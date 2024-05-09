10 Best Mass Gainers in India (2024)

Our Top Picks
Best Overall: stands out as the best mass ganier with its high-calorie formula, delivering 1250 calories, 50 grams of protein, and 252 grams of carbohydrates per serving, making it an ideal choice for serious muscle gain.
Best for Vegans: is perfect for vegans, offering a unique blend of whey protein isolate and concentrate, ensuring rapid muscle recovery and sustained nourishment with natural flavors and ingredients.
Best High Protein Content: boasts 73 grams of protein per serving, along with 440 grams of carbs and 2200 calories, making it an excellent choice for those seeking maximum protein intake to support muscle growth and recovery.
Best Budget: provides a cost-effective solution with its high-calorie formulation offering 462 calories per serving, along with 22.5 grams of protein and 75 grams of carbohydrates, making it ideal for budget-conscious individuals aiming for muscle mass gain.
The trend for hitting the gym and leading a healthy lifestyle seems to be on the rise, with more people embracing fitness as a way of life. For many, this journey involves not just shedding excess weight but also sculpting the body into a stronger, more muscular form. While exercise forms the cornerstone of this transformation, the role of nutrition cannot be overstated. This is where best mass gainers come into play.
Mass gainers are specialised supplements designed to help individuals pack on muscle mass and weight in a healthy manner. They typically contain a blend of proteins, carbohydrates, and fats, along with vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients essential for muscle growth.
By providing a convenient and concentrated source of calories and nutrients, mass gainers support muscle recovery, repair, and growth, especially when combined with a structured workout routine. They can be particularly beneficial for individuals with a fast metabolism or those who struggle to consume enough calories through whole foods alone.
But how do you discern which fits for your specific needs? In this article, we aim to simplify the selection process by providing you with a detailed overview of the best mass gainer available in India. So, dive in, explore your options, and take the next step towards achieving your fitness goals!
Types of Mass Gainers:
Whey Protein-Based: Contains whey protein as the primary source, ideal for fast absorption and post-workout recovery.
Casein Protein-Based: Contains casein protein, providing a slower release of amino acids for sustained muscle growth.
Plant-Based: Made from plant sources like pea, soy, or rice protein, suitable for vegans and those with lactose intolerance.
High-Calorie: Formulated with a higher calorie content to support significant weight gain and muscle mass development.
Low-Sugar: Designed with minimal added sugars, suitable for those monitoring their sugar intake or following a low-carb diet.
Crucial factors to consider when buying a mass gainer
Ingredients: Look for a mass gainer with high-quality ingredients, including a blend of proteins (such as whey, casein, or plant-based), complex carbohydrates, healthy fats, and essential vitamins and minerals.
Calorie Content: Ensure the mass gainer provides a sufficient amount of calories per serving to support weight gain, typically ranging from 300 to 1,200 calories or more per serving, depending on your goals and metabolism.
Protein-to-Carb Ratio: Consider the protein-to-carbohydrate ratio to match your specific needs. A higher ratio of carbohydrates may be preferable for those with high metabolic rates or intense training routines, while a higher protein content may be beneficial for muscle recovery and growth.
Sugar Content: Check the sugar content and opt for products with minimal added sugars or those sweetened with natural alternatives like stevia or monk fruit to avoid unwanted spikes in blood sugar levels.
Additional Supplements: Some mass gainers may contain added supplements such as creatine, BCAAs (branched-chain amino acids), or glutamine, which can enhance muscle growth, recovery, and overall performance. Consider whether these additional supplements align with your goals and preferences.
Digestibility: Choose a mass gainer that is easy to digest, as some individuals may experience digestive discomfort with certain ingredients like lactose or artificial additives. Look for products labelled as easily digestible or try samples before committing to a full-sized tub.
Flavour and Mixability: Opt for a mass gainer with flavours you enjoy, as this can make it easier to consume regularly. Additionally, consider the mixability of the product to ensure it blends well with water, milk, or other liquids without clumping or leaving a gritty texture.
How we selected them for you
Performance Assessment: We conducted thorough performance assessments based on factors such as protein-to-carb ratio, calorie content, and nutrient profile to ensure each mass gainer delivers optimal results for weight gain and muscle growth.
Quality Assurance: We meticulously scrutinised each product's specifications to guarantee top-notch quality, including ingredients and adherence to industry standards, providing you with only the best options available.
User Feedback: We paid close attention to user feedback and reviews ensuring that the recommended mass gainers meet the expectations and satisfaction levels of our users.
Value for Money: Our selection process prioritised value for money, considering not only the upfront cost but also the overall quality, effectiveness, and serving size of each mass gainer to ensure that you get the most bang for your buck.
