10 Best Under Eye Creams For Dark Circles (2024)

Our Top Picks
Best overall: . This cream boasts a lightweight formula suitable for all skin types, effectively reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles with its powerful blend of peptides and vitamins.
Best anti-aging eye cream: The boasts a potent blend of Vitamin K Oxide, Eyeliss, Haloxyl, and hyaluronic acid, providing intense hydration and combating dark circles, puffiness, and loss of elasticity, making it an ideal choice for those seeking advanced anti-aging benefits.
Best eye cream with SPF: The offers broad-spectrum SPF 30 protection along with peptides and niacinamide, effectively reducing the appearance of dark circles, wrinkles, and puffiness while providing essential sun protection, making it a versatile and protective option for daily use.
Best budget: The offers excellent value with its lightweight formula infused with Vitamin K, retinol, and caffeine, effectively targeting dark circles, puffiness, and fine lines, making it an affordable yet highly effective option for all skin types.
Dark circles under the eyes are a common concern for many, often attributed to factors like lack of sleep, stress, aging, or genetics. Finding the right under-eye cream for dark circles can make a significant difference in reducing their appearance. These creams are formulated with potent ingredients that work to brighten, hydrate, and rejuvenate the delicate skin around the eyes.
But with countless options saturating the market, finding the best under eye cream for dark circles can feel like navigating a maze. Fear not, as we've meticulously curated a selection of the best formulations, meticulously evaluated for their efficacy and suitability for different skin types.
Our comprehensive guide will navigate you through a plethora of options, from luxurious to hydrating creams, each formulated to target dark circles with precision.This article will equip you with the knowledge and insights necessary to make an informed decision, ensuring your journey to brighter under eyes is a resounding success.
Key ingredients that help with dark circles
Key ingredients such as vitamin C, retinol, and caffeine are known to effectively reduce dark circles by brightening the under-eye area and improving circulation. Additionally, ingredients like hyaluronic acid and peptides help hydrate the skin and diminish the appearance of fine lines, further reducing the prominence of dark circles.
Things to consider before purchasing an under eye cream
Skin Type: Consider your skin type—whether it's dry, oily, or sensitive—to ensure the chosen eye cream is suitable and won't cause irritation.
Ingredients: Look for key ingredients like vitamin C, retinol, and hyaluronic acid, known for their efficacy in targeting dark circles and addressing specific skincare concerns.
Sensitivity: Check for potential allergens or irritants in the ingredients list, especially if you have sensitive skin, to avoid adverse reactions.
Texture: Determine your preference for texture—whether you prefer lightweight gels, rich creams, or silky serums—for a comfortable application experience.
Formulation: Opt for non-comedogenic formulas to prevent clogged pores around the delicate eye area and minimise the risk of milia formation.
Packaging: Choose eye creams with air-tight, opaque packaging to preserve the potency of light-sensitive ingredients and prevent oxidation.
SPF Content: Consider eye creams with added SPF protection to shield the delicate skin around the eyes from harmful UV rays and prevent further damage.
How we chose them for you when curating the list
Ingredients Scrutiny: We meticulously analysed each product's ingredient list, focusing on key components like vitamin C, retinol, and caffeine, known for their effectiveness in reducing dark circles.
User Feedback: We curated the list based on user reviews and feedback, ensuring that the chosen eye creams have a track record of delivering visible results for individuals with dark circles.
Brand Credibility: Our selection process prioritised reputable brands with a history of producing high-quality skincare products, ensuring that you receive reliable and effective solutions.
Value for Money: We compared the prices of different eye creams against their quantity, formulation, and efficacy, ensuring that the products offer excellent value without compromising on quality.
Dermatologist Recommendations: Products recommended by dermatologists or skincare experts were given preference, ensuring that the selected eye creams are backed by professional expertise and clinical research.
Comprehensive Solutions: Our selection includes a variety of textures and formulations to suit different preferences, ensuring that you can find the best under eye cream for your needs.
