10 Best Tablets for Students in India (2024)

Our Top Picks

Best Overall: The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ stands out with its exceptional 10.9-inch display, powerful Exynos 1380 chip, and durable design, making it ideal for all-around student use.

Best for Online Classes: The Xiaomi Pad 6 excels with its 11-inch 2K resolution display, Snapdragon 680 processor, and fast-charging support, ensuring smooth and efficient online learning experiences.

Best for Drawing: The OnePlus Pad Go offers a creative edge with its 2.4K 11.35-inch display, MediaTek Helio G99 processor, and Active Pen support, catering to students with artistic inclinations.

Best Budget: The Redmi Pad SE impresses with its 8.7-inch FHD+ display, UNISOC T616 Octa-Core processor, and long-lasting 6400mAh battery, delivering excellent value for budget-conscious students.

If you are a student and do not have the budget to buy a laptop, a tablet can be your best choice. Laptops, while powerful, can be expensive and bulky, often proving to be a burden for students who need to carry them around daily. Tablets, on the other hand, offer a more affordable and lightweight alternative without compromising on functionality.

The portability of a tablet allows students to easily take it to classes, libraries, and study sessions, ensuring that their educational resources are always within reach. They are perfect for note-taking, allowing students to jot down information quickly with a stylus or keyboard attachment.

Tablets also excel in e-reading, making it convenient to access textbooks and academic papers in digital format, reducing the need to carry heavy books. With access to a myriad of educational apps, students can enhance their learning experience, participate in interactive lessons, and stay organised with calendars and reminders.

Additionally, tablets are ideal for online classes and video conferencing, offering good camera quality and reliable performance for smooth virtual learning sessions. They also support multimedia content, making it easier for students to watch educational videos, create presentations, and collaborate on group projects.

Considering these aspects, we've compiled a list of the best tablets for students in India, ensuring you find the perfect device to support your academic journey.

Factors to consider when purchasing a tab for students

Battery Life: Look for a tablet with long battery life to last through classes and study sessions.

Portability: Choose a lightweight and compact tablet for easy transportation.

Display Quality: A high-resolution display is important for reading, watching videos, and using educational apps.

Performance: Ensure the tablet has a fast processor and sufficient RAM for smooth multitasking.

Storage Capacity: Consider tablets with expandable storage options to save documents, apps, and media files.

Operating System: Decide between iOS, Android, or Windows based on your preference for apps and usability.

Stylus Support: If note-taking or drawing is important, look for tablets that support stylus input.

Keyboard Compatibility: Check if the tablet can be paired with a keyboard for easier typing and productivity.

Connectivity Options: Ensure the tablet has Wi-Fi and, if necessary, cellular connectivity for internet access.

Camera Quality: Good front and rear cameras are important for online classes and capturing notes.

Durability: Consider the build quality and whether the tablet is durable enough to withstand daily use.

Software and App Availability: Ensure the tablet supports the educational apps and software you need.

Parental Controls: For younger students, look for tablets with robust parental control features.

Warranty and Support: Check for a good warranty and reliable customer support in case of issues.

Criterias we took into when selecting them for you

Feature Assessments: Carefully evaluated features like display quality, battery life, and portability, weighing the pros and cons of each option.

Performance: Assessed based on processor speed, RAM, and multitasking capabilities to ensure smooth operation during study sessions and online classes.

User Feedback: Incorporated real-world experiences and reviews to gauge user satisfaction and identify any potential issues.

Brand Credibility: Prioritised tablets from reputable brands known for quality, reliability, and customer support.

Budget Consideration: Ensured that selected tablets offered good value for money, balancing affordability with essential features required for student use.

Below we have listed the best tablet for students in India