Brand Credibility: We evaluated the credibility and reputation of each brand in the fitness and nutrition industry, taking into account factors such as years of experience, adherence to quality standards, and customer trust to recommend products from reliable and reputable companies.
Below is a list of best mass gainers in India
Optimum Nutrition Serious Mass is a high-calorie weight gainer powder designed for individuals aiming to increase muscle mass and weight. Packed with over 1200 calories, 50 grams of protein, and essential vitamins and minerals, it supports muscle recovery, energy management, and metabolism. Perfect for those with active metabolisms or high energy needs.
Specifications:
Price: 3,099 (
MRP 3,79918% Off)
Brand: Optimum Nutrition
Protein Content: 50 grams
Calorie Count: 1200+
Special Ingredients: Creatine, Glutamine
Quantity: 3 kg
Diet Type: Vegetarian
|Pros
|Cons
|Impeccable potency
|Expensive
|Vegetarian-friendly formulation
|May cause stomach pain
|High calorie and protein content
|Easy to mix and consume
|Effective for muscle recovery
User’s Testimonial: "It tastes (chocolate flavour) absolutely good and less sugar in the mix makes it extra healthy as a post-workout drink."
Why it's worth buying: With its best-seller status on Amazon and over 500 purchases last month, it's a trusted choice for many fitness enthusiasts.
MuscleBlaze Super Gainer XXL is a powerhouse protein gainer made for fitness enthusiasts seeking to build muscle mass and strength. With 462 calories per serving, it offers a blend of fast and slow-acting proteins for muscle recovery and sustained energy. Enriched with 27 vitamins and minerals, this vegetarian-friendly powder supports immunity and workout performance. Available in delicious flavours like chocolate and cookies & cream, it's a tasty way to meet your muscle-building goals.
Specifications:
Price: 1,799 (
MRP 3,14943% Off)
Brand: MuscleBlaze
Calorie Content: 462 kcal
Protein Content: 22.5 g per serving
Flavours Available: Chocolate, Cookies & Cream
Net Quantity: 2000 grams
Dietary Fibre: 4 grams per serving
|Pros
|Cons
|Rich in vitamins and minerals
|May cause acne in some
|Offers sustained energy
|Supports muscle recovery and growth
|Taste is excellent
|Beginner friendly
User’s Testimonial: "This is the best Product in the market. The taste is mind blowing. Mixes very well. It helps a lot. I have finished 3 1kg packets and now I'm in my 1st 3kg daba and going to order the 2nd 3kg daba. MUST BUY PRODUCT."
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its high-calorie, protein-rich formula, supported by over 18,000 positive ratings on Amazon, indicating its effectiveness and popularity among users.
GNC Pro Performance Weight Gainer is a comprehensive solution for healthy weight gain and muscle development. With each serving providing 2200 calories, 73g of protein, and 440g of carbs, it fosters the development of lean muscle mass and speeds up muscle recovery. Enriched with essential vitamins and minerals, it supports overall bodybuilding processes, ensuring a well-balanced physique.
Specifications:
Price: 1,917 (
MRP 3,19940% Off)
Brand: GNC
Protein Content: 73g
Caloric Content: 2200 cal
Carbohydrate Content: 440g
Weight: 3000g
Flavour: Chocolate
Diet Type: Vegetarian
|Pros
|Cons
|Enhances exercise performance
|Bottle seal is of poor quality
|Easy on the stomach with digestive enzymes
|Taste may not be to everyone's liking
|Accelerates muscle recovery
|Supports lean muscle growth
|No added sugar or artificial additives
User’s Testimonial: "Good product at this price range. Mixes well and tastes great. Seems to be an effective mass gainer. Using from 4-5 days now and have already put on 1kg of mass... Give it a try, this will work quite well to add on some weight and mass."
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its high caloric and protein content, supported by the fact that over 500+ people purchased it last month on Amazon, indicating its effectiveness.
Absolute Nutrition Knockout Elephant Mass Gainer is a potent formula crafted for significant muscle growth. Each serving contains 20g of protein and 65g of complex carbs, promoting muscle development and strength. Fortified with 25 vital vitamins and minerals like Creatine Monohydrate and HMB, it facilitates muscle recovery and growth. This mass gainer is gluten-free and sugar-free, providing clean nutrition for improved athletic performance.
