10 Best Shampoos For Dry Hair in India (2024)

Our Top Picks
Best overall: The stands out as best shampoo for dry hair with its sulfate-free formula and blend of Centella Asiatica and restoring acids, offering deep hydration and color protection for all hair types.
Best Hydrating shampoo: is a top choice with its natural ingredients like aloe vera, shea butter, and coconut oil, providing deep nourishment and moisture for dry, damaged hair.
Best for dull and damaged hair: shines in repairing and strengthening hair with its patented bond-building technology, making it ideal for restoring vitality and shine to dull, damaged hair.
Best budget: offers an affordable yet effective solution with its natural and certified organic ingredients, making it perfect for those seeking quality on a budget.
Dry hair can result from various factors, including harsh weather conditions, pollution, chemical treatments, and improper hair care routines. It manifests as brittle, frizzy, and lacklustre strands, often accompanied by scalp irritation and dandruff. Addressing these concerns requires a shampoo formulated with nourishing ingredients that replenish moisture, repair damage, and promote overall hair health.
In India, where diverse climates and environmental factors often lead to dry and damaged hair, finding the right shampoo is essential for maintaining healthy locks. Fortunately, this comprehensive guide sifts through the multitude of choices to present the best shampoo tailored specifically for combating dryness in Indian conditions.
Our curated selection of the best shampoos for dry hair takes into account not only their efficacy in hydrating and revitalising hair but also their suitability for Indian hair types and climatic conditions. This buying guide equips you with the knowledge and recommendations needed to make an informed choice and pave your way towards healthier, more manageable tresses.
Advertisement
Crucial things to consider before buying a shampoo for dry hair
Ingredients: Look for shampoos containing moisturising ingredients like glycerin, natural oils (argan, coconut, olive), and hyaluronic acid to replenish lost moisture.
Sulfate-Free Formulas: Opt for sulfate-free shampoos to prevent further stripping of natural oils, which can exacerbate dryness.
pH Balance: Choose shampoos with a pH balanced formula (around 4.5-5.5) to maintain the scalp's natural acidity and prevent dryness and irritation.
Hydrating Properties: Prioritise shampoos with hydrating and nourishing properties that target dryness and improve hair elasticity.
Damage Repair: Look for shampoos that claim to repair damage caused by heat styling, chemical treatments, and environmental stressors.
Hair Type: Consider your hair type (curly, straight, fine, thick) and specific concerns (frizz, breakage) when selecting a shampoo tailored to your needs.
Moisture Retention: Opt for shampoos that contain ingredients known for their ability to lock in moisture and prevent dehydration, such as humectants and emollients.
Scalp Health: Consider your scalp condition. If you have a dry scalp along with dry hair, choose a shampoo that addresses scalp dryness without causing further irritation.
Advertisement
How we picked them for you
Research: We conducted extensive research on popular shampoos available in India, considering both domestic and international brands.
Brand Credibility: We assessed the credibility and reputation of each brand in the hair care industry, considering factors such as years of expertise, customer trust, and adherence to quality standards.
User Reviews and Feedback: We scoured user reviews and feedback from various platforms to gauge customer satisfaction and real-life experiences with the shampoos.
Suitability for Indian Climate: We evaluated the suitability of each shampoo for the diverse climate and environmental conditions prevalent in India, ensuring they provide adequate hydration without weighing down the hair.
Value for Money: We compared the prices of the selected shampoos against their performance and the quantity provided, ensuring they offer good value for money.
Overall Effectiveness: Finally, we considered the overall effectiveness of each shampoo in delivering long-lasting hydration, repairing damage, and promoting healthy hair growth.
Here's a list of best shampoos for dry and damaged hair in India with their price
Advertisement
Advertisement
Hydrate your hair and scalp effortlessly with Neutrogena's Moisturizing Healthy Scalp Hydro Boost Shampoo. Formulated with hydrating hyaluronic acid, it replenishes moisture and locks it in, leaving your hair feeling soft and nourished. Ideal for dry hair and scalp, this pH-balanced shampoo helps maintain the scalp's natural barrier, promoting long-lasting hydration with regular use. Free from parabens, phthalates, and sulfated surfactants, it's gentle yet effective for all hair types, including straight, wavy, and curly. Experience the revitalising benefits of Neutrogena's moisturising shampoo for healthier, more hydrated hair from root to tip.
