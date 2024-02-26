Introduction
When it comes to a good night's sleep, we focus on the mattress and totally ignore the crucial component that is the mattress topper. A good mattress cover can enhance the support and comfort of your bed. Not only that, but it also increases the life of your mattress, minimises motion transfer, and provides additional cushioning to pressure points, ultimately improving your sleep quality. It is a cost-effective way to upgrade the comfort of your existing mattress without spending an extra penny on buying a new one.
What is a mattress topper?
A removable layer of bedding designed to enhance the support and comfort of your existing mattress is called a mattress topper. It is typically made of synthetic fibres, feathers, latex and memory foam. A good mattress topper helps regulate the temperature and adds extra cushioning and support after being placed on the top of the mattress. It protects the mattress from stains, spills, wear and tear.
At a glance; best mattress toppers
If you’re short for time and want to head straight to our listing of the best mattress toppers, here’s how we ranked them.
Memory Foam Mattress Topper:
Latex Mattress Topper:
Cooling Gel Mattress Topper -
Quilted Pillow-top Mattress Topper -
Orthopaedic Foam Mattress Topper:
Top 5 Mattress Toppers for a Comfortable Night's Sleep
Memory Foam Mattress Topper
Craving for more support? or Want to relieve a back pain? Then get a memory foam mattress topper for yourself. These toppers are designed to give you proper alignment and a comfortable sleeping position. Gel-infused versions of memory foam mattress toppers address the issue of heat retention and keep the mattress cool during summers.
Latex Mattress Topper
A latex mattress topper is the right choice if you are looking for medium-firm support and an eco-friendly option. You can get a hypoallergenic mattress topper made from natural material. These mattress toppers are firm and durable and adapt quickly to the sleeping position. They bounce back to their original shape in no time because of the elasticity feature they have.
Cooling Gel Mattress Topper
A cooling gel mattress topper is ideal for those who live in warmer cities or sleep hot. This mattress topper helps you get cooler, calmer, and comfortable sleep. Gel beads in this mattress topper dissipate the body heat, ensuring you don't wake up in a pool of sweat. Gel mattress toppers give extra support to your joints and back and relieve pressure points if you suffer from stiffness or pain.
Quilted Pillow-top Mattress Topper
A quilted pillow-top mattress topper is ideal for those looking for softness without giving up on support. This mattress topper is soft and gives a plush feel with an added cushioning layer. It has excellent heat retention insulation quality and high durability. Quilted fabric is known for its heat retention and insulation properties, which differ based on the weight and thickness of the batting.
PS: Batting is a thin layer of textile fibre that is sewn between two fabrics and generally used for lining.
Orthopaedic Foam Mattress Topper
Advertisement
Specially designed for spinal alignment and joint support, an orthopaedic foam mattress topper is recommended for those who suffer from chronic pain and orthopaedic concerns. It provides pressure relief and distributes your body weight evenly, ensuring the proper spinal alignment while sleeping. It allows the natural positioning of the body and reduces pain and discomfort.
Recommended Brands for a mattress topper
How to Choose the Right Mattress Topper for Your Needs
You must do thorough research before purchasing a mattress topper for you. Mattress toppers are available in different thicknesses, materials and types; ensure you get the best one for yourself. Trust us, it is as good as getting a brand-new mattress at such economical prices.
Here are some crucial factors to consider before choosing a mattress topper for you:
Check What's Inside the Mattress
The material of the topper is important when it comes to supporting your posture and combating allergies. If you get sniffles, keep a distance from natural fillings and go for the memory foam mattress topper.
Know Your Sleep Style
If you are a side sleeper and experience achy joints around your shoulders and hips, it might be due to the wrong spinal alignment. Opt for the medium soft topper; it will sink how you move while sleeping.
Stomach sleepers might have sore elbows, knees and ribcage pressure points and general spine discomfort. Get a topper with a firm surface that not only supports but also gives cushiony comfort in sensitive areas.
Back sleepers should opt for mattress toppers that are not too firm and not too soft to get maximum comfort.
Thickness
Are you looking for a softer surface, a firm sleep support, or a substitute for a new mattress? Some toppers have a thin cushioning layer, whereas others have a good thickness. Know your needs first, then choose your mattress topper's thickness accordingly.
Last but not least, check the online reviews of the mattress topper you have shortlisted and remember to get the complete warranty information.
Caring for Your Mattress Topper
Cleaning and Maintenance Tips
Cleaning a topper
Before cleaning your mattress topper, check the manufacturer's instructions and be careful of all the dos and don'ts. For example, you can use a mild detergent to spot-clean the memory foam and natural latex mattresses. On the other hand, you can machine wash the down-filed toppers.
Use vacuum cleaners with a soft brush to remove the dust from the mattress topper.
Use mild detergent to spot-clean the topper. Mix two parts of cold water with one part of baking soda and put it over the stained area. Rub the mixture gently over the stain with a damp cloth in a circular motion. Wash it after an hour or 30 minutes. Take the cloth and wipe the solution unless the spot is gone. If the topper still smells odd, sprinkle some baking soda and leave it for a night. Thoroughly clean the mattress topper using the vacuum to clean the baking soda.
Maintenance tips
To ensure no debris, dead skin cells, dust mites, or lint accumulate on your mattress topper, clean it with a vacuum regularly. Do not wait till it gets dirty enough to be sent for washing.
You can also use a cover for your mattress topper, which will help you keep the topper clean for a longer time, although you still need to wash the topper, but not very often.
Relevance of Using Topper Covers for Added Protection
Mattress toppers are easy to clean and protect the mattress from dust and spills. If you have allergies, you should get a mattress topper because it keeps the dust mites away, allowing you to sleep peacefully. Orthopaedic mattress toppers provide added support and maintain the quality of the mattress by enhancing the comfort of your existing bed.
Why Consider a Mattress Topper?
Try considering a mattress topper because it has many benefits, such as:
Provide Support of Orthopaedic Grade
You must get proper support and alignment while sleeping. Discomfort in your sleeping position can cause bad posture and back pain. A good mattress topper will give orthopaedic support so that you wake up pain-free and relaxed in the morning.
Temperature Control
Tossing and turning in the bed due to mattress overheating is worse than a nightmare. An excellent cooling mattress topper helps control the temperature and ensures your back doesn’t feel irritated even during the hottest summer months.
Provide Relief to Pressure Points
Insufficient support for pressure points can cause discomfort over time, taking out the fun from your daily activities like running, walking, and even workouts. A thoughtfully selected mattress topper can give the desired relief to pressure points, making your mornings brighter.
Sustainable Solution
Being responsible consumers, we should find ways to decrease the landfills instead of increasing them, as they have a devastating impact on climate change. Select an eco-friendly mattress topper and be a part of a change that will make the most remarkable difference one day.
You don't have to spend money buying a new mattress; get a new mattress topper, and trust us, your most sleep-related issues will be resolved.
Conclusion
An uncomfortable mattress and a restricted budget is a situation any of us can get into. It is hard sometimes to buy a new mattress, but getting a mattress topper is quite a budget-friendly option. A thoughtfully chosen topper will make your mattress more supportive, firm and comfortable, ultimately helping you to have a sound and peaceful sleep at night.
As a reader, you can help others choose the right mattress topper for themselves by sharing your experience with us in the comment section. Tell us your sleep improvement stories and recommendations, if any.
Scroll our website to explore more articles on bedding solutions and home comfort.
Advertisement
Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.
*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change