Below is a list of best under eye creams for dark circles in India
The COSRX Snail Peptide Eye Cream offers a rejuvenating blend of 73.6% snail secretion filtrate and niacinamide, delivering a potent formula that firms skin, boosts radiance, and reduces dark circles. This unscented Korean night cream targets dull, dehydrated skin, fine lines, wrinkles, puffy under eyes, and dark circles. With key ingredients like snail secretion filtrate, it moisturises, protects, and helps rejuvenate the delicate eye area. Ideal for sensitive skin, this cruelty-free cream provides a luxurious solution for achieving brighter, more youthful-looking eyes. Get a refreshed and revitalised appearance with COSRX.
Specifications:
Price: 1,640 (
MRP 2,05020% Off)
Brand: COSRX
Quantity: 25.1 millilitre
Item Form: Cream
Skin Type: Sensitive
Material Type Free: Cruelty-Free
Special Ingredients: Snail Secretion Filtrate, Niacinamide
Pros
Cons
Reduces dark circles effectively
May feel heavy for some
Easy to apply and absorb
Results may vary individually
Moisturizes and firms skin
Boosts radiance and brightness
Suitable for sensitive skin
User’s Review: This is my first time using this product and I am in love with it. My under eye skin feels so good and hydrated after its use. Even the nozzle of the bottle is designed such that you get the required quantity in one press. This is a Korean product and no wonder Korean beauty products are so hyped. It stands up to the hype.
Why it's worth buying: With a stellar rating of 4.5 stars from over 3500 ratings on Amazon, it's evident that the COSRX eye cream is highly acclaimed for its effectiveness in reducing dark circles and delivering visible results, making it a worthy investment for brighter, rejuvenated under eyes.
The Isdinceutics K-Ox Eyes Cream provides a comprehensive solution for under-eye concerns, targeting puffiness, dark circles, and loss of elasticity. Infused with key actives like hyaluronic acid, Vitamin K Oxide, Eyeliss, and Haloxyl, it diminishes fine lines and crow's feet while restoring skin elasticity and evening skin tone. The ceramic tip applicator provides a soothing, cooling sensation and aids in micro-drainage for improved circulation. This premium eye contour cream delivers visible results in just 28 days, leaving the under-eye area looking rested, rejuvenated, and vibrant.
Specifications:
Price: 3,399
Brand: Isdin
Scent: Unscented
Form: Cream
Active Ingredient: Hyaluronic Acid
Quantity: 15.0g
Skin Type: Normal
Volume: 15ml
Pros
Cons
Reduces puffiness effectively
Small quantity for the price
Diminishes dark circles noticeably
May not suit all skin types
Improves skin elasticity visibly
Provides cooling sensation
Easy application with ceramic tip
User’s Review: Excellent eye contour. ISDIN is a great brand and this price is incredible for this product, almost $200 pesos below its normal price. It helps with dark circles, dark spots under the eyes and with fine lines. It feels fresh when applied, does not become sticky or pasty.
Why it's worth buying: With 81% of Amazon users awarding it 5 stars, this eye cream proves its worth through exceptional customer satisfaction, delivering effective results.
Give your eyes the ultimate care they deserve with Olay Ultimate Eye Cream. This 3-in-1 solution instantly reduces fine lines and wrinkles while renewing the skin's surface over time. Infused with peptides, vitamins, and glycolic acid, it visibly smoothens, brightens, and hydrates the delicate under-eye area. The powerful colour-correcting formula matches all skin tones, providing an instant touch of concealer. Specifically designed for the delicate eye area, this paraben and sulfate-free cream delivers visible results, revealing younger-looking eyes with each use.
Specifications:
Price: 1,839
Brand: Olay
Type: Eye Cream
Quantity: 15ml
Skin Type: Normal
Active Ingredients: Glycolic Acid, Aloe Vera
Material Type: Aluminium Free
Pros
Cons
Reduces dark circles and wrinkles
Takes time to show results
Instantly perfects skin tone
Hydrates and smoothes eye area
Renew skin's surface over time
Matches all skin tones
Specifically designed for delicate eye area
User’s Review: I have tried many products for dark circles but of no use. I bought this product just to give it a try and I was shocked by the result. Worth buying, you can see the change within a week. I did not even use the product regularly.. if used regularly u can see more change. Hugh cost for just 15ml but worth buying... Go for it....
