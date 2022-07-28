Global Iconic Music Festival Lollapalooza Marks Its Debut In India In 2023

The world’s most cherished and iconic music festival Lollapalooza is making its debut in India! That’s right. The music festival will be held in Mumbai on January 28 and January 29 next year. Started by Perry Farrell in 1991, Perry, was a vocalist of the popular rock band Jane’s Addiction. His farewell tour ended up being the world’s iconic music festival. He is also the founder of Lollapalooza.

For the last 31 years, Lollapalooza has travelled to seven locations across three continents to host the event. Lollapalooza enjoys and celebrates the diversity of different cultures of music and is very inclusive.

According to media reports, Farrell said, “The music of India is transcendental, it draws our spirits East. Lollapalooza is an instrument for unity, peace, and education utilizing the universal languages of music and art to find common ground. You may be excited, and we are equally as excited.”

As a touring festival, Chicago, USA, is where most of Lollapalooza's seasons are hosted. This has held several yearly editions in countries like Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Germany, France and Sweden. In total, there is more than 66 edition of this music festival before it hits its road in India.

According to the press release, the music festival has witnessed a change in the course of alternative-rock music on the international stage. It is the right destination for music belonging to different genres like pop, rock, metal, punk, indie, Electronic Dance Music (EDM) and more, to come together and showcase an array of amazing performances.

According to media reports, Charlie Walker, C3 Presents and Partner said, “Lollapalooza has always been about exploring boundaries, musically and geographically. We are excited to introduce Indian and Asian fans to an entirely new festival experience that has been a significant rite of passage for millions of music fans around the world for more than three decades.”

The registration is still going on and the last date is July 31. Only limited early bird tickets for pre-registered users will go live on August 1. The ticket will start from Rs 7,000.

