The Best Phones Under 40000 in India (2024)

Our Top Picks
Best Overall: The stands out with its powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+Gen 1 processor, exceptional 6.7-inch LTPO OLED AMOLED display with a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate, and impressive camera setup featuring a 50MP main camera and 32MP front camera make it the ultimate choice for those seeking top-notch features.
Best Budget: The offers excellent value with its Snapdragon 888 chipset, AMOLED display, and flagship 108MP triple camera setup. With features like Dolby Vision and Atmos support, and a large 5000mAh battery, it provides premium features at an affordable price point.
From staying connected with loved ones to managing work on the go and indulging in immersive entertainment experiences, having the best smartphone is essential. Understanding the significance of this pocket-sized powerhouse, we've meticulously curated a comprehensive guide to the best phones under the 40000 rupees price bracket.
Within this range, renowned brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, and more, vie for the attention of discerning consumers by offering a plethora of feature-packed devices. These tech giants compete not just on specifications, but also on innovation, design, and user experience carved a niche for itself in the market by offering flagship-level performance at competitive prices. From stunning displays and powerful processors to cutting-edge camera systems and long-lasting batteries, these smartphones embody the pinnacle of modern mobile technology.
We understand that the process of choosing the perfect smartphone can be tedious, which is why we've undertaken the task for you. Our aim is to simplify your buying process, empowering you to make an informed decision without the hassle of endless research and comparison. So, sit back, relax, and let us guide you through this article of the finest smartphones under 40000 rupees.
Key factors to consider before purchasing a phone under 40000
Performance: Look for a phone with a powerful processor (such as Qualcomm Snapdragon or MediaTek Helio series) and ample RAM (at least 6GB) to ensure smooth multitasking and lag-free performance, especially if you use demanding apps or games.
Camera Quality: Consider the camera setup if photography is important to you. Look for features like higher megapixel counts, optical image stabilisation (OIS), and advanced camera software for better low-light performance and overall image quality.
Battery Life: Opt for a smartphone with a large battery capacity (ideally 4000mAh or higher) to ensure it lasts through a full day of heavy usage. Additionally, features like fast charging can be beneficial for quickly topping up your battery when needed.
Display: Choose a phone with a high-quality display that suits your preferences, whether it's a vibrant AMOLED panel for rich colors and deep blacks or an LCD screen with higher refresh rates for smoother animations and gaming.
Software Experience: Consider the software experience offered by the phone's operating system. Stock or near-stock Android often provides a clean and smooth user experience, while manufacturer skins may offer additional features but could impact performance or timely software updates.
Build Quality and Design: Evaluate the build quality and design of the phone, including materials used (glass, metal, or plastic), durability features like water and dust resistance, and ergonomic considerations for comfortable handling.
Connectivity: Check for essential connectivity features like 4G/5G support, Wi-Fi 6 compatibility, Bluetooth version, NFC for mobile payments, and the availability of a headphone jack or USB-C port.
Storage: Ensure the phone offers sufficient internal storage for your needs, with the option to expand storage via a microSD card slot if necessary, especially if you store large media files or install numerous apps.
How we selected them for you
User Feedback: We took into account user feedback and reviews from reputable sources, including tech enthusiasts, bloggers, and industry experts, to gauge real-world experiences and identify any common issues or strengths of each device.
Comparative Evaluation: We did side-by-side comparisons of various smartphones, evaluating factors such as processor performance, camera quality, battery endurance, display technology, and software optimization to determine their overall suitability.
Brand Reputation: We considered the reputation and track record of smartphone brands, including factors like reliability, customer service, software support, and the frequency of software updates, to ensure you invest in a trusted and reputable product.
Value Proposition: Our selection criteria included assessing the overall value proposition of each smartphone, weighing its features, specifications, build quality, and price against competitors to ensure you get the best bang for your buck.
Future Updates: We also considered the frequency of software updates and the length of time devices receive them, ensuring that you get a smartphone that remains up-to-date and secure.
Below is a list of best phones under 40000 in India
The OnePlus 12R sets a new standard in smartphone excellence under 40000 rupees. Featuring a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform and up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, it ensures lightning-fast performance for all your tasks. Its Super-Bright 1.5K LTPO ProXDR Display with Dolby Vision delivers stunning visuals with a peak brightness of 4500 nits, while Aqua Touch technology ensures effortless swiping even with wet hands. The phone's computational photography capabilities, powered by a 50 MP Sony IMX890 camera, capture stunning images with unparalleled clarity. With a 5500mAh battery and 100W SUPERVOOC charging, you'll enjoy extended usage without worrying about running out of power. Smooth gaming, enhanced connectivity with WiFi 7, and a premium design round up the package, making it a top contender in its price range.