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its effective 3-in-1 benefits targeting dark circles, wrinkles, and puffiness, providing visible results and renewed eye area vitality.
Boots No7 Protect & Perfect Intense Eye Cream harnesses advanced technology to diminish fine lines and reduce dark circles, revealing brighter, more refreshed eyes. Formulated with MATRIXYL 3000 PLUS™, shea butter, and hyaluronic acid, this eye cream instantly hydrates and revitalises tired-looking eyes. Suitable for sensitive skin, it's a must-have addition to your skincare routine. With visible results in just 2 weeks, this eye cream leaves the delicate skin around your eyes looking more awake and youthful. Trust in over 85 years of expertise with No7, the UK's best-kept beauty secret for exceptional skincare.
Specifications:
Price: 3,558 (
MRP 7,29951% Off)
Brand: Boots
Type: Eye Cream
Volume: 15 ml
Ingredients: MATRIXYL 3000 PLUS™, Shea Butter
Skin Type: All
Packaging: Tube like
Pros
Cons
Hydrates and revives tired eyes
May be pricey for some
Reduces appearance of dark circles
Scent may be strong for some
Visibly diminishes fine lines
Suitable for sensitive skin
Instantly refreshes eye area
Contains advanced collagen peptide technology
User’s Review: New Yorkers are raving about this product and they usually cut to the chase on everything.....so, I decided to try it when it was recommended to me by a New Yorker. I researched the ingredients of this product and it is rather unique in its approach of penetrating the outer layers of the skin and "filling in" the fine lines. I've been using it for about a month and much to my surprise, it seems to be working!
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its effective fine line reduction and instant hydration, backed by a 4.5-star rating on Amazon, ensuring customer satisfaction and visible results.
LISÉN Revealing Grace Under Eye Cream targets dark circles, puffiness, and fine lines with its potent blend of peptides, ceramides, and niacinamide. Formulated for all skin types, it features a 3-step brightening complex to fade dark circles and hydrate the delicate under-eye area. Peptides stimulate collagen production for a lifting effect, while ceramides maintain skin barrier function and protect against environmental stressors. Niacinamide brightens and hydrates, reducing moisture loss and blurring fine lines. Pair with LISÉN Infinite Illumination for enhanced brightness and hydration. Experience advanced science of care for puffiness, fine lines, wrinkles, dryness, and dark circles.
Specifications:
Price: 1,499 (
MRP 1,75014% Off)
Brand: LISÉN
Type: Eye Cream
Net Quantity: 15.0 ml
Skin Type: All
Special Ingredients: Peptides, Niacinamide, Ceramides
Material Type Free: Mineral Oil Free, Paraben Free
Pros
Cons
Brightens dark circles effectively
None
Hydrates and firms delicate skin
Contains beneficial peptides and ceramides
Blurs fine lines and wrinkles
Protects against environmental damage
Soothing and pleasant smell
User’s Review: It not only helps in depuffing the under-eye area but also reduces dark circles. I have been using this eye cream for 2 months and the results are really very good. A little high on the price point but results are fantastic. Recommended to all.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its potent blend of peptides, niacinamide, and ceramides that effectively brighten, hydrate, and protect the delicate under-eye area, delivering visible results for all skin types.
Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Eye Cream is a game-changer in anti-aging skincare. Powered by Accelerated Retinol SA, it fades stubborn crow's feet, smooths fine lines, and reduces dark circles, revealing brighter, younger-looking eyes in just one week. This fragrance-free cream also hydrates and protects your skin throughout the day, making it suitable for both men and women. With its unique combination of Retinol SA, Glucose Complex, and Hyaluronic Acid, this eye cream delivers visible results, leaving your skin smoother and more rejuvenated. Get radiant and youthful glow with Neutrogena.