Specifications:
Price: 3,733 (
MRP 5,49932% Off)
Brand: Neutrogena
Hair Type: All
Scent: Cucumber, Anjou Pear, Blonde Woods
Volume: 12 fl oz
Form: Liquid
Special Feature: Moisturising
|Pros
|Cons
|Hydrates dry scalp effectively
|Thick consistency
|Colour-safe and paraben-free
|Expensive
|Maintains scalp's natural barrier
|pH-balanced and gentle formula
|Nourishes and moisturises dry hair
User’s Review: I will continue to buy it, my hair was dry and badly treated I live on the coast and the hair is very damaged by the weather but since I have been using it I am happy because besides the fact that the hair leaves a delicious scent (my husband can tell) the hair is soft. Very happy with the purchase. Shampoo and mask.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its effective hydration, gentle formula, and high customer satisfaction with 4.4 stars on Amazon, with 69% giving 5 stars.
Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo is a game-changer in hair care, powered by patented bond-building technology. This concentrated formula repairs and strengthens hair from within, boosting manageability, shine, and overall health. It's not just a shampoo; it's a protective shield against everyday hair stressors like damage, split ends, and frizz. Enriched with nourishing ingredients like coconut oil and shea butter, it hydrates and conditions, leaving your hair looking and feeling its best. Plus, it's pH-balanced, colour-safe, and suitable for all hair types, making it a must-have for anyone craving stronger, healthier, and more vibrant locks.
Specifications:
Price: 2,880 (
MRP 3,20010% Off)
Brand: Olaplex
Size: 250ml
Hair Type: All, Color Treated, Curly
Formula: Paraben-free, Sulfate-free
Key Ingredients: Biotin, Keratin, Moroccan Argan Oil
pH Balance: 6-6.5
Active Ingredient: Bis-aminopropyl diglycol dimaleate
|Pros
|Cons
|Strengthens and protects hair bonds
|May be pricey for some
|Enhances manageability and softness
|Increases shine and overall health
|Prevents breakage and split ends
|Increases shine and hair health
|Soothing and relaxing shampoo
User’s Review: I absolutely love this shampoo and I’ve been using it for three years now. I have used many of the Plex products. I love the shampoo because it makes my hair feel super soft, very healthy. I have bleach blonde hair and it has done wonders for breakage and repair. I will continue to use this shampoo and it is very reasonable and a great price point. I also love how thick and consistent the shampoo is and a little goes a long way. I have long thick hair and I can use this product for about two months.
Why it's worth buying: With a stellar rating of 4.6 stars from over 66,000 ratings on Amazon, this Shampoo for dry hair is highly acclaimed for its exceptional performance and effectiveness, making it a worthy investment for anyone seeking stronger, healthier hair.
Shea Moisture's Jamaican Black Castor Oil Shampoo is a must-have for those with colour-treated or damaged hair. Crafted with natural and certified organic ingredients, including Jamaican Black Castor Oil and Shea Butter, this sulfate-free shampoo deeply moisturises and nourishes your hair while removing buildup. Apple Cider Vinegar clarifies and regulates pH levels for healthier, stronger strands. Whether you're rocking natural curls or relaxed locks, this shampoo is your go-to for cleansing and revitalising your hair. Experience the power of nature to promote hair growth and reduce breakage, leaving you with soft, shiny, and resilient locks. Give your hair the nourishment and restoration it deserves with Shea Moisture's shampoo.
Specifications:
Price: 1,621 (
MRP 2,49935% Off)
Brand: Shea Moisture
Form: Liquid
Hair Type: Color Treated, Damaged
Scent: Castor
Volume: 13 fl oz
Material Type Free: Sulfate Free, Paraben Free
Special Feature: Not-Tested-On-Animals
|Pros
|Cons
|Strengthens and protects hair bonds
|May be pricey for some
|Enhances manageability and softness
|Increases shine and overall health
|Prevents breakage and split ends
|Increases shine and hair health
|Soothing and relaxing shampoo
User’s Review: Very few products are enough. This shampoo is sulphate-free and very gentle on the scalp. It lasts a very long time. I thought that it takes good care of my hair and that it rinses very well. It foams very very well as well.
