs of SOT. Go for it you will not regret trust me.

Why it's worth buying: With its exceptional performance and top-notch features, it is a worthy investment, as evidenced by its impressive 4.3-star rating on Amazon and over 5,000+ purchases just last month, showcasing its popularity and satisfaction among users.

Shop Now!

2. iQOO Neo9 Pro 5G 

info_icon

The iQOO Neo9 Pro 5G stands out as a powerhouse in the realm of smartphones, boasting flagship-level performance and cutting-edge features. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor and equipped with a dedicated supercomputing chip Q1, it delivers unparalleled speed and efficiency for both gaming and everyday use. The device sports a stunning 6.78" 144 Hz LTPO AMOLED Display with ultra-narrow side bezels, offering an immersive viewing experience with vibrant colors and smooth animations. Additionally, its flagship-level camera system, featuring a 50 MP Sony IMX920 Night Vision camera, ensures exceptional image quality, even in low-light conditions. With a massive 5160mAh battery and 120W FlashCharge support, the Neo9 Pro keeps you powered up throughout the day, while its sleek design and premium materials elevate its aesthetic appeal.

Specifications:

  • Price: 36,999 (MRP 41,999 12% Off)

  • Brand: iQOO 

  • Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

  • Display: 6.78" LTPO AMOLED

  • RAM: 8GB

  • Storage: 256GB

  • Camera: 50MP Sony IMX920

  • Battery: 5160mAh

  • Charging: 120W FlashCharge

Pros

Cons

Exceptional performance

Built quality could be improved 

Stunning display quality

Could heat at times 

High-resolution camera system

Long-lasting battery life

Sleek and premium design

Ultra-fast charging speed

User’s Review: The phone offers superb camera quality, especially excelling in portraits and night photography. While the battery life is good, the standout feature is the lightning-fast 120W charging, ensuring minimal downtime. The build may be average, but the display shines with its responsiveness and smoothness. What truly sets this phone apart is its next-level performance, surpassing expectations. With features that outshine competitors, opting for this phone is a decision you won't regret. Highly recommended.

Why it's worth buying: With exceptional performance and a stunning display, this Amazon Choice product boasts a 4.1-star rating on Amazon, making it a worthwhile investment for users seeking top-notch features and reliability.

Shop Now!

3. Samsung Galaxy S22 5G

info_icon

Upgrade your night photography with the Samsung Galaxy S22 5G. Equipped with Nightography mode, its pro-grade camera captures stunning images in low light conditions, thanks to its big pixel sensor and Super Clear Glass technology. The 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X display ensures crystal-clear visibility even in bright daylight. Powered by a lightning-fast Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, this innovative smartphone delivers seamless performance for gaming, browsing, and more. With a durable Corning Gorilla Glass Victus build and IP68 water resistance rating, it's built to withstand the elements. Plus, its intelligent battery adapts to your usage, ensuring all-day power without compromise.

Specifications:

  • Price: 39,400 (MRP 85,999 54% Off)

  • Brand: Samsung 

  • Camera: Pro-grade

  • Display: Dynamic AMOLED

  • Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

  • Refresh Rate: 120Hz

  • Durability: Gorilla Glass Victus

  • Waterproof Rating: IP68

  • Battery: Adaptive

  • Design: Sleek

Pros

Cons

Stunning low-light photography

Phone drains battery a little quicker

Smooth and vibrant display

Heating issues 

Powerful and fast performance

Durable build quality

Long-lasting battery life

Waterproof design provides protection

Decent performance 

User’s Review: I am using an 'S' series phone after many long years. I was using 'A' series phones and other brand mobiles. This is undoubtedly the best phone I've used till now. The compact form factor is definitely the most lovable thing about this phone. Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is also a top-notch processor but yeah this mobile does get heated while charging/gaming but I think that's quite common to all the mobile brands as it gets cold very quickly also and does not lag a bit. Performance is snappy whether you play games or not and file transfer speed is quite impressive. 

Why it's worth buying: With stellar low-light photography and a smooth display, it's no wonder 64% gave it a 5-star rating on Amazon. It's a powerful, durable, and reliable smartphone that exceeds expectations.

Shop Now!

4. Nothing Phone (2) 5G

info_icon

The Nothing Phone (2) 5G in White provides unparalleled performance and innovation. With a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, this phone ensures seamless multitasking and gaming. Its stunning 6.7-inch LTPO OLED AMOLED display, featuring HDR10+ technology and a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate, delivers vivid visuals and efficient power usage. The exceptional camera system, including a 50 MP main camera and 32 MP front camera, captures detailed photos and videos. Additionally, its sustainable design, with recycled materials and reduced carbon footprint, reflects a commitment to the environment. With fast charging capabilities and advanced features like the Glyph Interface and Nothing OS 2.0, this phone offers a truly unique and intuitive user experience.

Specifications:

  • Price: 39,999 (MRP 59,999 33% Off)

  • Brand: Nothing 

  • Display: 6.7" LTPO OLED

  • Camera: 50MP+50MP rear, 32MP front

  • Processor: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

  • Memory: 12GB RAM, 512GB storage

  • Battery: 4700mAh, 45W fast charging

  • OS: Nothing OS 2.0 (Android 13)

  • Connectivity: 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

  • Design: Glass front and back, aluminum frame

  • Special Features: Glyph Interface, Dual-side Gorilla Glass

Pros

Cons

Good customization options 

Average camera

Long-lasting battery life

Charging speed could be better

Innovative Glyph Interface

Premium design and build quality

Lightning-fast performance

Fast and efficient charging

User’s Review: Smooth and pleasant to use. Built quality is good, I already dropped it multiple times from standard tablet height, but not even a scratch. Camera is decent, I found it better than the iPhone 14 (not the pro). Software is good, and the screen looks amazing. Overall quite satisfied!

