10 Best Tablets for Students in India (2024)

Our Top Picks
Best Overall: The stands out with its exceptional 10.9-inch display, powerful Exynos 1380 chip, and durable design, making it ideal for all-around student use.
Best for Online Classes: The excels with its 11-inch 2K resolution display, Snapdragon 680 processor, and fast-charging support, ensuring smooth and efficient online learning experiences.
Best for Drawing: The offers a creative edge with its 2.4K 11.35-inch display, MediaTek Helio G99 processor, and Active Pen support, catering to students with artistic inclinations.
Best Budget: The impresses with its 8.7-inch FHD+ display, UNISOC T616 Octa-Core processor, and long-lasting 6400mAh battery, delivering excellent value for budget-conscious students.
If you are a student and do not have the budget to buy a laptop, a tablet can be your best choice. Laptops, while powerful, can be expensive and bulky, often proving to be a burden for students who need to carry them around daily. Tablets, on the other hand, offer a more affordable and lightweight alternative without compromising on functionality.
The portability of a tablet allows students to easily take it to classes, libraries, and study sessions, ensuring that their educational resources are always within reach. They are perfect for note-taking, allowing students to jot down information quickly with a stylus or keyboard attachment.
Tablets also excel in e-reading, making it convenient to access textbooks and academic papers in digital format, reducing the need to carry heavy books. With access to a myriad of educational apps, students can enhance their learning experience, participate in interactive lessons, and stay organised with calendars and reminders.
Additionally, tablets are ideal for online classes and video conferencing, offering good camera quality and reliable performance for smooth virtual learning sessions. They also support multimedia content, making it easier for students to watch educational videos, create presentations, and collaborate on group projects.
Considering these aspects, we've compiled a list of the best tablets for students in India, ensuring you find the perfect device to support your academic journey.
Factors to consider when purchasing a tab for students
Battery Life: Look for a tablet with long battery life to last through classes and study sessions.
Portability: Choose a lightweight and compact tablet for easy transportation.
Display Quality: A high-resolution display is important for reading, watching videos, and using educational apps.
Performance: Ensure the tablet has a fast processor and sufficient RAM for smooth multitasking.
Storage Capacity: Consider tablets with expandable storage options to save documents, apps, and media files.
Operating System: Decide between iOS, Android, or Windows based on your preference for apps and usability.
Stylus Support: If note-taking or drawing is important, look for tablets that support stylus input.
Keyboard Compatibility: Check if the tablet can be paired with a keyboard for easier typing and productivity.
Connectivity Options: Ensure the tablet has Wi-Fi and, if necessary, cellular connectivity for internet access.
Camera Quality: Good front and rear cameras are important for online classes and capturing notes.
Durability: Consider the build quality and whether the tablet is durable enough to withstand daily use.
Software and App Availability: Ensure the tablet supports the educational apps and software you need.
Parental Controls: For younger students, look for tablets with robust parental control features.
Warranty and Support: Check for a good warranty and reliable customer support in case of issues.
Criterias we took into when selecting them for you
Feature Assessments: Carefully evaluated features like display quality, battery life, and portability, weighing the pros and cons of each option.
Performance: Assessed based on processor speed, RAM, and multitasking capabilities to ensure smooth operation during study sessions and online classes.
User Feedback: Incorporated real-world experiences and reviews to gauge user satisfaction and identify any potential issues.
Brand Credibility: Prioritised tablets from reputable brands known for quality, reliability, and customer support.
Budget Consideration: Ensured that selected tablets offered good value for money, balancing affordability with essential features required for student use.
Below we have listed the best tablet for students in India
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ comes with a 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) display, 8 GB RAM, and 128 GB expandable storage, making it ideal for students in India. With a Snapdragon processor, quad speakers, and a 7040 mAh battery, this tablet ensures smooth multitasking, excellent sound quality, and long battery life, perfect for online classes and study sessions.