Why it's worth buying: With 71% 5-star ratings on Amazon, Shea Moisture's Shampoo is worth buying for its proven effectiveness and customer satisfaction
Kerastase Bain Chroma Respect Shampoo is your hair's best friend for maintaining vibrant colour and healthy shine. Specifically formulated for sensitised or damaged colour-treated hair, this sulfate-free shampoo gently cleanses and hydrates without weighing hair down. Infused with powerful ingredients like Centella Asiatica and three restoring acids, it heals hair from the inside out, delivering nourishment, strength, and colour preservation for up to 6 weeks. Amino acids increase resilience, while lactic acid exfoliates and seals the hair surface, leaving you with vibrant, shiny locks that radiate health. Say hello to preserved colour, shiny hair, and a boost of confidence with Kerastase.
Specifications:
Price: 2,649 (
MRP 3,20017% Off)
Brand: KERASTASE
Type: Liquid
Hair Type: All
Scent: Citrus
Volume: 250 ml
Key Ingredients: Amino Acid, Lactic Acid, Tartaric Acid, Centella Asiatica
|Pros
|Cons
|Enhances colour vibrancy
|Higher price point
|Gentle on sensitive hair
|May not suit all hair types
|Deeply hydrating and nourishing
|Strengthens hair fibres
|Prevents colour fading
|Leaves hair shiny and healthy
User’s Review: It's the best shampoo I've ever had. You notice it after the first use, but it becomes more and more obvious after a few washes. The hair feels strong and looks great. My hair absorbs a lot of moisture and is subdued and shiny. Sometimes I don't use conditioner anymore because I really like the effect of the shampoo.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its trusted KERASTASE brand, delivering vibrant, healthy hair. A superior choice for maintaining colour and strength, endorsed by professionals worldwide.
Wella's SP Repair Shampoo is a lifesaver for dry and damaged hair. Formulated with the exclusive RNP formula, it strengthens and nourishes strands, leaving them soft and smooth to the touch. This repairing shampoo deeply cleanses while effectively repairing and regenerating hair, providing even structure and long-term protection. Ideal for daily use, it rejuvenates dull, limp hair, making it more manageable and vibrant. Get beautiful locks with this repair shampoo, your key to achieving healthier, more resilient hair every day. Experience the transformation and embrace the beauty of soft and shiny hair with Wella SP Repair Shampoo.
Specifications:
Price: 1,72 (
MRP 1,6008% Off)
Brand: WELLA
Item Form: Liquid
Hair Type: Dry
Scent: Fresh
Liquid Volume: 250ml
Recommended Uses: Nourishing
|Pros
|Cons
|Repairs damaged zones effectively
|May not work for everyone the same
|Improves hair structure noticeably
|Provides even hair structure
|Soft and smooth hair outcome
|Deeply cleanses with repair effect
User’s Review: This is undoubtedly a great product which I am currently using and also the price was lesser than other websites.
Why it's worth buying: It is an Amazon Choice product with a commendable rating of 4.2 stars, offering effective repair and nourishment for damaged hair, making it a worthy investment for revitalised locks.
Maui Moisture Revive & Hydrate + Shea Butter Shampoo is your ticket to luscious, healthy-looking hair. Deeply quench and nourish dry, damaged strands with this curl-defining formula. Crafted with aloe vera, shea butter, coconut oil, and macadamia oil, it leaves your locks feeling soft, smooth, and revitalised. Free from silicones, sulfates, parabens, and mineral oil, this vegan-friendly shampoo gently cleanses while restoring moisture and shine. Perfect for very dry, damaged hair, it's the ultimate solution for achieving nourished, revived, and super shiny locks.