Specifications:
Price: 39,999
Brand: OnePlus
Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
RAM: Up to 16GB LPDDR5X
Display: 1.5K LTPO ProXDR
Camera: 50MP Sony IMX890
Battery: 5500mAh, 100W SUPERVOOC
Connectivity: WiFi 7, 5G
OS: OxygenOS 14
Cooling: Dual Cryo-velocity VC
Pros
Cons
Lightning-fast performance
Doesn't support wireless charging
Stunning camera capabilities
Curved edges make it slippery
Long-lasting battery with fast charging
Brilliant display quality
Premium design and build quality
User friendly interface
No heating issues or bloatware
User’s Review: I don't know why people complain about the oxygen OS merger? You should try it, it's hell good. Fluid, Swift and smooth with all necessary tweaks. You will not regret the camera, it takes nice photos. Ask yourself how many photos you actually take in day to day life? What we use in our day to day life is display and trust me it's hell good, bright, crisp and clear. Watching it is a treat to the eyes. Battery is damn good. It can easily last you 7+ hrs of SOT. Go for it you will not regret trust me.
Why it's worth buying: With its exceptional performance and top-notch features, it is a worthy investment, as evidenced by its impressive 4.3-star rating on Amazon and over 5,000+ purchases just last month, showcasing its popularity and satisfaction among users.
The iQOO Neo9 Pro 5G stands out as a powerhouse in the realm of smartphones, boasting flagship-level performance and cutting-edge features. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor and equipped with a dedicated supercomputing chip Q1, it delivers unparalleled speed and efficiency for both gaming and everyday use. The device sports a stunning 6.78" 144 Hz LTPO AMOLED Display with ultra-narrow side bezels, offering an immersive viewing experience with vibrant colors and smooth animations. Additionally, its flagship-level camera system, featuring a 50 MP Sony IMX920 Night Vision camera, ensures exceptional image quality, even in low-light conditions. With a massive 5160mAh battery and 120W FlashCharge support, the Neo9 Pro keeps you powered up throughout the day, while its sleek design and premium materials elevate its aesthetic appeal.
Specifications:
Price: 36,999 (
MRP 41,99912% Off)
Brand: iQOO
Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Display: 6.78" LTPO AMOLED
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 256GB
Camera: 50MP Sony IMX920
Battery: 5160mAh
Charging: 120W FlashCharge
Pros
Cons
Exceptional performance
Built quality could be improved
Stunning display quality
Could heat at times
High-resolution camera system
Long-lasting battery life
Sleek and premium design
Ultra-fast charging speed
User’s Review: The phone offers superb camera quality, especially excelling in portraits and night photography. While the battery life is good, the standout feature is the lightning-fast 120W charging, ensuring minimal downtime. The build may be average, but the display shines with its responsiveness and smoothness. What truly sets this phone apart is its next-level performance, surpassing expectations. With features that outshine competitors, opting for this phone is a decision you won't regret. Highly recommended.
Why it's worth buying: With exceptional performance and a stunning display, this Amazon Choice product boasts a 4.1-star rating on Amazon, making it a worthwhile investment for users seeking top-notch features and reliability.
Upgrade your night photography with the Samsung Galaxy S22 5G. Equipped with Nightography mode, its pro-grade camera captures stunning images in low light conditions, thanks to its big pixel sensor and Super Clear Glass technology. The 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X display ensures crystal-clear visibility even in bright daylight. Powered by a lightning-fast Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, this innovative smartphone delivers seamless performance for gaming, browsing, and more. With a durable Corning Gorilla Glass Victus build and IP68 water resistance rating, it's built to withstand the elements. Plus, its intelligent battery adapts to your usage, ensuring all-day power without compromise.
Specifications:
Price: 39,400 (
MRP 85,99954% Off)
Brand: Samsung
Camera: Pro-grade
Display: Dynamic AMOLED
Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Refresh Rate: 120Hz
Durability: Gorilla Glass Victus
Waterproof Rating: IP68
Battery: Adaptive
Design: Sleek
Pros
Cons
Stunning low-light photography
Phone drains battery a little quicker
Smooth and vibrant display
Heating issues
Powerful and fast performance
Durable build quality
Long-lasting battery life
Waterproof design provides protection
Decent performance
User’s Review: I am using an 'S' series phone after many long years. I was using 'A' series phones and other brand mobiles. This is undoubtedly the best phone I've used till now. The compact form factor is definitely the most lovable thing about this phone. Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is also a top-notch processor but yeah this mobile does get heated while charging/gaming but I think that's quite common to all the mobile brands as it gets cold very quickly also and does not lag a bit. Performance is snappy whether you play games or not and file transfer speed is quite impressive.
Why it's worth buying: With stellar low-light photography and a smooth display, it's no wonder 64% gave it a 5-star rating on Amazon. It's a powerful, durable, and reliable smartphone that exceeds expectations.
The Nothing Phone (2) 5G in White provides unparalleled performance and innovation. With a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, this phone ensures seamless multitasking and gaming. Its stunning 6.7-inch LTPO OLED AMOLED display, featuring HDR10+ technology and a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate, delivers vivid visuals and efficient power usage. The exceptional camera system, including a 50 MP main camera and 32 MP front camera, captures detailed photos and videos. Additionally, its sustainable design, with recycled materials and reduced carbon footprint, reflects a commitment to the environment. With fast charging capabilities and advanced features like the Glyph Interface and Nothing OS 2.0, this phone offers a truly unique and intuitive user experience.