Specifications:
Price: 18,990 (
MRP 27,99932% Off)
Brand: Samsung
Display Size: 11.0 inches
RAM: 8 GB
Storage: 128 GB expandable
Processor: Snapdragon SM6375
Battery: 7040 mAh
Camera: 8 MP Rear, 5 MP Front
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Good sound quality
|
No rear camera flash
|
Excellent performance and display
|
Touch sensor could be better
|
Lightweight and portable
|
Smooth multitasking capabilities
User’s Testimonial: "I have been using the tab A9+ for a couple of months now. I am extremely happy with the performance of Tab. As usual Samsung items performance is always excellent. Excellent battery backup, SSB (silk smooth browsing), display is a masterpiece, clarity is unmatchable as even the smallest letters are distinctly visible and so are the figures, CC ( cool as cucumber) I.e. no heating. I can go on and on but the bottom line is you can close your eyes and go for it."
Why it's worth buying: Its popularity is evident, with over 2,000+ units sold on Amazon last month.
The Xiaomi Pad 6 boasts a Snapdragon 870 processor, 144Hz refresh rate, and 2.8K+ display, ideal for multitasking and immersive entertainment. With Quad Speakers and Dolby Atmos, it delivers rich audio, while the 8840mAh battery ensures long-lasting performance. The 8MP front camera with Focus Frame and Xiaomi Smart Pen enhance productivity, making it perfect for work and play.
Specifications:
Price: 24,999 (
MRP 39,99938% Off)
Brand: Xiaomi
Power Source: Battery Powered
Processor: Snapdragon 870
Display Size: 11 Inches
Storage Capacity: 128 GB
RAM: 6GB
Audio: Quad Speakers
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
High performance
|
Charging is slow at times
|
Crisp display resolution
|
Clear and impressive sound system
|
Long lasting battery life
|
Good camera quality
User’s Testimonial: "The Tab is just great, can not ask anything better for this proce range, the screen is pretty crisp and bright, fast processor (sd870 is great as always), long battery, decent charging, smooth touch response - no lags, perfect for binge watching, studying, gaming and even kindle reading, Great product."
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its high performance and immersive features. Recognized with 4.5 stars on Amazon and labeled as an Amazon Choice product.
The Lenovo Tab P12 features a spacious 12.7-inch 3K display with vivid visuals and 400 nits brightness. Equipped with Quad JBL Speakers and Dolby Atmos, it delivers immersive sound quality. With 8 GB RAM, 128 GB storage, and support for up to 1 TB microSD cards, it offers ample storage and smooth multitasking. Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity Octa-Core Processor, it ensures efficient performance for various tasks.
Specifications:
Price: 26,999 (
MRP 40,00033% Off)
Brand: Lenovo
Display: 3K, 400 nits
Speakers: Quad JBL
RAM: 8 GB
Storage: 128 GB, expandable
Processor: Octa-Core
Camera: 13 MP front
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Ample RAM and storage
|
No sim support
|
Efficient processor
|
Vibrant and spacious display
|
Good performance and quality
|
Impressive battery life
User’s Testimonial: "Incredible screen, best audio of any tablet I've ever heard, so fast, best Android, perfect weight, aluminium, and so inexpensive for what you get. Also perfect aspect ration. Better than an iPad for half the cost."
Why it's worth buying: As an Amazon Choice product with 4.5 stars, it's a trusted choice for users seeking quality and value.
The HONOR Pad 9 offers a premium metal body design, featuring a 12.1-inch 2.5K display with vibrant visuals and 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, it ensures smooth performance for gaming and multitasking. With 256GB storage, 8300mAh battery, and Android 13 Magic OS 7.2, it provides ample storage, long battery life, and intuitive user experience. The included Bluetooth keyboard enhances productivity for work and entertainment.