Why it's worth buying: It offers a premium experience that justifies its 4.2-star rating on Amazon, making it worth buying for those seeking a top-tier smartphone.

Shop Now!

5. Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone

info_icon

Experience the pinnacle of smartphone technology with the Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G - The Hyperphone. This flagship device boasts a Snapdragon 888 chipset for lightning-fast performance, coupled with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage for seamless multitasking. Its stunning 6.67" True 10-bit AMOLED display offers vibrant visuals with a 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision support. Capture every moment in stunning detail with the 108MP triple camera setup, and enjoy immersive sound with Dolby Atmos and Harman Kardon-tuned speakers. Plus, with 120W Xiaomi HyperCharge technology, you can fully charge the massive 5000mAh battery in just 17 minutes, ensuring you stay powered up all day long.

Specifications:

  • Price: 39,999 (MRP 49,999 20%)

  • Brand: Xiaomi 

  • Chipset: Snapdragon 888

  • Display: 120Hz AMOLED

  • Camera: 108MP Triple

  • Charging: 120W HyperCharge

  • Sound: Dolby Atmos

  • RAM: 8GB

  • Storage: 128GB

  • OS: Android 11 MIUI 12.5

  • Battery: 5000mAh

Pros

Cons

High-performance chipset and display

Heating issues 

Long lasting battery life 

Performance could be improved 

Excellent camera quality in all conditions

Impressive sound quality

Smooth multitasking and gaming experience

Sleek design and comfortable to hold

User’s Review: I was really excited about this new flagship phone from Xiaomi considering I wanted to get a new device for myself and upgrade from my existing OP 6T. This was launched on the day of my birthday itself and since I really wanted to upgrade to this device since it comes with such amazing specs, I purchased this beast on the launch day itself. This device comes packed with a multitude of features. Overall if you ask me i think it is one of the best smartphones of the year and a truly amazing phone, and coupled with the introductory offers that I got with this phone, the absolutely best deal anyone could have gotten.

Why it's worth buying: With over 6000 ratings on Amazon and a solid 4.1-star rating, this device offers exceptional performance and impressive camera quality, making it a worthwhile investment for tech enthusiasts seeking top-tier features and reliability.

Shop Now!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Are smartphones under 40000 suitable for gaming?

  • Absolutely! Many smartphones under 40000 come equipped with powerful processors and ample RAM, making them ideal for gaming. Look for devices with high refresh rate displays and efficient cooling systems for a smooth gaming experience.

Can smartphones under 40000 take high-quality photos?

  • Yes, smartphones under 40000 often feature advanced camera systems with high-resolution sensors and multiple lenses. Look for devices with features like optical image stabilization, night mode, and AI-enhanced photography for stunning photos in various lighting conditions.

Do smartphones under 40000 support wireless charging?

  • While wireless charging may not be a standard feature in smartphones under 40000, some higher-end devices offer this functionality. It's essential to check the specifications of each device to see if it supports wireless charging.

Can smartphones under 40000 run multiple apps simultaneously?

  • Yes, smartphones under 40000 usually come with ample RAM and powerful processors, allowing you to run multiple apps simultaneously without experiencing lag or slowdowns. Look for devices with at least 6GB of RAM for smooth multitasking performance.

Do smartphones under 40000 have expandable storage?

  • Yes, many smartphones under 40000 offer expandable storage options via microSD cards. Look for devices with dedicated microSD card slots for added storage flexibility.

The Bottom line 

Smartphones under 40000 offer a compelling blend of performance, camera quality, and battery life, making them ideal for a wide range of users. These devices often feature advanced processors, high-resolution displays, and impressive camera systems, providing a premium experience without breaking the bank. With options that include 5G connectivity, fast charging, and sleek designs, there's a suitable phone for every need. Choosing from our list of recommendations ensures you get a device that delivers on all fronts, offering great value for your money. Don't miss out on the opportunity to upgrade your smartphone experience within your budget.


Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.

*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change

Tags
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
PHOTOS
Latest Stories
  1. World Theatre Day: ‘Yeh Shaadi Nahi Ho Sakti’, ‘Typecaste’, ‘Shadyantra’, ‘Gunhegaar’, ‘Chanda Hai Tu’ – Acclaimed Teleplays To Binge Watch
  2. Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2024: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For
  3. 'Laapataa Ladies' Director Kiran Rao Opens Up About How She Was Trolled After Marrying Aamir Khan
  4. IPL 2024: MS Dhoni Pulls Off Vintage Diving Catch To Dismiss Vijay Shankar - Watch
  5. Arvind Kejriwal’s Arrest Aimed At ‘Politically Disabling’ Him Before LS Polls, Lawyer Tells HC | Top Points
  6. Elections 2024: EC Serves Notices To Supriya Shrinate, Dilip Ghosh; Congress Holds CEC Meeting To Discuss Candidates
  7. Baltimore Bridge Collapse: 6 Missing Workers Presumed Dead, All-Indian Crew Safe After Ship Collision
  8. Sports World LIVE: PV Sindhu Beats Wen Yu Zhang In Spain Masters Round Of 32