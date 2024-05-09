10 Best Mass Gainers in India (2024)

Our Top Picks

Best Overall : OPTIMUM NUTRITION (ON) Serious Mass High Protein stands out as the best mass ganier with its high-calorie formula, delivering 1250 calories, 50 grams of protein, and 252 grams of carbohydrates per serving, making it an ideal choice for serious muscle gain.

Best for Vegans: Avvatar Mass Gainer is perfect for vegans, offering a unique blend of whey protein isolate and concentrate, ensuring rapid muscle recovery and sustained nourishment with natural flavors and ingredients.

Best High Protein Content: GNC Pro Performance Weight Gainer boasts 73 grams of protein per serving, along with 440 grams of carbs and 2200 calories, making it an excellent choice for those seeking maximum protein intake to support muscle growth and recovery.

Best Budget: MuscleBlaze Super Gainer XXL provides a cost-effective solution with its high-calorie formulation offering 462 calories per serving, along with 22.5 grams of protein and 75 grams of carbohydrates, making it ideal for budget-conscious individuals aiming for muscle mass gain.

The trend for hitting the gym and leading a healthy lifestyle seems to be on the rise, with more people embracing fitness as a way of life. For many, this journey involves not just shedding excess weight but also sculpting the body into a stronger, more muscular form. While exercise forms the cornerstone of this transformation, the role of nutrition cannot be overstated. This is where best mass gainers come into play.

Mass gainers are specialised supplements designed to help individuals pack on muscle mass and weight in a healthy manner. They typically contain a blend of proteins, carbohydrates, and fats, along with vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients essential for muscle growth.

By providing a convenient and concentrated source of calories and nutrients, mass gainers support muscle recovery, repair, and growth, especially when combined with a structured workout routine. They can be particularly beneficial for individuals with a fast metabolism or those who struggle to consume enough calories through whole foods alone.

But how do you discern which fits for your specific needs? In this article, we aim to simplify the selection process by providing you with a detailed overview of the best mass gainer available in India. So, dive in, explore your options, and take the next step towards achieving your fitness goals!

Types of Mass Gainers:

Whey Protein-Based: Contains whey protein as the primary source, ideal for fast absorption and post-workout recovery.

Casein Protein-Based: Contains casein protein, providing a slower release of amino acids for sustained muscle growth.

Plant-Based: Made from plant sources like pea, soy, or rice protein, suitable for vegans and those with lactose intolerance.

High-Calorie: Formulated with a higher calorie content to support significant weight gain and muscle mass development.

Low-Sugar: Designed with minimal added sugars, suitable for those monitoring their sugar intake or following a low-carb diet.

Crucial factors to consider when buying a mass gainer

Ingredients: Look for a mass gainer with high-quality ingredients, including a blend of proteins (such as whey, casein, or plant-based), complex carbohydrates, healthy fats, and essential vitamins and minerals.

Calorie Content: Ensure the mass gainer provides a sufficient amount of calories per serving to support weight gain, typically ranging from 300 to 1,200 calories or more per serving, depending on your goals and metabolism.

Protein-to-Carb Ratio: Consider the protein-to-carbohydrate ratio to match your specific needs. A higher ratio of carbohydrates may be preferable for those with high metabolic rates or intense training routines, while a higher protein content may be beneficial for muscle recovery and growth.

Sugar Content: Check the sugar content and opt for products with minimal added sugars or those sweetened with natural alternatives like stevia or monk fruit to avoid unwanted spikes in blood sugar levels.

Additional Supplements: Some mass gainers may contain added supplements such as creatine, BCAAs (branched-chain amino acids), or glutamine, which can enhance muscle growth, recovery, and overall performance. Consider whether these additional supplements align with your goals and preferences.

Digestibility: Choose a mass gainer that is easy to digest, as some individuals may experience digestive discomfort with certain ingredients like lactose or artificial additives. Look for products labelled as easily digestible or try samples before committing to a full-sized tub.

Flavour and Mixability: Opt for a mass gainer with flavours you enjoy, as this can make it easier to consume regularly. Additionally, consider the mixability of the product to ensure it blends well with water, milk, or other liquids without clumping or leaving a gritty texture.

How we selected them for you

Performance Assessment: We conducted thorough performance assessments based on factors such as protein-to-carb ratio, calorie content, and nutrient profile to ensure each mass gainer delivers optimal results for weight gain and muscle growth.

Quality Assurance: We meticulously scrutinised each product's specifications to guarantee top-notch quality, including ingredients and adherence to industry standards, providing you with only the best options available.

User Feedback: We paid close attention to user feedback and reviews ensuring that the recommended mass gainers meet the expectations and satisfaction levels of our users.

Value for Money: Our selection process prioritised value for money, considering not only the upfront cost but also the overall quality, effectiveness, and serving size of each mass gainer to ensure that you get the most bang for your buck.

Brand Credibility: We evaluated the credibility and reputation of each brand in the fitness and nutrition industry, taking into account factors such as years of experience, adherence to quality standards, and customer trust to recommend products from reliable and reputable companies.

Below is a list of best mass gainers in India