7 Best Walking Shoes For Women in 2024 - Experts Reviewed

Our Top Picks
Best overall: stands out as the best walking shoes for women offering exceptional cushioning, support, and responsiveness making it suitable for all types of walkers, from casual strollers to avid runners.
Best for plantar fasciitis: With superior arch support and cushioning, provides relief and comfort for individuals dealing with plantar fasciitis, ensuring a pain-free walking experience.
Best for flat feet: is engineered with innovative arch support and a supportive midsole helping alleviate discomfort and promote proper foot alignment for those with flat feet.
Best Budget: The combining affordability with comfort and style, this pair of shoes features plush cushioning and a lightweight design, making it an excellent budget-friendly option for everyday walking needs.
While walking may not be the most intense form of exercise, it remains one of the easiest and most accessible ways to get your daily dose of cardio. Simply lace up your sneakers, and you’re good to go. The best walking shoes for women are designed to be lightweight, breathable, and well-cushioned, ensuring every step you take is comfortable and supportive. Whether you’re going for a morning stroll or an evening walk, the right pair of shoes can make all the difference in your walking experience.
Comfortable walking shoes for women provide the necessary arch support and cushioning, reducing the risk of injuries and making long distances more enjoyable. If you have flat feet or suffer from plantar fasciitis, finding the best walking shoes for plantar fasciitis or flat feet is crucial. These specialised shoes offer the support needed to alleviate discomfort and keep you moving with ease.
We've rounded up the best walking shoes, ensuring a perfect blend of comfort, style, and functionality. Explore our top picks to find the ideal pair that meets your needs, be it for daily walks, long-distance strolls, or even work. Get ready to step out in comfort and style with the best walking shoes designed for women.
Factors to consider when shopping for a pair of walking shoes
Comfort: Look for shoes with ample cushioning and support to ensure comfort, especially if you plan on walking long distances. Consider features like padded collars and breathable materials for added comfort.
Fit: Proper fit is crucial for preventing discomfort and potential injuries. Ensure the shoes provide enough room for your toes to wiggle while securely holding your heel in place to prevent slipping.
Support: Opt for walking shoes that offer adequate arch support, especially if you have high arches or flat feet. This helps distribute pressure evenly and reduces the risk of foot pain.
Durability: Choose shoes made from durable materials that can withstand regular wear and tear. Reinforced soles and quality construction contribute to the longevity of the shoes.
Flexibility: Look for shoes that allow natural foot movement while providing enough flexibility to support your gait. A good balance between flexibility and stability is essential for a comfortable walking experience.
Breathability: Select shoes with breathable materials to keep your feet cool and dry, especially during longer walks or in warmer weather. Proper ventilation helps prevent discomfort and reduces the risk of blisters.
Style: While functionality is key, don't compromise on style. Choose walking shoes that reflect your personal taste and lifestyle while still meeting your practical needs for comfort and support.
How we chose them for you
Performance Assessment: We evaluated each pair of walking shoes based on factors like comfort, support, durability, flexibility, and breathability to ensure they meet your walking needs effectively.
Comparison Analysis: Our team conducted thorough comparisons, weighing the pros and cons of each shoe to provide you with a comprehensive understanding of their features and benefits.
Brand Reputation: We considered the reputation of each brand in the footwear industry, prioritising those known for quality craftsmanship and innovation in walking shoe design.
Customer Feedback: We analysed customer reviews and ratings to gauge real-world experiences and satisfaction levels, ensuring that the chosen shoes have consistently met or exceeded expectations.
Price Consideration: While quality is important, we also took into account the price of each pair, ensuring that they offer excellent value for your investment without compromising on essential features and performance.
