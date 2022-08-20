Monsoon Travel: Fort Trekking In Maharashtra

The Maratha rulers of Maharashtra built many forts across strategic locations, ranging from hill tops to coasts to islands. These forts can be visited round the year. However, many of the hill forts are best visited during the rainy season, when the hills around them turn into verdant land and there are chances of catching a waterfall or a rivulet. Gad means fort in loal language.

Here is our pick of the most interesting forts which you may visit during the monsoon. However, do remember, the path can be slippery; therefore do be cautious. Carry drinking water, light snacks, insect repellents, and adequate rain protective gear.

There are many trekking agencies in Mumbai and Pune who organise treks to these forts.

Lohagad

Standing at an elevation of over a 1000 meters, the Lohagad Fort is located in the Sahyadri ranges overlooking the lush terraced valley. The Iron Fort as it was once called thawrted many invaders. As you walk up, you may catch sight of many birds; monkeys abound. However, do not get too playful with the latter who will try to steal your food at any given time. Offering a picturesque view of the Western Ghats, take a few minutes out to take in this natural marvel.

Difficulty: Easy

Average Duration: 3 hours

Pratapgad, Maharashtra Shutterstock.com

Pratapgad

Pratapgad Fort, renowned as the Valor Fort, is divided into the upper and lower segments. The fort houses temples dedicated to Mahadev and Goddess Bhavani. A symbol of cultural integration and harmony, a dargah in commemoration of Shivaji’s enemy, Afzal Khan is also built here. The Pratapgad Fort is one with dark walkaways, sultry chambers, and a maze of ponds. Beware of where you step as there are several trap doors that open to a 100 meter fall. The trek to the top is eventful as you’ll come across a breathtaking view of the western coastline of India. As you climb higher and higher, you’ll be able to kiss the clouds while being surrounded by a view of rolling green hills.

Difficulty: Medium

Average Duration: 2 hours

Ratangad

Called the ‘Jewel Of A Fort’, the Ratangad Fort is located on the boundary of the Ahmednagar and Thane districts. Almost 400 years old, the fort known for its Amruteshwar temple, containing carvings dating back to the 8th century. From the top, one can see the Wilson Dam and many waterfalls during the monsoon. Walk along the banks of the Pravara River and climb a set of iron ladders to reach the massive structure. If you’re interested in capturing the entire fort in a single frame, walk around the ridges.

Difficulty: Medium

Average Duration: 2 hours



Rajmachi

Consisting of twin fortresses, Shriwardhan Ballekila and Manaranjan Ballekila with a wide plateau encircling the fort, Rajmachi was used as a strategic fort to control trade routes. Lying in the Sahyadri mountain range, Rajmachi is a popular location in the monsoons. Encompassing of a mere 40-minute climb to the top, the trek will take through a journey of pure elation as you pass by waterfalls drizzling onto the rocks. From the top, you can see the clouds engulf the mountain ranges in the distance, creating a mystic scenery.

Difficulty: Easy

Average Duration: 1 hour

Raigad, Maharashtra aamolphoto / Shutterstock.com

Raigad

One of the more challenging treks, Raigad served as the capital of the Maratha empire under Shivaji. Another fort located in the Sahyadri mountain ranges, one can use the Raigad Ropeaway, an aerial tramway, to reach the top of the fort in 10 minutes. However, for those wanting to do this the hard way, the trek will take you up to 3 hours. Upon reaching the top, you can view the execution point called Takmak Tok, a cliff from where prisoners were thrown to their deaths. Called the Gibraltar of the East, the valleys around the fort are adorned in green. Also, visit the Jadgishwar Temple and Shivaji’s tomb which are located nearby.

Difficulty: Medium

Average duration: 3 hours