Specifications:
Price: 39,999 (
MRP 59,99933% Off)
Brand: Nothing
Display: 6.7" LTPO OLED
Camera: 50MP+50MP rear, 32MP front
Processor: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Memory: 12GB RAM, 512GB storage
Battery: 4700mAh, 45W fast charging
OS: Nothing OS 2.0 (Android 13)
Connectivity: 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
Design: Glass front and back, aluminum frame
Special Features: Glyph Interface, Dual-side Gorilla Glass
Pros
Cons
Good customization options
Average camera
Long-lasting battery life
Charging speed could be better
Innovative Glyph Interface
Premium design and build quality
Lightning-fast performance
Fast and efficient charging
User’s Review: Smooth and pleasant to use. Built quality is good, I already dropped it multiple times from standard tablet height, but not even a scratch. Camera is decent, I found it better than the iPhone 14 (not the pro). Software is good, and the screen looks amazing. Overall quite satisfied!
Why it's worth buying: It offers a premium experience that justifies its 4.2-star rating on Amazon, making it worth buying for those seeking a top-tier smartphone.
Experience the pinnacle of smartphone technology with the Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G - The Hyperphone. This flagship device boasts a Snapdragon 888 chipset for lightning-fast performance, coupled with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage for seamless multitasking. Its stunning 6.67" True 10-bit AMOLED display offers vibrant visuals with a 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision support. Capture every moment in stunning detail with the 108MP triple camera setup, and enjoy immersive sound with Dolby Atmos and Harman Kardon-tuned speakers. Plus, with 120W Xiaomi HyperCharge technology, you can fully charge the massive 5000mAh battery in just 17 minutes, ensuring you stay powered up all day long.
Specifications:
Price: 39,999 (
MRP 49,99920%)
Brand: Xiaomi
Chipset: Snapdragon 888
Display: 120Hz AMOLED
Camera: 108MP Triple
Charging: 120W HyperCharge
Sound: Dolby Atmos
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 128GB
OS: Android 11 MIUI 12.5
Battery: 5000mAh
Pros
Cons
High-performance chipset and display
Heating issues
Long lasting battery life
Performance could be improved
Excellent camera quality in all conditions
Impressive sound quality
Smooth multitasking and gaming experience
Sleek design and comfortable to hold
User’s Review: I was really excited about this new flagship phone from Xiaomi considering I wanted to get a new device for myself and upgrade from my existing OP 6T. This was launched on the day of my birthday itself and since I really wanted to upgrade to this device since it comes with such amazing specs, I purchased this beast on the launch day itself. This device comes packed with a multitude of features. Overall if you ask me i think it is one of the best smartphones of the year and a truly amazing phone, and coupled with the introductory offers that I got with this phone, the absolutely best deal anyone could have gotten.
Why it's worth buying: With over 6000 ratings on Amazon and a solid 4.1-star rating, this device offers exceptional performance and impressive camera quality, making it a worthwhile investment for tech enthusiasts seeking top-tier features and reliability.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Are smartphones under 40000 suitable for gaming?
Absolutely! Many smartphones under 40000 come equipped with powerful processors and ample RAM, making them ideal for gaming. Look for devices with high refresh rate displays and efficient cooling systems for a smooth gaming experience.
Can smartphones under 40000 take high-quality photos?
Yes, smartphones under 40000 often feature advanced camera systems with high-resolution sensors and multiple lenses. Look for devices with features like optical image stabilization, night mode, and AI-enhanced photography for stunning photos in various lighting conditions.
Do smartphones under 40000 support wireless charging?
While wireless charging may not be a standard feature in smartphones under 40000, some higher-end devices offer this functionality. It's essential to check the specifications of each device to see if it supports wireless charging.
Can smartphones under 40000 run multiple apps simultaneously?
Yes, smartphones under 40000 usually come with ample RAM and powerful processors, allowing you to run multiple apps simultaneously without experiencing lag or slowdowns. Look for devices with at least 6GB of RAM for smooth multitasking performance.
Do smartphones under 40000 have expandable storage?
Yes, many smartphones under 40000 offer expandable storage options via microSD cards. Look for devices with dedicated microSD card slots for added storage flexibility.
The Bottom line
Smartphones under 40000 offer a compelling blend of performance, camera quality, and battery life, making them ideal for a wide range of users. These devices often feature advanced processors, high-resolution displays, and impressive camera systems, providing a premium experience without breaking the bank. With options that include 5G connectivity, fast charging, and sleek designs, there's a suitable phone for every need. Choosing from our list of recommendations ensures you get a device that delivers on all fronts, offering great value for your money. Don't miss out on the opportunity to upgrade your smartphone experience within your budget.
Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.
*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change