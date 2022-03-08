On March 8 and 9, 2022, Mumbaikars can head out to Bandra to enjoy a feast full of culture and diversity. Three Bandra eateries, all run by women, are partnering up and giving you a spread worth ₹890 only—all for charity

Kunafa World, Cafe Duco, and Bombay Salad Co. are all Bandra West brands (lined up in the same lane) owned by Dr. Arshia Siddique, Chef Urvika Kanoi and Karishma Dalal, respectively. These restaurants are so close together, that you could dine in at each of these restaurants at the same time or pick the food up to go. It’s almost like a walking meal.

***

A burst of flavour and culture awaits you with delicious spreads of tacos, salads and kunafas. Choose between Cafe Duco’s Crispy Buttermilk Fried Chicken Tacos, with smoked paprika and homemade chipotle aioli, or Sweet Potato Tacos, with corn, roasted onion queso, and mojo verde and slaw. There’s even a Wild Mushroom Taco with chili butter, jalapeño enoki slaw and pico de gallo. Bombay Salad Company's salads are best known for making healthy food tasty. So, pick any from The Farmer Salad or The Feel Good Salad—you can’t go wrong either way. Finish off the meal with Kunafa World’s rich, smooth Mini Cream Kunafas and their bestselling Crispy Nutella Cone Kunafas.

These three incredible women-led brands are coming together with Altry: Gifts That Matter, a platform dedicated to helping people donate to charity organisations that are the right fit for them. Altry provides a simple, elegant and effective way to celebrate occasions while making a difference. Through Altry, these restaurants have decided to donate 100% of the proceedings to Vipla Foundation. Originally known as Save The Children India, Vipla Foundation is dedicated to educating and nurturing needy children. They intend to use these charity proceedings to prevent women from being trafficked and to encourage skill development among women.

The first of its kind, visit this block party to appreciate the women in your life some more this Women’s Day.

The Information

When: March 8-9, 2022

Where: This offer is available at Cafe Duco, Kunafa World and Bombay Salad Co.—all at 16th Road, near Mini Punjab, Bandra

Availability: Only for dine-in and takeaway. One can purchase tickets at any of the respective outlets

Price: ₹890