Specifications:
Price: 2,115 (
MRP 3,49940% Off)
Brand: Maui
Hair Type: Dry, damaged
Formulation: Creamy, sulfate-free
Size: 13 ounces (385ml)
Ingredients: Aloe vera, shea butter, coconut oil
Scent: Fresh, tropical
Packaging: Recyclable bottle
|Pros
|Cons
|Deeply hydrates and nourishes hair
|Scent may not be to everyone's liking
|Restores shine and softness
|Ideal for very dry, damaged hair
|Leaves hair smelling tropical
|Gives a smooth and lustrous finish
User’s Review: Superb product. Made of absolutely natural ingredients. Has made my hair shiny and bouncy. The hair mask is also wonderful. My personal favourite. Trust me, it's totally worth the price you pay.
Why it's worth buying: With over 5,700 ratings on Amazon, this shampoo is worth buying for its proven effectiveness and popularity among users.
L'Oréal Professionnel Paris brings you the ultimate solution for damaged and weakened hair with its Absolut Repair Shampoo. Expertly formulated with gold quinoa and wheat protein, this nourishing shampoo repairs and hydrates damaged strands from within. It strengthens each hair strand, reconstructs the core of the hair, and provides protection against external damage. Experience hair that feels soft, hydrated, and resilient with this professional-grade shampoo. For optimal results, pair it with the Absolut Repair hair mask.
Specifications:
Price: 665 (
MRP 745%11% Off)
Brand: L'Oréal Professionnel Paris
Hair Type: Damaged
Volume: 300 Milliliters
Key Ingredients: Gold Quinoa, Wheat Protein
Usage: Professional, Hair Strengthening
Benefits: Strengthens, Repairs, Protects
|Pros
|Cons
|Strengthens hair strands
|May not be that useful without its conditioner
|Repairs damaged hair effectively
|Reconstructs core of the hair
|Protects hair from external damage
|Hydrates and nourishes dry hair
User’s Review: This is really the best shampoo I have used. I have curly hair no other shampoos in the market caters to it as all the other shampoos make my scalp dry but this was a game changer for my hair. It hardly makes my hair dry + adds shine to my hair. If you are facing a lot of issues with your hair then you should go for this one!!
Why it's worth buying: Its popularity is evident with 10K recent purchases last month on Amazon, proving its effectiveness and reliability.
Minimalist Maleic Bond Repair Complex 3.5% Hair Shampoo is a powerhouse for damaged and frizzy hair. Infused with ceramide, coconut oil, and betaine, it delivers intense moisturization while repairing and maintaining hair texture and shape. With 16 essential amino acids, it strengthens hair, enhances density, and improves moisture retention. Ceramides, known for their skin barrier repair properties, help maintain hair integrity and structure. Suitable for both women and men, and all hair types, this unscented shampoo is a must-have for frizz management and providing amino acids for healthier, more manageable hair.
Specifications:
Price: 569 (
MRP 5995% Off)
Brand: Minimalist
Hair Type: All
Scent: Unscented
Volume: 250 Millilitres
Benefits: Moisturizing, Frizz Management
Ingredients: Ceramide, Coconut Oil, Betaine
Usage: Apply on wet hair, rinse
|Pros
|Cons
|Moisturises and repairs hair texture
|Unscented may not appeal to all users
|Helps manage frizz effectively
|May take time for noticeable results
|Contains skin barrier-repairing ceramides
|Strengthens hair with amino acids
|Affordable price point
User’s Review: I tried a lot of shampoos before and nothing was working to make my hairs damaged free. So happy that Minimalist created this product and also fragrance free makes it even more amazing. Hair Fall is reduced as well and cleans the scalp properly.
Why it's worth buying: Its popularity is evident with 10K recent purchases last month on Amazon, proving its effectiveness and reliability.
Matrix Opti.Care Professional Shampoo is a hairstylist-trusted solution for salon-smooth, straight hair. Enriched with shea butter, it's expertly formulated to cleanse the scalp, moisturise hair, and control frizz. Paraben-free and safe for chemically treated hair, this ultra-smoothing shampoo is ideal for maintaining straightened hair. Suitable for all hair types, its unisex formula delivers professional results at home. Whether you struggle with frizzy, unmanageable hair or simply crave silky-smooth locks, this shampoo is the perfect solution for dry hair needs. Experience the confidence of smooth, frizz-free hair every day with this trusted professional care range from Matrix.
