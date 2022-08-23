Tuesday, Aug 23, 2022
Hikers Can Now Use Wi-Fi As They Ascend Mount Kilimanjaro

At present, hikers can access Wi-Fi internet up to an altitude of 12,205 feet

Africa’s tallest mountain is Mount Kilimanjaro, located in northern Tanzania
Africa's tallest mountain is Mount Kilimanjaro, located in northern Tanzania

Updated: 23 Aug 2022 11:42 am

The need for technology has not spared Mount Kilimanjaro. Hikers who are scaling Mount Kilimanjaro can now access Wi-Fi in real-time. With this, hikers will get the opportunity to document their experience and share it with others via social media.

Set up by state-owned Tanzania Telecommunications Corp., the new high-speed, fibre-optic network will help the climbers use Twitter, TikTok, or live sessions; according to media reports.

At present, hikers can access Wi-Fi internet up to an altitude of 12,205 feet. Climbers are wishing to access a full internet connection while scaling the mountain summit by the end of the year.

As per media reports, in 2019, Tanzania’s gross domestic product accounted for 17 percent of the total. It was noted that tourism became the largest foreign exchange earner, the second largest contributor to GDP, and the third largest contributor to employment in the country.

 With the launch of this Wi-Fi programme, climbers will now have a secure and reliable connection that can be used during emergencies. Hence, it can become a new feature to further attract tourists.

To further boost connectivity and provide ease, the Tanzanian government has approved the construction of cable cars on Kilimanjaro. This idea has received backlash from environmentalists and climbers, but the idea has been in progress.

Africa’s tallest mountain is Mount Kilimanjaro, which is located in northern Tanzania and rises 19,340 feet above sea level. In a year, more than 30,000 tourists attempt to scale the mountain.

However, Kilimanjaro is not the first mountain to offer broadband services. Since 2013, Mount Everest in Nepal has provided 4G mobile connectivity, and since 2017, it has been providing fibre-optic broadband.