Below is the list of best walking shoes for women
If you're looking for a reliable and comfortable shoe for your daily walks or runs, the Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22 is a great choice. With its supportive GuideRails system, you'll get the stability you need to stay on track, even on uneven terrain. Plus, the 100% DNA LOFT cushioning ensures a soft and responsive ride. Whether you're a seasoned runner or just starting out, these shoes will keep your feet happy and your walks enjoyable. And, with their modernised upper, you'll get a snug and secure fit that won't slip or rub. So, why not give them a try?
Specifications:
Price: $84.25
Brand: Brooks
Fabric type: Synthetic-and-rubber
Care instructions: Machine Wash
Origin: Imported
Sole material: Rubber
|
What we like
|
What we don’t like
|
Reduces knee strain
|
High heel drop for some
|
Comfortable for walking
|
Expensive
|
Provides excellent traction
|
Adequate support
User’s Review : "These never disappoint!! I've been wearing Adrenalines for about 10 years. They consistently are high quality, comfortable, running / walking shoes!! Yes, they are expensive but totally worth it! They're not too heavy, my feet don't get overly hot, and my arch is well supported!!!! Love love love these shoes!!!!"
Why it's worth buying: With its smooth ride, responsive midsole, and secure fit, it's no wonder this shoe has been an Amazon Choice product with over 1,000 purchases just last month.
The ASICS Gel-Contend 7 is a top-notch running shoe designed for women who need a little extra support and cushioning. With its innovative GEL technology, this shoe provides excellent shock absorption and reduces the impact on your joints, making it perfect for daily runs or walks. The engineered mesh upper ensures a snug and breathable fit, while the AmpliFoam midsole provides flexibility and adaptability for a natural feel. Plus, the Ortholite sockliner helps manage moisture, keeping your feet dry and comfortable. Regardless if you're a seasoned runner or just starting out, this shoe is sure to provide the support and comfort you need to take your walks and runs to the next level.
Specifications:
Price: $54.95
Brand: ASICS
Model: Gel-Contend 7
Fabric: Synthetic-and-mesh
Care: Machine Wash
Origin: Imported
Sole Material: Rubber
|
What we like
|
What we don’t like
|
Superior shock absorption
|
Outsole may wear down quickly
|
Excellent airflow
|
Flexible and supportive
|
Efficiently manages moisture
User’s Review : "This shoe is my go to for walking comfort and support. This is my third pair. It comes in a variety of colours too. I love the fit. I have bunions and Morton's Neuroma which makes for painful feet. I ordered this 1/2 size larger than my normal size and in wide to accommodate my feet issues. The extra width prevents rubbing on top and sides of my feet. What I love is that they don't make me look like I have big feet! I ordered a 10.5 wide and I couldn't be happier. It is like walking on a cloud! These shoes are accompanying me to Europe where I plan on wearing them with knee length dresses.!!!!"
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying because they're an Amazon Choice product with a stellar 4.4-star rating from over 19,000+ reviewers, guaranteeing quality and satisfaction for your running and walking needs.
The Skechers Women's Go Walk 5 True Sneaker is made for comfort and support during daily walks. The lightweight and responsive Ultra Go midsole cushioning provides a smooth ride, while the Skechers Air Cooled Goga Mat breathable insole ensures high-rebound cushioning and breathability. The breathable athletic heathered knit mesh upper keeps your feet cool and dry, and the durable dual-density traction outsole provides stability. This shoe is perfect for walking, with added support from the Comfort Pillar Technology and a machine washable design for easy maintenance.
Specifications:
Price: $40
Brand: Skechers
Model: GOwalk 5 True Sneaker
Upper Material: Athletic knit mesh fabric
Sole Material: Synthetic
Insole: Air-Cooled Goga Mat
Midsole: ULTRA GO® cushioning
|
What we like
|
What we don’t like
|
Lightweight and breathable
|
Slightly wide in the heel
|
Responsive cushioning
|
Might be tight around the toes
|
Durable traction outsole
|
High-rebound insole
|
Soft and comfortable fit
User’s Review : "Love these! Did a one-mile walk in them yesterday, and a three-mile walk today. These are super comfortable and supportive. Usually I put in my own insole, but the insoles in these shoes seem pretty good, and so I did not add my own. I love these! Plus, they're vegan and reasonably cute. So I'm buying another pair (probably more than one!)."
