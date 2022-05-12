In Mumbai and looking for a place to eat? Among your considerations, healthy eating tops of the list? You could consider the cafe at new-kid-on-the-block The Moon Village.

Spread over 1,500 square ft., the café at The Moon Village in Khar is modelled as an urban oasis, with raw, whitewashed walls and lush greens. The walls are adorned with art that pay tribute to energies of the moon and the universe; celestial-themed geometrical ceramic tiles offset earthy tones running through the space, welcoming you to rest, relax and rejuvenate.

As you soak in the good vibes, you can also soak your gluten-free sosas in a Mangalorean style curry and other delicacies from the eclectic, nutritious, primarily aiming at gluten-free and sugar-free menu, heavily influenced by different parts of Southern India.

Starting with breakfast, you can opt for anything from a high fiber Unpolished Red Rice Poha with Lime and Sumac Flavoured Ragi Idli with Citrus Spiked Sambhar to a Tangy Tofu Akuri and Eggs Florentine with Coconut Hollandaise. The Petite Plates section brings a fun juxtaposition of flavours to the table. Mexico meets Tamil Nadu with the Pulled Chettinad Kathal & Makki Tacos with Avocado and Tuscan flavours merge with those from South India with the Podi Idli Panzanella. You can also pick the surprisingly delicious Snapper Ceviche with Coconut & Kokum Sharbat.

For those who want their dose of daily bread, the menu also offers a selection of sandwiches and pizzas. Some ‘must-trys’ from the section include the Gunpowder & Stewed Shiitake Steak Sandwich, the Pulled Jackfruit and the Chettinad & Sriracha Pulled Kathal Pizza.

If you’re looking for wholesome nutrition after a fulfilling yoga session or just a hectic day, The Moon Village Curries & Meal Bowls come highly recommended. Find your bliss with some Ragi Idiyappam Khao Suey, Sri Lankan Egg Hoppers with Mushroom Xacuti, Chhole & Sweet Potato with Kerala Red Rice or Truffle Mushroom Baked Shakshuka with Neer Dosa.

The Moon Village has been conceptualised as a complete wellness space. It manifests good energy with the good food via a yoga studio and co-working space that incorporates the pillars of a healthy lifestyle under one roof.

Founded by celebrity fitness instructor and mental health advocate Samiksha Shetty along with Aditya Damani, a daytime trader and full-time yogi, the aim is to create a safe space for meaningful connections through yoga and food. Having been on her own transformational journey, Samiksha believes that holistic wellness can lead to true healing and good health. At Moon Village, she brings her expertise and love for all things healthy into creating a space for like-minded wellness seekers. Introduced to yoga at the age of 10 and trained in Mysore, Samiksha teaches a combination of Hatha Yoga, Ashtanga Yoga and Vinyasa Yoga with a focus on backbends and hip-opening asanas.

At The Moon Village Yoga Studio, you can sign up for classes with her or other experts who will teach different styles of yoga and even conduct guided meditation classes.

Pick a class, come by for a delicious meal or opt for a work-from-village plan – the gates are always open at The Moon Village.Address: The Moon Village, Building no: 36B, 19th Rd, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400052

Timings: 9 am - 9 pm