Specifications:
Price: 24,999 (
MRP 34,99929% Off)
Brand: HONOR
Display: 12.1-inch 2.5K
Processor: Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
Storage: 256GB
Battery: 8300mAh
OS: Android 13
Speakers: 8 Surround
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Smooth performance
|
Does not support other universal stylus
|
High-resolution display
|
No sim slot
|
Good build quality
|
Impressive sound clarity
|
Lightweight and portable design
User’s Testimonial: "The device is worth the money you pay. My son really loves it. Highly recommended. Go for 256 GB harddisk with 8GB RAM capacity. I feel the charging takes more time, it can be easily carried, WiFi and Sim data are enabled, camera quality is perfect. Overall, we are happy customers.!"
Why it's worth buying: Its 4.1-star rating on Amazon reflects its popularity and satisfaction among users, making it a worthwhile investment for anyone seeking a high-quality tablet experience.
The OnePlus Pad Go provides a stunning 2.4K display with a 7:5 ReadFit screen ratio and Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers for immersive entertainment. Powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 processor and Oxygen OS 13.2, it delivers seamless performance. With 8GB RAM, 128GB storage expandable up to 1TB, and an 8000mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging, it offers ample storage and long-lasting battery life. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi and LTE, with convenient cellular data sharing support.
Specifications:
Price: 18,999 (
MRP 19,9995% Off)
Brand: OnePlus
Display: 2.4K Resolution
Processor: MediaTek Helio G99
RAM: 8GB
Storage: Expandable up to 1TB
Battery: 8000mAh
Audio: Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Immersive audio experience
|
Display prone to smudges
|
Good build quality
|
OTT apps keeps on crashing time to time
|
Decent performance
|
Good battery backup
|
Responsive touch screen
User’s Testimonial: "Superb big sized screen.It's delightful. Stunning Dolby Atmos with 4 speakers. Good processor and fine bright display. Almost a premium tablet at a bargain price. Feels like an Apple iPad at a fraction of its price.!"
Why it's worth buying: Its long-lasting 8000mAh battery and expandable storage ensure a seamless and enjoyable user experience, earning a solid 4.5-star rating on Amazon.
Why it's worth buying: Its combination of features, affordability, and positive reviews from over 500+ buyers on Amazon last month make it a compelling choice for both entertainment and productivity.
The realme Pad Mini has a sleek 8.7" HD display, 4GB RAM, and 64GB expandable storage for smooth multitasking. Its 6400 mAh battery supports 18W fast charging. Powered by the UNISOC T616 Octa-Core Processor, it offers reliable performance. Dual speakers with a cinematic display ensure an immersive experience. Enjoy versatile camera features and seamless connectivity with 4G LTE.
Specifications:
Price: 9,999 (
MRP 23,99958% Off)
Brand: realme
Power Source: Battery Powered
Screen Size: 8.7 inches
Storage Capacity: 64GB Expandable
Processor: UNISOC T616
Battery: 6400 mAh
Operating System: Android 11
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Slim and natural appearance
|
Screen resolution could be better
|
Good battery backup
|
Smooth multitasking performance
|
Good audio quality
User’s Testimonial: "I was looking for a long for a real volte video call supported tab. Many big brands claim the same at slightly high prices but actually they don't, they'll require some app to use video calling. I tried and had a bad experience with a well known brand. Finally I got this and am using a Jio sim for volte video and voice calling. I bet no other brand can provide this feature in this price range.!"
Why it's worth buying: With its long battery life, and fast charging, this realme tab offers excellent value for its affordable price, earning it a solid 4.2-star rating on Amazon.
The Nokia T21 is a versatile tablet featuring a 10.36" 2K screen, Android 12 with 2 years of OS upgrades, and 3 years of security updates. With 4GB RAM, 64GB storage expandable up to 1TB, and support for an active pen, it's perfect for work and play. Enjoy 4G LTE connectivity with voice calling, a 3-day battery life, and 18W fast charging.
