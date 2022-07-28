Google Street View Is Now Available In Ten Indian Cities

Google has some updates for India! Google now features a new 360-degree interactive panorama feature for 10 Indian cities. This news comes in after a decade of preventing Street View to collect data. Google Street View in India teams up with local partners Tech Mahindra and Mumbai-based Genesys International. With the help of this feature, users can check out different features like road closures, traffic lights and more.

This was achieved because of the new National Geospatial Policy 2021. This helps the local companies collect information like these and give licenses to others. This decision has also made India the first nation where Street View has been enabled primarily by partners.

According to media reports, at present, the feature is available on Google Maps but only in Bangalore on a pilot basis. It will then be launched in Hyderabad and Kolkata. Later, it will expand to other cities like Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Vadodara, Ahmednagar and Amritsar.

How to use Google Street View?

The user has to click on the Google Maps app, type the name of the location and click on the search button. At the bottom of the screen, an icon of Street View will appear. By clicking on that, you have to choose a neighbourhood and from there, the user can check out the local cafes, and cultural as well as heritage sites.

This project is known as Gullify, Street View. They have started with 10 Indian cities but are planning to expand up to 50 by the end of the year. They are aiming to map over 7,00,000 km in two years. They have also teamed up with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to give the users air quality information on Google Maps.