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying because it has an impressive 4.6 out of 5 star rating from over 8,500+ reviews on Amazon, with 75% of reviewers giving it the full 5 stars.
The New Balance Women's FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker is an excellent choice for both walking and running. Made from 100% synthetic materials, these shoes feature a REVlite midsole for incredibly lightweight cushioning and a responsive ride, perfect for comfortable all-day wear. The NB Memory Sole Comfort Insert provides plush underfoot comfort with every step, making these sneakers ideal for long-distance strolls. With a sleek, supportive bootie design, the upper hugs your foot for a snug fit, while the mesh and synthetic materials keep the shoes lightweight and breathable. For the best fit, consider ordering a 1/2 size larger than your typical New Balance size.
Specifications
Price: $59.12
Brand: New Balance
Material: 100% Synthetic
Care: Machine Wash
Origin: Imported
Sole: Rubber
Midsole: REVlite Cushioning
Insert: NB Memory Sole
|
What we like
|
What we don’t like
|
Excellent all-day cushioning
|
Not for extreme arch support
|
Breathable materials
|
Not ideal for heavy-duty use
|
Stylish contemporary look
|
Lightweight and comfortable design
User’s Review : "I absolutely love these sneakers…like walking on a cloud literally straight out of the box and super cute! They should say Grey/white since they are mostly light taupe grey with white accents! Totally worth $$$ size is very true with no wiggle room so if you are snug in your size I would go up! Memory foam is amazing support for my extra high arch and feet issues! I have found my forever long distance walking shoes without the 150$ price tag!"
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its exceptional comfort, backed by over 70,000+ reviews and recognized as an Amazon Choice product, ensuring customer satisfaction.
The adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 shoes offers style and functionality, crafted for runners but equally suitable for walkers seeking comfort and durability. With a super soft Cloudfoam cushioning and memory foam sockliner, these shoes provide pillow-like comfort and support. The textile upper ensures breathability and lightweight feel, while the synthetic outsole enhances durability without compromising flexibility. Made with Primegreen recycled materials, they contribute to reducing plastic waste. Ideal for everyday wear, these streamlined and sporty shoes effortlessly complement various outfits, from casual to semi-formal attire.
Specifications:
Price: $62
Brand: adidas
Style: Cloudfoam Pure 2.0
Gender: Women's
Fabric: 100% Textile
Sole Material: Rubber
Origin: Imported
|
What we like
|
What we don’t like
|
Decent arch support
|
Padding inside is a bit off
|
Environmentally friendly
|
Thin sole
|
Durable construction
|
Breathable materials
User’s Review : "I like these so much that I bought another pair! They did not need to be broken in. I literally took them out of the box and was able to wear them all day in Disneyland. My feet never hurt. They are light as a feather and cushioned perfectly. I did have to order a half size smaller than I normally wear. It is a sturdy shoe without being too confining. I have had my first pair for 5 months and the soles don’t look worn at all. Buy them if you are craving a comfortable shoe. I’m sure happy that I did."
Why it's worth buying: With a stellar 4.4-star rating on Amazon from over 24,000 reviews, these adidas shoes for women promise unparalleled comfort and longevity, making them a worthwhile investment.
The Puma Women's Carina L Sneaker seamlessly combines retro 80's flair with modern comfort, making it suitable for everyday wear. Constructed from a blend of premium leather and synthetic materials, these sneakers boast durability and evoke a trendy vibe reminiscent of California's coastal towns. Featuring an elevated platform sole, they not only exude contemporary style but also deliver improved support for extended walks. With understated Puma branding, these sneakers make a timeless fashion statement. Designed for everyday wear, their synthetic upper ensures a blend of style and comfort, while the rubber sole offers dependable traction on a variety of surfaces.