Specifications:
Price: 2,924 (
MRP 3,50016% Off)
Brand: Neutrogena
Type: Cream
Active Ingredient: Retinol
Volume: 14ml
Skin Type: Normal
Material: Paraben Free
Scent: Fragrance Free
Pros
Cons
Effective on stubborn wrinkles
May cause irritation for some
Brightens under-eye area
May cause irritation for some
Visible results in one week
Evens skin texture
Suitable for both women and men
Targets dark circles
User’s Review: It is surprising (shocking?) how well this product works on your skin. I could see the results within a couple of days. I bought this for my travels, since I did not want to carry my 200ml packs across countries. And now I feel like this specific night moisturiser should replace all of them.
Why it's worth buying: With over 35,000 ratings and a 4.1-star rating on Amazon, it's worth buying for its proven effectiveness and widespread customer satisfaction.
La Roche-Posay Substiane Eyes De-Puffing Replenishing Care is a firming eye cream specially formulated for mature skin. It intensely hydrates, fights skin sagging, and reduces under-eye puffiness, leaving the eye area comfortable, toned, and radiant. Dermatologist tested and suitable for sensitive skin and eyes, this cream is non-comedogenic and paraben-free. Key ingredients like glycerin, shea butter, and La Roche-Posay thermal spring water provide deep hydration, soothe, and restore the skin.
Specifications:
Price: 5,997 (
MRP 7,48920% Off)
Brand: La Roche-Posay
Type: Eye Cream
Size: 0.5 fl. oz
Skin Type: Mature, Sensitive
Key Ingredients: Glycerin, Shea Butter, Thermal Spring Water
Dermatologist Tested: Yes
Pros
Cons
Visibly reduces under-eye puffiness
Results may vary among individuals
Dermatologist and ophthalmologist tested
Very expensive
Non-comedogenic and paraben-free
Firming and toning effect
Intense hydration for mature skin
User’s Review: Moisturizes and helps with expression lines. It does not cause irritation, even though I have very sensitive skin. For the price range, I consider it a very good option.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for intense hydration and visible reduction of under-eye puffiness, with a high rating of 4.5 stars on Amazon.
The Dear Klairs Fundamental Nourishing Eye Butter is a rich and moisturising eye cream packed with antioxidants and peptides to nourish and protect the delicate skin around the eyes. Formulated with sunflower seed oil, Vitamin A, and Vitamin E, it helps improve fine lines and protect against environmental damage. Caffeine and red bean extract reduce puffiness and inflammation, while mugwort extract provides antibacterial and anti-inflammatory benefits. This butter-like texture absorbs quickly without feeling oily, making it suitable for all skin types, including oily skin.
Specifications:
Price: 1,289 (
MRP 1,67023% Off)
Brand: Klairs
Size: 20ml
Ingredients: Antioxidants, Peptides
Skin Type: All
Texture: Butter-like
Key Ingredients: Sunflower oil, Peptides
Fragrance: Unscented
Pros
Cons
Hydrates deeply and protects effectively
May be too rich for oily skin
Suitable for all skin types.
Some may find texture heavy
Reduces puffiness and brightens skin
Addresses fine lines
Easy to apply and use
User’s Review: I have only started using Klairs for just the past week and already my skin is looking so much younger and I feel so refreshed. I have really bad rosacea but since I started using Klairs the redness is fading fast and my skin is feeling really soft and comfortable, not irritated anymore. Also fixing a lot of my visible sun damage.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its effective hydration, protection, and impressive 4.2-star rating on Amazon, reflecting its popularity and positive user feedback.
The Minimalist Vitamin K + Retinol 01% Under Eye Cream is a powerhouse for targeting dark circles, fine lines, and puffiness. With Vitamin K to neutralise discoloration and strengthen blood vessels, it's a must-have for banishing under-eye circles. Infused with caffeine to boost circulation and reduce puffiness, and retinal to improve skin texture, this lightweight cream works quickly to rejuvenate tired eyes. Peptides enhance firmness and even skin tone, while zerumbone counters hyperpigmentation. Hyaluronic Acid and Aquaporin boosters provide deep hydration for smoother, brighter under eyes.
