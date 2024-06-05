7 Best Walking Shoes For Women in 2024 - Experts Reviewed

Our Top Picks

Best overall: Nike Women's Pegasus 39 Running stands out as the best walking shoes for women offering exceptional cushioning, support, and responsiveness making it suitable for all types of walkers, from casual strollers to avid runners.

Best for plantar fasciitis: New Balance Women's FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker With superior arch support and cushioning, provides relief and comfort for individuals dealing with plantar fasciitis, ensuring a pain-free walking experience.

Best for flat feet: Skechers Women's Go Walk 5 True Sneaker is engineered with innovative arch support and a supportive midsole helping alleviate discomfort and promote proper foot alignment for those with flat feet.

Best Budget: The adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 combining affordability with comfort and style, this pair of shoes features plush cushioning and a lightweight design, making it an excellent budget-friendly option for everyday walking needs.

While walking may not be the most intense form of exercise, it remains one of the easiest and most accessible ways to get your daily dose of cardio. Simply lace up your sneakers, and you’re good to go. The best walking shoes for women are designed to be lightweight, breathable, and well-cushioned, ensuring every step you take is comfortable and supportive. Whether you’re going for a morning stroll or an evening walk, the right pair of shoes can make all the difference in your walking experience.

Comfortable walking shoes for women provide the necessary arch support and cushioning, reducing the risk of injuries and making long distances more enjoyable. If you have flat feet or suffer from plantar fasciitis, finding the best walking shoes for plantar fasciitis or flat feet is crucial. These specialised shoes offer the support needed to alleviate discomfort and keep you moving with ease.

We've rounded up the best walking shoes, ensuring a perfect blend of comfort, style, and functionality. Explore our top picks to find the ideal pair that meets your needs, be it for daily walks, long-distance strolls, or even work. Get ready to step out in comfort and style with the best walking shoes designed for women.

Factors to consider when shopping for a pair of walking shoes

Comfort: Look for shoes with ample cushioning and support to ensure comfort, especially if you plan on walking long distances. Consider features like padded collars and breathable materials for added comfort.

Fit: Proper fit is crucial for preventing discomfort and potential injuries. Ensure the shoes provide enough room for your toes to wiggle while securely holding your heel in place to prevent slipping.

Support: Opt for walking shoes that offer adequate arch support, especially if you have high arches or flat feet. This helps distribute pressure evenly and reduces the risk of foot pain.

Durability: Choose shoes made from durable materials that can withstand regular wear and tear. Reinforced soles and quality construction contribute to the longevity of the shoes.

Flexibility: Look for shoes that allow natural foot movement while providing enough flexibility to support your gait. A good balance between flexibility and stability is essential for a comfortable walking experience.

Breathability: Select shoes with breathable materials to keep your feet cool and dry, especially during longer walks or in warmer weather. Proper ventilation helps prevent discomfort and reduces the risk of blisters.

Style: While functionality is key, don't compromise on style. Choose walking shoes that reflect your personal taste and lifestyle while still meeting your practical needs for comfort and support.

How we chose them for you

Performance Assessment: We evaluated each pair of walking shoes based on factors like comfort, support, durability, flexibility, and breathability to ensure they meet your walking needs effectively.

Comparison Analysis: Our team conducted thorough comparisons, weighing the pros and cons of each shoe to provide you with a comprehensive understanding of their features and benefits.

Brand Reputation: We considered the reputation of each brand in the footwear industry, prioritising those known for quality craftsmanship and innovation in walking shoe design.

Customer Feedback: We analysed customer reviews and ratings to gauge real-world experiences and satisfaction levels, ensuring that the chosen shoes have consistently met or exceeded expectations.

Price Consideration: While quality is important, we also took into account the price of each pair, ensuring that they offer excellent value for your investment without compromising on essential features and performance.

Below is the list of best walking shoes for women