Specifications:
Price: 11,999 (
MRP 20,99943% Off)
Brand: Nokia
Screen Size: 10.36" 2K
RAM: 4GB
Storage: 64GB (Expandable)
Connectivity: Wi-Fi + LTE
Battery Capacity: 8200mAh
Operating System: Android 12
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Long-lasting battery life
|
Moderate processing power
|
Fast LTE connectivity
|
Average camera quality
|
Generous RAM and storage
|
Supports active pen for creativity
User’s Testimonial: "I was looking for a long for a real volte video call supported tab. Many big brands claim the same at slightly high prices but actually they don't, they'll require some app to use video calling. I tried and had a bad experience with a well known brand. Finally I got this and am using a Jio sim for volte video and voice calling. I bet no other brand can provide this feature in this price range.!"
Why it's worth buying: Its popularity, as evidenced by over 200+ recent purchases on Amazon, underscores its value and appeal among consumers.
The Motorola Tab G70 has an expansive 11-inch 2K display with vibrant visuals, powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T processor for smooth performance. With 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM (expandable up to 1TB), it's ideal for business, reading, and browsing. Enjoy quad speakers with Dolby Atmos, face unlock, Google Assistant, and a long-lasting 7700mAh battery.
Specifications:
Price: 13,999 (
MRP 35,00060% Off)
Brand: Motorola
Display: 2K IPS
Processor: Helio G90T
RAM: 4GB LPDDR4X
Storage: 64GB/128GB
Battery: 7700mAh Li-Po
Connectivity: Wi-Fi, 4G LTE
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Long-lasting battery life
|
No headphone jack
|
Expandable storage
|
May feel bulky
|
Fast charging support
|
Crisp display
|
Good performance
User’s Testimonial: "For Below 20K, Best in Bargain. There is a lagging factor when compared with ipad, but all android tabs are like this. I like it... I can't ask for more of it for this price."
Why it's worth buying: With strong battery life and expandable storage, it's a versatile choice for various needs.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE features a vivid 10.9-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and WQXGA resolution. Powered by the Exynos 1380 chip, it offers smooth performance. It includes 6GB RAM, 128GB expandable storage, an 8MP rear camera, a 12MP front camera, and an 8000mAh battery. The tablet is IP68 rated for water and dust resistance.
Specifications:
Price: 32,990 (
MRP 44,99927% Off)
Brand: Samsung
Display: 10.9 inches
Resolution: WQXGA
Processor: Exynos 1380
RAM: 6GB
Storage: 128GB expandable
Battery: 8000mAh
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Responsive interface
|
Lacks headphone jack
|
Excellent display quality
|
Slightly heavier build
|
Efficient multitasking capabilities
|
Durable and strong build
User’s Testimonial: "I have received the product as described on Amazon without any shipping damages . Performance of the tab is very impressive . Android support is great with stylus response. CPU and RAM performance is very awesome. I would recommend this tab a must buy if you have a 35k budget."
Why it's worth buying: With a 4.4-star rating and over 1,000+ purchases on Amazon last month, it’s a highly trusted and popular choice.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Can tablets replace traditional textbooks for students?
While tablets provide convenient access to digital textbooks, they may not entirely replace traditional textbooks as some students prefer physical copies for certain subjects or study methods.
How long does the battery of a tablet typically last?
The battery life of tablets varies depending on usage and model but generally lasts several hours, enabling students to use them throughout the school day without frequent recharging.
How do tablets contribute to students' productivity?
Tablets streamline tasks such as research, document creation, and collaboration, allowing students to efficiently manage their academic workload and stay organised.
Are tablets durable enough for everyday student use?
Most tablets are designed to withstand regular use, but it's essential to invest in protective cases or covers to safeguard them from accidental drops or damage.
Do tablets support multitasking for students working on multiple projects?
Yes, modern tablets feature multitasking capabilities, enabling students to switch between apps, browse the web, and work on assignments simultaneously, enhancing productivity.
The Bottom Line
Tablets have become indispensable tools for students, offering convenience, versatility, and access to a vast array of educational resources. Whether used for note-taking, studying, or collaborating on projects, tablets streamline the learning process and enhance productivity. Considering the benefits they provide in terms of portability, digital organisation, and access to educational apps, investing in one from our recommended list promises to be a valuable asset to any student's academic journey.
Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.
*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change