Specifications:
Price: 474 (
MRP 4995% Off)
Type: Eye Cream
Volume: 14g
Active Ingredients: Vitamin K, Caffeine, Retinal
Skin Type: All
Special Ingredients: Almond Oil
Material Type: Paraben Free, Sulfate Free
Pros
Cons
Effective against dark circles
May not work for all
Quick-absorbing and lightweight
May cause irritation in rare cases
Reduces puffiness and fine lines
Enhances firmness and skin tone
Boosts hydration and skin texture
User’s Review: It worked on my Dark Circles. Well I've tried many Eye creams but none were effective. I used it for a month and a half and I saw changes. It really works.
Why it's worth buying: It's worth buying because it effectively targets dark circles, puffiness, and fine lines, as demonstrated by the 3,000 people who purchased it last month on Amazon.
Experience the transformative power of celimax The Real Noni Ultimate Eye Cream. With a potent blend of 36.26% Noni Fruit Extract, Bakuchiol, and Retinol, this Korean skincare gem is your secret weapon against aging. Nourishing and hydrating, it minimizes irritation and soothes the sensitive eye area. Bakuchiol and Niacinamide work together to reduce wrinkles and brighten the skin, while maintaining its oil-water balance. This lightweight formula is suitable for all skin types and leaves a fresh finish, perfect for wearing under makeup.
Specifications:
Price: 1,469 (
MRP 2,09930% Off)
Brand: celimax
Volume: 20ml
Ingredients: Noni extract, Bakuchiol
Skin Type: All
Form: Cream
Active Ingredients: Niacinamide, Retinol
Fragrance: Noni
Pros
Cons
Moisturizes and nourishes effectively
May require time to show results
Maintains oil-water balance
Texture may feel slightly greasy
Lightweight and refreshing formula
Bakuchiol scent may be strong
Infused with Korean skincare ingredients
Reduces wrinkles and brightens skin
User’s Review: They do say in the description that this may not be appropriate for oily skin. It quickly corrected some slight crinkles I got from a different product and seem to have toned the eye area. It cools and brightens the eye. The scent is from the natural botanicals (noni, neen, rosemary, holy basil, turmeric, eggplant) and is light and refreshing. There is no added fragrance that lingers. It contains natural antioxidants, peptides, and moisturisers. I will be looking into more products from this line.
Why it's worth buying: It offers hydration, nourishment, and balanced oil-water levels for all skin types, delivering visible results with Korean skincare expertise.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Can under eye creams eliminate dark circles completely?
While under eye creams can significantly reduce the appearance of dark circles by targeting the underlying causes, complete elimination may vary depending on individual skin types and the severity of the dark circles.
When can I expect to see results from using under eye creams?
Visible results from under eye creams may vary, but many users report noticing improvements in dark circles and puffiness within a few weeks of consistent use, with optimal results appearing after several months.
How often should I apply under eye cream for best results?
For optimal results, it's recommended to apply under eye cream twice daily, in the morning and evening, after cleansing and toning your skin. Gently pat the cream onto the under eye area using your ring finger until fully absorbed.
Can under eye creams help with puffiness as well?
Yes, many under eye creams contain ingredients like caffeine and peptides that can help reduce puffiness by constricting blood vessels and promoting lymphatic drainage, resulting in a refreshed and revitalised under eye area.
Can under eye creams cause any side effects?
While rare, some individuals may experience mild irritation or allergic reactions to certain ingredients in under eye creams. If you experience any discomfort or adverse reactions, discontinue use immediately and consult a dermatologist.
Wrapping up
Under eye creams for dark circles offer a promising solution for those seeking to rejuvenate their under eye area. Our curated list of recommendations includes top-quality products formulated to address various concerns, from puffiness to fine lines, suitable for all skin types. With their proven effectiveness and gentle formulations, these creams offer a convenient and reliable way to enhance the appearance of your under eye area. Choose from our curated list and take the first step towards brighter, refreshed eyes today.
