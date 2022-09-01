West Bengal Tourism: 10-Day Durga Puja Package And A Trip To The Sundarbans

Durga Puja is celebrated with much fervour in West Bengal. To ensure everyone enjoys the rich culture and tradition of Bengal, the West Bengal government has come up with a new 10-day Durga puja package which also includes a trip to the Sundarbans.

Babul Supriyo, the minister, said that the West Bengal government has planned seven panels which would comprise experts from the hospitality sector to plan and find ways to boost tourism in the state. The plan would also include hills as well as the sea.

As per media reports, Supriyo aims to launch projects that would contribute to both public as well as private sectors. Their contribution would make Bengal a one-stop shop for hills, seas, and jungles, as well as a popular tourist destination.They also aim to launch tourism circuits along the river to boost tourism.

As per media reports, the ten-day package would include various aspects of Durga Puja that travellers could explore. There are talks of starting a 15-day Gangasagar package which would include a cruise tour. Here, tourists could get on board a cruise from Babughat and visit different ghats and finally reach the Sagar Islands. The package would also include a trip to the Sundarbans.

According to media reports, the minister says, "Fifth (West Bengal) in the country with regard to the flow of domestic tourists and seventh in terms of international tourist footfall."

One of the panels is looking for ways to showcase Durga Puja everywhere. The panels are asked to send in their plans and ideas by the end of September.