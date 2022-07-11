The Wonder Carnival Is One Stop For Fun, Spooky And Adventurous Rides

The ongoing carnival in Gurugram promises a lifetime of joy and happiness. The Wonder Carnival 2022 is back with much pomp and frill. If you are looking for joy in the daily humdrum and monotonous life, look no further. The ongoing fun-filled carnival started on July 9th and will end on July 31st. The three-week promises a gala time as well as offers a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

The carnival will include amusing rides like Ferris Wheels, Pirate Ship, Revolving Tower, Carousel, Moon Coaster, Striking Cars, Tora Tora Ride, Hammer Ride and Chair-O-Plane, to name a few. For a spooky adventurous ride, a thrilling haunted house is also there.

The carnival has everything for different people. For people who love rides, there are a plethora of choices for different rides are available. Kids will have a feast as there are rides especially made for them. For people who are brave and courageous, a haunted house is set up. For all foodies out there, there are numerous food stalls with a variety of drinks put up. For people who quietly want to exist and feel the excitement of people, homegrown artists will perform music to lighten the mood and lift the spirit.

The event is held at the Leisure Valley Grounds, Sector 29 in Gurugram. The entry fee for the carnival starts from Rs 99. Along with this, a special offer is available which includes the entry fee plus any three rides only at Rs 299. The carnival will begin at 5 PM and end at 11 PM.

The monsoon season can tend to be lethargic. This carnival will ensure to lift the spirit to a higher altitude and deliver a memorable and fun memory. It is sure that one will not go back disheartened but with a heart filled with memories and laughter.

To book the tickets and for more details on The Wonder Carnival, click on the link here.