Specifications:
Price: 1,979 (
MRP 3,29940% Off)
Protein: 20g per serving
Carbs: 65g per serving
Vitamins: 25 included
Creatine: 3000mg per serving
Flavour: Belgium Chocolate
Weight: 3 kg
|Pros
|Cons
|Flavours are quite tasty and delicious
|Mixing it can be kind of difficult
|Exceptional nutritional quality
|Some may not be able to digesti it
|Rich in vitamins and minerals
|Fast-absorbing formula
|Supports muscle growth effectively
User’s Testimonial: "Flavour is very nice and delicious. Hard gainers can use it. If any one wants to gain lean muscle mass then use it in less quantity. Take 50 gram servings 2 times. Good results, A must buy. "
Why it's worth buying: With consistent 4-star ratings on Amazon, it's trusted by many for effective muscle gain and overall performance.
Labrada Muscle Mass Gainer Powder is specially formulated for hard gainers, providing 1244 kcal energy, 52g protein, and 250g carbohydrates per serving. Designed for post-workout use, it contains creatine and glutamine for muscle growth and recovery. With no added sugars, it's an ideal choice for those seeking to gain weight and build muscle.
Specifications:
Price: 1,160 (
MRP 1,54925% Off)
Brand: Labrada
Protein Content: 52g
Carbohydrates: 250g
Weight: 998 g
Flavour: Chocolate
Dietary Type: Vegetarian
|Pros
|Cons
|High protein for muscle growth
|Not easy to mix
|Convenient post-workout shake
|May not suit everyone
|Easy weight gain solution
|Contains creatine for strength
|Vegetarian-friendly formulation
User’s Testimonial: "The product is excellent. I almost completed a few scoops left. Taste is delightful. I drank 2 times a day. I gained 2 kg. It is not much but still I tried some other products. It didn't do much. I love this product. I am going to order again. With this product I ate 20 eggs per day. 100 gm of oats and normal foods. And I drank 2.5 liters of water every day. Thank you. "
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its high protein and carb content, with over 5000 overall ratings on Amazon, reflecting its popularity among users.
Avvatar Mass Gainer in Belgian Chocolate flavour offers a balanced blend of 21.5g protein and 63.5g carbohydrates per 100g scoop, aiding muscle growth and mass gain. Crafted from 100% fresh cow's milk, it provides a healthy balance of nutrients, including 21 vitamins and minerals. With zero sugar and gluten-free formulation, it ensures clean and effective nutrition.
Specifications:
Price: 3,499 (
MRP 4,99930% Off)
Brand: Avvatar
Protein Content: 21.5g per 100g
Carbohydrate Content: 63.5g per 100g
Flavour: Belgian Chocolate
Diet Type: Vegetarian
Net Quantity: 4000 grams
Special Ingredients: Zero Sugar, Gluten Free
|Pros
|Cons
|Balanced blend for mass gain
|May clump when mixed
|Tasty and delicious
|Texture can be gritty
|Good amount of protein content
|Vegetarian-friendly
User’s Testimonial: "Authentic product received and shows impactful results on muscle and mass. I was sceptical about the authenticity but they do provide a QR code to check authenticity"
Why it's worth buying: With its natural flavors, vegetarian-friendly formulation, and rich nutrient profile, it's a worthwhile choice for those seeking quality mass gain supplements.
MuscleTech MassTech Extreme 2000 is a powerful mass gainer powder formulated for extreme muscle mass and strength gains. With 30g protein, 1075 kcal, and 1.5g creatine per serving, it supports muscle growth and regeneration. Ideal for bodybuilders, it provides essential nutrients for bulking without excess fat.
Specifications:
Price: 5,199 (
MRP 8,99942% Off)
Brand: MuscleTech
Protein Content: 30g
Caloric Intake: 1075 kcal
Creatine Amount: 1.5g
Flavour: Triple Chocolate Brownie
Net Quantity: 5.44 kg
Diet Type: Vegetarian
|Pros
|Cons
|High protein aids muscle growth
|Taste could be better
|Provides ample calories for bulking
|Expensive
|Contains creatine for strength gains
|Variety of flavours available
User’s Testimonial: "I've been using this specific product since years. Its overall good. For gaining weight and bulking."
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its high protein content, providing essential nutrients for muscle growth, and its caloric density, which supports weight gain and bulking.
Nutrela Weight Gainer in Banana flavor provides high-calorie nutrition with 20g protein, 66.8g carbs, and 3834 calories per serving, ideal for weight gain. With a scientific formulation including essential nutrients and natural ingredients, it's safe for all ages and supports healthy physique development without side effects. Vegetarian and GMO-free.