Specifications:
Price: 560
Brand: Matrix
Hair Type: All
Scent: Shea Butter
Volume: 350 ml
Material Type: Paraben Free
Benefits: Smooth, straight hair, controls frizz
|Pros
|Cons
|Smooths frizzy hair effectively
|Moisturizes scalp and hair
|Controls frizz for up to 4 days
|Safe for chemically treated hair
|Ideal for straightened hair maintenance
User’s Review: This product is a magical one. One of the best products from matrix, it works amazingly on dull, dry, frizzy hair. This shampoo has made my hair look silky and shiny.
Why it's worth buying: With a high rating of 4.3 stars and over 4,000 recent purchases on Amazon last month, this Matrix Shampoo proves its worth making it a top choice for smoother, salon-worthy hair.
Schwarzkopf Professional Bonacure Frizz Away Shampoo with Babassu Oil is the perfect solution for taming unruly, coarse, and frizzy hair. Formulated with a Keratin treatment, it nourishes and protects hair cells, providing a healthy and protective outer layer. This shampoo offers up to 72 hours of frizz control, leaving hair beautifully shiny and smooth. Free from sulfates, silicones, and artificial colourants, it gently cleanses while adding intense shine and improving manageability. With advanced technology featuring Vegan Care Complex and Babassu Oil, this shampoo deeply nourishes and manages thick, frizzy hair, leaving it smoother, shinier, and frizz-free.
Specifications
Price: 828 (
MRP 1,00017% Off)
Brand: Schwarzkopf Professional
Form: Liquid
Hair Type: Normal
Volume: 250 ml
Special Feature: Anti Frizz
Recommended Uses: Frizz Management, Hydrating, Moisturizing, Professional, Smoothening
|Pros
|Cons
|Adds intense shine
|May not provide long-term effects
|Gentle cleansing
|Does not lather much
|Suitable for textured, curly hair
|Nourishes hair with Babassu Oil
|Rebuilds damaged hair
|Controls frizz for 72 hours
User’s Review: This shampoo is best for the keratin treated hair. I just loved how my hair looked after every wash. This shampoo gives the perfect shine and smoothness to the hair.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its 4.2-star Amazon rating from over 2000 satisfied customers, promising effective frizz control and intense shine.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
How often should I use shampoo for dry hair?
It's recommended to shampoo dry hair 2-3 times a week to avoid stripping natural oils, but frequency can vary based on hair type and lifestyle.
Can shampoo for dry hair cause further drying?
Some shampoos may contain harsh sulfates that can strip moisture, so opting for sulfate-free formulas can help prevent further drying while cleansing effectively.
How long should I leave shampoo for dry hair on before rinsing?
Allow the shampoo to sit on your hair for a couple of minutes to allow the nourishing ingredients to penetrate and hydrate your strands before rinsing thoroughly.
Will shampoo for dry hair help with dandruff?
While it can help alleviate dry scalp, specific dandruff treatments containing ingredients like salicylic acid or tea tree oil may be more effective for addressing dandruff concerns.
Can I use shampoo for dry hair on colour-treated hair?
Yes, opt for sulfate-free formulas safe for colour-treated hair to prevent colour fading while providing essential moisture to your locks.
How can I maximise the effectiveness of shampoo for dry hair?
Consider incorporating a hydrating conditioner or hair mask into your routine for added moisture, and avoid using hot water which can further dry out your hair.
Wrapping up
In conclusion, when it comes to addressing dry hair concerns, finding the right shampoo can make a significant difference. With options designed to hydrate, nourish, and repair, our curated list offers a range of choices suitable for various hair types and needs. With ingredients like shea butter, coconut oil, and keratin, these shampoos work to replenish moisture, enhance shine, and improve overall hair health. Choose from our carefully selected options and give your hair the hydration it deserves.
Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.
*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change