Specifications:
Price: $61
Brand: Puma
Style: Carina L Sneaker
Gender: Women
Material: 100% Leather and Synthetic
Sole Material: Rubber
Origin: Imported
|
What we like
|
What we don’t like
|
Premium leather constructions
|
Sole could have been more durable
|
Enhanced platform sole
|
Synthetic upper may lack breathability
|
Reliable traction
|
Soft padding for walking
User’s Review : "These are great to wear with dress pants for work yet still look professional. We do a lot of walking on some of our business trips, and I wanted something comfortable yet still needed to pull off a professional. These were it! They are not super wide like some, so I don't appear to have clown feet and trust me... I tried on many before purchasing these online. I was ready to be disappointed and return yet when these arrived and I put on my feet I fell in love! These have been my go-to shoes for a couple of months now. "
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for sustainable materials and Puma's renowned reputation for quality and style, ensuring a purchase you can feel good about and shoes you can trust.
The Nike Women's Pegasus 39 Running shoes aren't just for hitting the track; they're ideal for walkers seeking optimal comfort and support. With added padding on the tongue and collar, plus Flywire technology providing total support, these shoes keep your feet feeling secure mile after mile. The combination of Nike React Technology and double Zoom Air units delivers a responsive ride, making each step feel light and energised. Designed for smooth transitions, they feature a heel shape that maximises landing and thick foam for added responsiveness. Whether you're running or walking, these shoes offer total comfort and support for your feet.
Specifications:
Price: $108.17
Brand: Nike
Style: Pegasus 39 Running
Gender: Women
Outer Material: Synthetic
Care Instructions: Machine Wash
Origin: Indonesia
|
What we like
|
What we don’t like
|
Enhanced cushioning
|
May run narrow
|
Total foot support
|
Pricey
|
Lightweight and responsive
|
Excellent traction
User’s Review : "I have a size 8 and generally have to try shoes on because of a wider foot near my toes. Most sneakers for women end up tight on my feet and cause blisters while the "wides'' are too large and my foot slips around. These were perfect. Snug enough they don't feel like they will fall off but not too tight that my foot loses circulation. I use these for running on treadmills mostly and also hiked in them because I forgot hiking boots. They worked great and were very comfortable."
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its Amazon Choice status and impressive 4.4-star ratings,proving its a trusted choice among the users.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
How do I know if a walking shoe fits properly?
Ensure there's enough room for your toes to wiggle comfortably, and your heel doesn't slip out of the shoe while walking. The shoe should feel snug but not tight, with ample support for your arches and no pressure points.
What are the best walking shoes for women?
Some of the best walking shoes for women include the New Balance Women's FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker, ASICS Women's Gel-Contend 7 Running Shoes and adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure 2.0. These picks are known for comfort, support, and durability.
What materials are best for breathability and durability in walking shoes?
Mesh and synthetic materials are often used for breathability in walking shoes, allowing air to circulate and keeping your feet cool and dry during walks. Additionally, leather provides durability and support, making it an excellent choice for the upper of walking shoes, especially in areas prone to wear and tear.
Are there specific brands known for producing the best walking shoes for women?
Yes, brands like New Balance, Skechers, Brooks, and Nike are highly regarded for their walking shoe lines, offering a wide range of styles and features to suit different needs.
How often should I replace my walking shoes?
It's recommended to replace walking shoes every 300 to 500 miles or when you notice signs of wear and tear, such as flattened cushioning or worn-out treads. Regularly inspect your shoes for any signs of deterioration to ensure optimal performance and comfort.
The Bottom Line
Our recommendations for the best walking shoes for women provide a range of options tailored to diverse preferences and needs. From comfort and support to durability and style, these selections are curated to assist you in making an informed choice. Each option prioritises quality and performance, ensuring that every step you take is comfortable, supported, and suited to your individual lifestyle.
Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.
*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change