Specifications:
Price: 1,199 (
MRP 2,20046% Off)
Brand: Nutrela
Calorie Content: High-calorie
Protein Amount: 20g
Carbohydrate Quantity: 66.8g
Nutrient Count: 52
Dietary Restrictions: Vegetarian, Gluten-free
Flavour Variant: Banana
|Pros
|Cons
|Effective weight gain support
|Unpleasant smell
|Balanced nutrient profile
|Taste may not up to the mark
|Nutrient-rich formulation
|High-calorie content
|Scientifically formulated
User’s Testimonial: "This is best product, for those who wants to gain the weight. You can put on weight simply take one glass of milk and 2 scoops of powder. Take 2 meals as well, and 15 to 20 minutes of exercise. The body will start blooming like flower petals."
Why it's worth buying: It's worth buying for its high-calorie, nutrient-rich formula, backed by the trust of 300+ recent Amazon purchasers.
Nutrimuscle Massive GOLD Muscle Mass Gainer in Choco Treat flavor is a premium product containing complex carbohydrates, BCAAs, digestive enzymes, and essential vitamins & minerals. It's made for weight management with high protein content, aiding in muscle recovery and providing high calories for energy. Made in India, it offers a gluten-free and 100% dope-free formula.
Specifications:
Price: 1,599 (
MRP 10,99985% Off)
Brand: Nutrimuscle
Calorie Content: High-calorie
Protein Amount: 20g
Carbohydrate Quantity: 66.8g
Nutrient Count: 52
Dietary Restrictions: Vegetarian, Gluten-free
Flavour Variant: Banana
|Pros
|Cons
|Effective weight gain support
|May be too high in calories for some
|Balanced nutrient profile
|May not show results for some
|Vegetarian and gluten-free
|Nutrient-rich formulation
|Excellent in taste
User’s Testimonial: "Nutrimuscle supplement is good and economical. It makes it affordable for people like me as well as gives me great power. The seller is very methodical and well disciplined. He never fails his promise."
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying because it provides a high-calorie, balanced nutritional profile ideal for effective weight gain.
BPI Sports Bulk Muscle XL is an advanced anabolic mass gainer delivering 50g protein, 144g carbs, and 842 Kcal per serving. Designed for lean muscle growth, it offers naturally occurring BCAAs and delicious banana flavour. With 14 servings per container, it's ideal for those aiming to gain size and strength effectively.
Specifications
Price: 2,999 (
MRP 4,59935% Off)
Protein Content: 50g per serving
Carbohydrate Content: 144g per serving
Caloric Intake: 842 Kcal per serving
Servings per Container: 14
Serving Size: 215g
Flavour: Banana
|Pros
|Cons
|Convenient serving size
|Large serving size might be excessive
|Contains naturally occurring BCAAs
|Limited flavour options
|High protein and carb content
|Provides
|good
|calories for bulking
|Delicious banana flavour
User’s Testimonial: "I've been using BPI Sports Bulk Muscle XL for a few months now, and I'm thrilled with the results. Not only does it taste great, but it's also helped me pack on lean muscle mass effectively."
Why it's worth buying: With a high 4.3-star rating on Amazon, it's trusted by many for achieving significant muscle gains.
Frequently Asked Question (FAQs)
When should I take a mass gainer?
Mass gainers are typically consumed between meals, post-workout, or before bed to boost calorie intake and support muscle recovery and growth. However, the timing depends on individual goals and nutritional needs.
Do mass gainers have any side effects?
While mass gainers are generally safe for healthy individuals, consuming large amounts or exceeding recommended servings may lead to digestive discomfort, bloating, or unwanted weight gain. It's crucial to follow serving guidelines and consult a healthcare professional if experiencing adverse effects.
Can I mix mass gainers with other supplements?
Yes, mass gainers can be mixed with other supplements such as creatine, BCAAs (branched-chain amino acids), or pre-workout formulas to customise nutrient intake and enhance overall performance and recovery. However, it's essential to monitor total nutrient intake and avoid excessive supplementation.
Do I need to exercise while taking mass gainers?
While mass gainers can provide additional calories and nutrients to support muscle growth, they are most effective when combined with a structured resistance training program. Regular exercise helps stimulate muscle protein synthesis, making it crucial for maximising the benefits of mass gainers.
How long does it take to see results with mass gainers?
Results with mass gainers vary depending on factors such as diet, exercise routine, metabolism, and individual body composition. Consistent use of mass gainers, combined with proper nutrition and exercise, can lead to noticeable muscle growth and strength gains over time.
In Conclusion
Mass gainers serve as valuable supplements for individuals aiming to increase muscle mass and support their fitness goals. With our carefully curated list of recommendations, featuring a diverse range of options, users can find the ideal product to suit their preferences and dietary needs.
Investing in one of our recommended mass gainers ensures access to quality formulations designed to fuel progress and aid in achieving optimal results on the fitness journey.
Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.
*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change